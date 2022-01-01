Breakfast & Brunch
American
MILLBRAE PANCAKE HOUSE 1301 El Camino Real
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1301 El Camino Real, Millbrae, CA 94030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Bruno
No Reviews
1050 Admiral Ct. Suite A San Bruno, CA 94066
View restaurant
Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo
No Reviews
1750 S. El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94402
View restaurant