Minerva Indian Cuisine 500 Boston Providence Highway

No reviews yet

500 Boston Providence Highway

Norwood, MA 02062

Veg Appetizers

Phool Ghobi Manchurian (Indo-Chinese)

$9.50

Cauliflower fritters fried & tossed in a tangy Chinese sauce with dash of indian spices.

Vegetable Samosa (2 Pieces)

$5.99

Minced potato onions and peas wrapped in pastry dough & fried.

Vegetable Cutlet (3 Pieces)

$5.99

Minced vegetables mixed with spices, bread crumbs and pan-fried.

Onion Pakora

$5.99

Fresh sliced onion dipped on lentil batter & deep fried.

Spinach Pakora

$5.99

Fresh baby spinach dipped in mildly lentil batter & deep fried.

Chilli Bajji (5 Pieces)

$6.95

Green chilies batter covered deep fried, stuffed with Indian spices.

Minerva Cut Mirchi

$7.50

Chili bajji cut, refired and garnished with onions.

Paneer Tikka

$10.50

Delicious marinated cottage cheese cubes sauteed with onion and green pepper.

Paneer 65

$13.95Out of stock

A true Hyderabadi delight cottage cheese cubes sautéed with curry leaves, yogurt and spices.

Paneer Pakora (6 Pieces)

$9.95

Batter-fried marinated cottage cheese cubes served with Chutney.

Vegetable Spring Rolls (4 Pieces)

$7.50

Crispy rolls made of mixed vegetables and deep fried.

Chole Batura

$11.99

Puffed bread served with chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans) curry.

Chole Poori

$11.99

Puffy whole wheat fried bread served with chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans) curry.

Papad (4 Pieces)

$3.50

Tandori roasted thin crispy lentil wafers with cumin seeds served with chutney

Minerva Special Vegetarian Platter

$10.95

Assortment of samosa, cutlet, Onion pakora & chilli bajji

Non-Veg Appetizers

Lamb Kheema Samosa (2 Pieces)

$7.50

Minced lamb, onions and green peas wrapped in pastry dough & fried.

Chicken 65

$13.95

A true Hyderabadi delight chicken cooked satéed with fried curry leaves, yogurt & spices.

Chilly Chicken

$13.95

Cubes of chicken breast sautéed with soya, onions, green chilies, herbs and exotic spices.

Chicken Pakora

$8.50

Tender pieces of chicken dipped in mildly spiced lentil batter & fried.

Chicken Lollipop (4 Pieces)

$11.95

Frenched chicken winglets fried and seasoned with Indo-Chinese sauce.

Egg Pepper Fry (6 Pieces)

$8.95

Boiled eggs sauteed with spices and freshly ground black pepper.

Shrimp Pakora (6 Pieces)

$10.50

Shrimp dipped in mildly spices lentil batter & fried.

Fish Fry (6 Pieces)

$9.95

Tilapia Fish marinated & deep fried.

Minerva Special Tandoor Mix Grill

$16.95

Platter of tandoori (Chicken, Shrimp and Salmon), Chicken Tikka and Lamb (Sheekh and Botikabab).

Soups & Salad

Madras Tomato Soup

$4.95

Tomato soup with Indian herbs and spices.

Mulligatawny Soup

$4.95

Thick curry-flovored lentil soup

Mulligatawny Chicken Soup

$5.95

Thick curry-flavored lentil soup with spiced shredded chicken.

Vegetable Sweet Corn Soup

$4.95

Corn with carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, spring onions and Indian herb spices.

Sweet Corn Chicken Soup

$5.95

Corn with shredded chicken, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, spring onions and Indian herb spices.

Desi Green Salad

$4.95

Cucumber, carrot, lettuce, red onions, green chilies, tomatoes and sliced lemon.

South Indian Specialties

Medu Vada (3 Pieces)

$8.95

Deep fried crispy lentil donuts.

Minerva Special Idli Sambar (3 Pieces)

$8.95

Steam cooked rice and lentil cakes.

Plain Dosa

$10.95

Thin crispy crepe of rice and lentils

Masala Dosa

$12.95

Thin crispy crepe of rice and lentils stuffed with very lightly spiced potatoes and onions.

Mysore Masala Dosa

$13.95

Thin crispy crepe of rice and lentils with layer of special chutney stuffed with spiced potatoes and onions.

Rava Onion Masala Dosa

$13.95

Crispy crepe of cream of rice and wheat stuffed with seasoned potatoes, onions & green chilies.

Special Spring Dosa

$13.95

Crispy crepe of rice and lentils stuffed with seasoned onions, mixed vegetables and special chutney.

Paneer Masala Dosa

$13.95

Crispy crepe of rice and lentils stuffed with seasoned cottage cheese.

Multi Layer Dosa

$13.95

Thin rice & lentil crepe with layers of various chutneys and stuffed with spiced potatoes.

Spicy Uttappam

$11.95

Rice and lentil pancakes topped with green chillies and seasoned onion.

Vegetable Uttappam

$11.95

Rice and lentils pancakes topped with green chilies and seasoned mixed vegetables.

Paneer Uttappam

$13.95

Rice and lentils pancakes topped with seasoned cottage cheese.

Non-Veg South Indian

Egg Dosa

$13.95

Thin crispy crepe of rice and lentils topped with layer of egg crepe.

Chicken 65 Special Dosa

$15.95

Crispy Crepe of rice and lentils topped with season chicken 65.

Gourmet Tandoori Delights

Tandoori Chicken

$14.50

Chicken with bones marinated in yogurt, fresh spices and lemon juices then barbecued in Tandoor.

Chicken Tikka

$14.95

Boneless Chicken charboiled to perfection in Tandoor to bring out intricate flavor

Chicken Malai Kabab

$14.95

A mild dish. Cubes of chicken marinated in yogurt, herbs and spices then cooked on skewers in Tandoor.

Sheekh Kabab

$16.50

Finely miced lamb seasoned with chopped onions, herbs and spices then cooked on skewers in Tandoor.

Lamb Boti Kabab

$16.50

Juicy chunks of lamb marinated in our house special recipe sauce and cooked on skewers in Tandoor.

Fish Tikka Kabab

$16.95

Chunks of Salmon marinated in yogurt, herbs and spices then barbecued in Tandoor.

Tandoori Shrimp

$16.95

Shrimp marinated in freshly ground spices and grilled in Tandoor.

Minerva Special Tandoor Mix Grill

$18.95

Combination platter of tandoori (chicken. Shrimp & Salmon, chicken tikka and lamb (sheekh & boti kabab).

Breads

Plain Naan

$3.25

Unleavened white bread baked in tandoor clay oven.

Garlic Naan

$3.95

Unleavened white bread stuffed with fresh minced garlic and herbs, baked in tandoor clay oven.

Onion Naan

$3.95

Unleavened white bread stuffed with fresh onions and herbs, baked in tandoor clay oven.

Kashmiri Naan

$4.95

Unleavened white bread stuffed with paste of cashews, coconut and raisin, baked in tandoor clay oven.

Paneer Naan

$5.95

Light-leavened bread stuffed with shredded cottage cheese, baked in a tandoor clay oven.

Aloo Paratha

$4.50

Whole wheat bread stuffed with mashed potatoes and spices, baked in tandoor clay oven.

Lachha Paratha

$4.50

A multi-layered whole wheat bread, baked in tandoor clay oven.

Tandoori Roti

$4.50

Whole wheat bread, baked in tandoor clay oven.

Poori (One)

$4.50

Crispy, deep fried whole wheat puffed bread.

Bhatura (One)

$4.50

 Puffed deep fried Unleavened sourdough bread.

Kheema Naan (Non-Vegetarian)

$5.95

Unleavened bread stuffed with minced garlic, onions, ground lamb, and herbs, baked in tandoor clay oven.

Assorted Bread Basket

$14.50

Combination of breads (naan, onion naan, garlic naan, lacha paratha).

Veg Specialties

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.95

Cottage cheese cubes cooked with green peppers and onions in a rich creamy cashew gravy.

Palak Paneer

$14.95

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in creamy gravy of spinach with spices.

Paneer Makhani

$14.95

Cottage Cheese cubes are lightly fried and cooked in a homemade special cashew sauce with butter.

Tadka Dal

$13.95

Wholesome yellow lentil curry, tempered with butter, whole red chilies, cumin and mustard seeds.

Dal Makhani

$13.95

A royal lentil dish cooked with fresh ginger, garlic and onions, garnished with shredded butter.

Chana Masala

$13.95

Chick-peas (grabanzo beans) cooked in a special blend of traditional spices.

Bhindi Masala

$13.95

Okra cooked on a low flame with diced onions, tomatoes and traditional spices.

Guthi Vankaya (Bagara Baingan)

$13.95

Baby eggplant cooked in rich sesame and peanut sauce with herbs and spices.

Masala Aloo Gobi

$13.95

Cubed potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices and herbs.

Baingan Bartha

$13.95

 classic dish, eggplant roasted over charcoal, blended and tempered with aromatic herbs, spices.

Malai Kofta

$14.95

A true Mughlai delight! Vegetable balls cooked in a creamy Cashew sauce.

Navaratan Korma

$13.95

Mixed vegetables cooked with mild creamy cashew sauce.

Aloo Palak

$13.95

Spinach cooked with potatoes and spices with thick gravy sauce.

Aloo Mutter

$13.95

Cubed potatoes and tender green peas cooked with spices and herbs.

Bomaby Aloo

$13.95

Baby potatoes cooked in a creamy sauce with spices and herbs.

Chana Saag

$13.95

Spinach and Chick-peas (garbanzo beans) cooked with thick gravy sauce.

Sarson Ka Saag

$13.95

Punjabi (North Indian) dish made of mustard leaves cooked with spices in butter.

Paneer Kurchan

$14.95

Shredded cottage cheese cooked with onions, tomato, spices, and herbs in cashew sauce.

Mutter Paneer

$14.95

Cottage cheese cubes cooked with creamy sauce, tender green peas and spices.

Kadai Paneer

$14.95

Cottage cheese cubes and vegetables pan finished in special sauce and spices.

Gongura Paneer

$15.50

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a spiced and tangy Gongura (Sorrel leaves) sauce.

Vegan Specialties

Vegan Palak Tofu

$14.95

Made with marinated tofu in a creamy (Coconut milk) gravy spinach sauce with spices.

Vegan Chana Masala

$13.95

Chick peas (garbanzo beans) cooked in special blend of traditional spices and non-dairy sauce.

Vegan Masala Aloo Gobi

$13.95

Cubes of potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices and herbs.

Vegan Bhindi Masala

$13.95

Okra cooked in a low flame with diced onions, tomatoes and traditional herbs and spices.

Vegan Tadka Dal

$13.95

Wholesome yellow lentil non-dairy curry tempered with red chilies, cumin and mustard seed.

Vegan Tofu Tikka Masala

$14.95

Tofu cubes cooked with green peppers and onions in a rich non-dairy Coconut milk gravy.

Tofu Masala

$14.95

Tofu cubes cooked in rich non-dairy Coconut milk and tomato sauce with spices.

Vegan Veg Pulav

$14.95

Non-dairy Rice dish prepared by cooking rice with various vegetables and spices.

Seafood Specialties

Nellore Chepala Pulusu (South Indian Fish Curry)

$15.95

Tilapia cooked slowly in spicy tamarind sauce with onions, tomatoes and curry leaves.

Fish Masala

$16.95

Salmon cooked in a hearty blend of tangy tomatoes, onions with aromatic herbs, and spices in cashew sauce.

Ginger Shrimp

$16.95

Shrimp marinated with ginger, spices and then cooked with tomatoes and onions in cashew sauce.

Kadai Shrimp

$16.95

Stir fried shrimp, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes in Kadai (skillet) with traditional spices and herbs.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$16.95

South Indian favorite! Shrimp with potatoes in a spiced and tangy sauce.

Shrimp Maharaja

$16.95

Marinated shrimp cooked in yogurt, tomatoes and onions with mild creamy cashew sauce.

Minerva Special Royyala Vepudu (Pan Fried Chili Shrimp)

$16.95

Shrimp pan fried on low heat with traditional spices, curry leaves, green chilies and onions.

Chicken / Egg Specialties

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.95

Boneless Breast chicken skewed in Tandoor (clay oven) and sauteed in a rich creamy cashew sauce.

Butter Chicken

$16.95

Boneless Breast chicken skewed in Tandoor (clay oven) and sauteed in special buttery cashew sauce.

Chettinad Chicken

$15.95

A lovely flavorsome boneless chicken curry from Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu State in South India and is made by toasting a number of spices with coconut.

Andhra Chicken Curry

$15.95

A specialty from coastal Andhra Pradesh. Boneless chicken cooked in special spicy curry sauce.

Chicken Curry

$15.95

Traditional Mughalai offering Boneless chicken cooked in heavenly curry sauce, seasoned to your taste.

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.95

South Indian favorite! Boneless chicken with potatoes in a spiced and tangy sauce.

Kadai Chicken

$15.95

Stir-fried boneless chicken, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes in Kadai (skillet) with traditional spices and herbs.

Ginger Chicken

$15.95

Boneless chicken sauteed with special ginger and cashew sauce along with herbs and spices.

Chicken Saag

$15.95

Tender pieces of boneless chicken sauteed with deliciously seasoned spinach and fresh herbs.

Chicken Shahi Korma

$15.95

A Moghlai delight Cardamons flavored sweet and spicy curried boneless chicken in creamy cashew sauce.

Hyderabadi Chicken Do Pyaza

$15.95

Tender pieces of boneless chicken cooked with shredded onions, yogurt and special light creamy cashew sauce.

Minerva Special Chicken 65

$16.95

A Hyderabadi delight boneless breast chicken cubes fried with curry leaves, green chilies and exotic spices.

Chilli Chicken

$16.95

Cubes of boneless chicken breast sauteed with Soya, onions, green chilies, herbs and exotic spices.

Chicken Roast

$16.95

Boneless chicken cooked with curry leaves, green chilies, onions and special spices on slow fire.

Gongura Chicken

$15.95

Andhra/Telangana favorite boneless chicken cooked in a spiced and tangy Gongura (Sorrel leaves) sauce.

Egg Masala

$15.95

Eggs cooked in special curry sauce made with traditional spices and herbs.

Lamb & Goat Specialties

Lamb Curry

$16.95

Tender lamb marinated and cooked in a curry sauce of fresh herbs and spices.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$16.95

Juicy tender pieces of lamb cooked in traditional spice with yogurt.

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.95

For the one with true passion for spicy food, lamb and potatoes cooked in fiery red chilly and vinegar sauce.

Lamb Do Pyaza

$16.95

Tender pieces of lamb cooked with shredded onions, yogurt and special light creamy sauce.

Lamb Korma

$16.95

A Mughlai delight Cardamoms flavored sweet and spicy curried lamb in creamy cashew sauce.

Lamb Pasanda

$16.95

Tender lamb cooked in an exotic blend of creamy cashew sauce and spices

Lamb Saag (Spinach Lamb)

$16.95

Tender pieces of lamb sauteed with deliciously seasoned spinach and fresh herbs.

Lamb Boti Kabab Masala

$16.95

Tender pieces of lamb sauteed in tandoor (clay oven) and cooked in a rich creamy tomato cashew sauce.

Minerva Special Lamb Roast

$19.95

Succulent pieces of lamb pan roasted on low heat with traditional spices and curry leaves.

Goat Chettinad

$17.95

A lovely flavorsome Goat (with Bone) curry from Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu State in South India and is made by toasting a number of spices with coconut.

Goat Gongura

$17.95

Andhra/Telangana favorite Goat(with Bone) cooked in a spiced and tangy Gongura (Sorrel leaves) sauce.

Goat Curry

$17.95

Goat (with bone) marinated and cooked in a curry sauce of fresh herbs and spices.

Special Goat Roast

$19.95

Goat (with bone) pan roasted on low heat with special spices, curry leaves, green chilies and onions.

Rice Specialties / Noodles

Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani

$16.95

Saffron Basmati rice steamed along with chicken (with bones) marinated and cooked in traditional spices.

Chicken Biryani

$16.95

Boneless chicken cooked with Basmati rice and traditional spices.

Gongura Chicken Biryani

$17.95

Boneless chicken cooked with Basmati rice, traditional spices and tangy spiced Gongura (sorrel leaves) sauce. Contains Peanut oil and Sesame seeds.

Chicken Fried Rice (Indo-Chinese)

$16.95

Boneless Chicken and vegetables cooked in a Indo – Chinese sauce along with spices and then stir fried with boiled rice.

Hyderabadi Goat Dum Ka Biryani

$16.95

Saffron Basmati rice steamed along with goat (with bones) marinated and cooked in traditional spices.

Gongura Goat Biryani

$17.95

Goat (with bone) cooked with Basmati rice, traditional spices and tangy spiced Gongura (sorrel leaves) sauce. Contains Peanut oil and Sesame seeds

Shrimp Biryani

$16.95

Tender Shrimp cooked with Basmati rice and traditional spices.

Lamb Biryani

$16.95

Juicy boneless lamb cooked with Basmati rice and traditional spices.

Egg Biryani

$15.95

Eggs cooked with Basmati rice and traditional spices.

Egg Fried Rice

$15.95

Scrambled Egg and vegetables cooked in a Indo – Chinese sauce along with spices and then stir fried with boiled rice.

Vegetable Biryani

$13.95

Mixed Vegetables with Basmati rice and traditional spices.

Vegetable Fried Rice (Indo-Chinese)

$13.95

Vegetables cooked in a Indo–Chinese sauce along with spices and then stir fried with boiled rice.

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$16.95

Unleavened refined wheat flour noodles boiled and stir fried with Indo-Chinese sauces , Chicken and vegetables.

Egg Hakka Noodles

$15.95

Unleavened refined wheat flour noodles boiled and stir fried with Indo-Chinese sauces , egg and vegetables.

Vegetable Hakka Noodles

$13.95

Unleavened refined wheat flour noodles boiled and stir fried with Indo-Chinese sauces and vegetables.

Condiments

Raita

$2.99

Yogurt with cucumber, carrot, tomatoes, onions and herbs).

Basmati Rice

$3.95

Herbed pilaf-style fragrant rice

Shorba

$2.99

Vegetarian stock stew blended with peanuts, sesame seeds, tomatoes and onion along with traditional spices.

Hot Mix Vegetable Pickle

$2.99

(Indian style spicy vegetable pickle).

Plain Yogurt

$2.99

(Indian style in house yogurt)

Extra Chutney

$2.50

(Mint / Red Onion / Tomato / Tamarind / Coconut).

Extra Sauce / Gravy

$7.95

Kids Menu

Boneless Chicken Strips & French Fries

$7.95

Boneless Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

$7.95

French Fries

$5.95

Ice Creams & Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Ginger Ice Cream

$4.50

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.50

Ras Malai

$4.95

(Homemade cheese patties cooked in milk and served with pistachios).

Gulab Jamun

$4.95

(Deep fried plum colored dumplings of dried milk and refined flour soaked in sugar syrup).

Gajar Ka Halwa

$4.95

(Carrot and milk pudding with nuts and spice, served warm).

Kheer

$4.95

(Traditional Indian rice pudding with sweetened milk).

Minerva Special Dessert of Week

$4.95

Combination of Gulab Jamun with Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.50

Combination of Gajar Ka Halwa with Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.50

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$3.95

Minerva special Probiotic and Healthy Drink.

Sweet / Salt Lassi

$3.95

Botteled water

$1.50

Indian Masala Tea

$3.95

Soda / Juice

$2.95

Complementary

Onions

Green Chillies

Onions & Green Chillies

Small Mint Chutney

Small Tamarind Chutney

Small Red Onion Chutney

Small Sambhar

BOTTLED BEER

16oz Heineken

$5.50

16oz Sam Adams

$5.50

16oz King Fisher

$5.95

16oz Taj Mahal

$5.95

22oz Taj Mahal

$7.95

22oz Flying Horse

$7.95

Budweiser

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.50

Amstel Light

$5.50

BY THE GLASS

Petite Perriere Pinot Noir

$7.95

France - Precious aromas of small red and black fruits: raspberries, blackberries, freshly picked blueberries. The entry into the mouth is fleshy, juicy and of good sensory contentment: it is elegantly arranged on the palate, walking with beautiful flavor towards a graceful and long finish.

Raymond Merlot

$7.75

California - Smooth and round, with notes of cherry, raspberry and plum along with hints of earth and spice in the toasty vanilla finish.

Santa Ema Reserve Merlot

$7.75

Chile - Fruit forward, with notes of plums, blackberries, black cherry and chocolate, with soft, ripe tannins.

Pascual Toso Malbec

$7.50

Argentina - &quot;Juicy, dark fruits, vanilla and a very light hint of baking spices. Soft and supple, with very mild tannins.

Wente Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.95

California - Ripe and luscious, with notes of cherry, dark plum and a hint pf coffee. Rich, yet approachable tannins provide a long smooth finish.

Jacob’s Creek Classic Shiraz

$7.75

Australia - Soft approachable medium-bodied Shiraz with vibrant fruit flavours. Spicy red berry with subtle mocha and vanilla oak influence. Soft red berry and rich plum with a spicy cedar finish.

Alexander Valley Vineyards Red Zinfandel

$7.75

California - Easy going zesty red with jammy ripe fruit flavors of cherry, berry, plum, black pepper and vanilla oak.

Apothic Red

$6.75

USA - intense fruit aromas and flavors of rhubarb and black cherry that are complemented by hints of mocha, chocolate, brown spice and vanilla. The plush, velvety mouthfeel and smooth finish round out this intriguing, full-bodied red blend.

Angelini Pinot Grigio

$6.75

Italy - A soft, well balanced, dry white wine with flavors of tropical fruit and peaches and a clear, fresh finish.

Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

$7.75

New Zealand - Lively and highly aromatic white, with notes of stone fruit, citrus and fresh tropical fruit.

Talmard Chardonnay Unoaked

$7.75

Prance - Crisp with a concentrated core of pure, unoaked Chardonnay fruit. The mineral notes come through on the long finish.

Wente Chardonnay

$7.95

California - Luscious with notes of freshly cut red apple, tangerine and tropical fruits, balanced by subtle oak and vanilla

Villa Wolf Gewurztraminer

$7.95

Germany - Clean, fruity and lightly sweet with a deliciously juicy texture and a delicate aromas of spice and fresh roses.

Pacific Rim Riesling

$7.75

Washington - Richly fruity white packed with notes of peach, apricot, a hint of mint and a streak of wet stone.

Forestville White Zinfandel

$5.75

USA vibrant pink color with rich aromas of cherry, apricot, and honeysuckle. On the palate, flavors of melon and strawberry shine through. The right balance of acid and sweetness.

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Petite Perriere Pinot Noir

$32.00

France - Precious aromas of small red and black fruits: raspberries, blackberries, freshly picked blueberries. The entry into the mouth is fleshy, juicy and of good sensory contentment: it is elegantly arranged on the palate, walking with beautiful flavor towards a graceful and long finish.

BTL Raymond Merlot

$26.00

California - Smooth and round, with notes of cherry, raspberry and plum along with hints of earth and spice in the toasty vanilla finish.

BTL Santa Ema Reserve Merlot

$30.00

Chile - Fruit forward, with notes of plums, blackberries, black cherry and chocolate, with soft, ripe tannins.

BTL Pascual Toso Malbec

$26.00

Argentina - Juicy, dark fruits, vanilla and a very light hint of baking spices. Soft and supple, with very mild tannins.

BTL Wente Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

California - Ripe and luscious, with notes of cherry, dark plum and a hint pf coffee. Rich, yet approachable tannins provide a long smooth finish.

BTL Jacob’s Creek Classic Shiraz

$30.00

Australia - Soft approachable medium-bodied Shiraz with vibrant fruit flavours. Spicy red berry with subtle mocha and vanilla oak influence. Soft red berry and rich plum with a spicy cedar finish.

BTL Alexander Valley Vineyards Red Zinfandel

$30.00

California - Easy going zesty red with jammy ripe fruit flavors of cherry, berry, plum, black pepper and vanilla oak.

BTL Apothic Red

$26.00

USA - intense fruit aromas and flavors of rhubarb and black cherry that are complemented by hints of mocha, chocolate, brown spice and vanilla. The plush, velvety mouthfeel and smooth finish round out this intriguing, full-bodied red blend.

BTL Angelini Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Italy - A soft, well balanced, dry white wine with flavors of tropical fruit and peaches and a clear, fresh finish.

BTL Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

New Zealand - Lively and highly aromatic white, with notes of stone fruit, citrus and fresh tropical fruit.

BTL Talmard Chardonnay Unoaked

$30.00

Prance - Crisp with a concentrated core of pure, unoaked Chardonnay fruit. The mineral notes come through on the long finish.

BTL Wente Chardonnay

$32.00

California - Luscious with notes of freshly cut red apple, tangerine and tropical fruits, balanced by subtle oak and vanilla

BTL Villa Wolf Gewurztraminer

$32.00

Germany - Clean, fruity and lightly sweet with a deliciously juicy texture and a delicate aromas of spice and fresh roses.

BTL Pacific Rim Riesling

$30.00

Washington - Richly fruity white packed with notes of peach, apricot, a hint of mint and a streak of wet stone.

BTL Forestville White Zinfandel

$22.00

USA vibrant pink color with rich aromas of cherry, apricot, and honeysuckle. On the palate, flavors of melon and strawberry shine through. The right balance of acid and sweetness.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boston's premier culinary destination for Indian Cuisine since 2007. We are known for our impeccable dishes with a rich infusion of Indian tradition and exquisite preparation. Indian cuisine with Gala Indian Lunch buffet each afternoon. For Dinner, our à la carte menu with over 150 items includes North Indian, South Indian, Indo-Chinese, and Vegan food. We also have North Indian and South Indian Thali on our menu. Our goal at Minerva is to present our customers with a delicious taste of the wide range of cuisines India has to offer across its many culturally diverse regions. We also offer catering services for birthdays, weddings, graduations, holiday parties, corporate events, and other occasions. Our catering menu consists of an extensive selection of courses with affordable pricing that can be customized on an event-by-event basis. At Minerva, we are continually striving to improve and consistently provide the best culinary experience we can to each and every customer. See you soon.

Location

500 Boston Providence Highway, Norwood, MA 02062

Directions

