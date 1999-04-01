Minerva Indian Cuisine 500 Boston Providence Highway
500 Boston Providence Highway
Norwood, MA 02062
Veg Appetizers
Phool Ghobi Manchurian (Indo-Chinese)
Cauliflower fritters fried & tossed in a tangy Chinese sauce with dash of indian spices.
Vegetable Samosa (2 Pieces)
Minced potato onions and peas wrapped in pastry dough & fried.
Vegetable Cutlet (3 Pieces)
Minced vegetables mixed with spices, bread crumbs and pan-fried.
Onion Pakora
Fresh sliced onion dipped on lentil batter & deep fried.
Spinach Pakora
Fresh baby spinach dipped in mildly lentil batter & deep fried.
Chilli Bajji (5 Pieces)
Green chilies batter covered deep fried, stuffed with Indian spices.
Minerva Cut Mirchi
Chili bajji cut, refired and garnished with onions.
Paneer Tikka
Delicious marinated cottage cheese cubes sauteed with onion and green pepper.
Paneer 65
A true Hyderabadi delight cottage cheese cubes sautéed with curry leaves, yogurt and spices.
Paneer Pakora (6 Pieces)
Batter-fried marinated cottage cheese cubes served with Chutney.
Vegetable Spring Rolls (4 Pieces)
Crispy rolls made of mixed vegetables and deep fried.
Chole Batura
Puffed bread served with chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans) curry.
Chole Poori
Puffy whole wheat fried bread served with chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans) curry.
Papad (4 Pieces)
Tandori roasted thin crispy lentil wafers with cumin seeds served with chutney
Minerva Special Vegetarian Platter
Assortment of samosa, cutlet, Onion pakora & chilli bajji
Non-Veg Appetizers
Lamb Kheema Samosa (2 Pieces)
Minced lamb, onions and green peas wrapped in pastry dough & fried.
Chicken 65
A true Hyderabadi delight chicken cooked satéed with fried curry leaves, yogurt & spices.
Chilly Chicken
Cubes of chicken breast sautéed with soya, onions, green chilies, herbs and exotic spices.
Chicken Pakora
Tender pieces of chicken dipped in mildly spiced lentil batter & fried.
Chicken Lollipop (4 Pieces)
Frenched chicken winglets fried and seasoned with Indo-Chinese sauce.
Egg Pepper Fry (6 Pieces)
Boiled eggs sauteed with spices and freshly ground black pepper.
Shrimp Pakora (6 Pieces)
Shrimp dipped in mildly spices lentil batter & fried.
Fish Fry (6 Pieces)
Tilapia Fish marinated & deep fried.
Minerva Special Tandoor Mix Grill
Platter of tandoori (Chicken, Shrimp and Salmon), Chicken Tikka and Lamb (Sheekh and Botikabab).
Soups & Salad
Madras Tomato Soup
Tomato soup with Indian herbs and spices.
Mulligatawny Soup
Thick curry-flovored lentil soup
Mulligatawny Chicken Soup
Thick curry-flavored lentil soup with spiced shredded chicken.
Vegetable Sweet Corn Soup
Corn with carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, spring onions and Indian herb spices.
Sweet Corn Chicken Soup
Corn with shredded chicken, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, spring onions and Indian herb spices.
Desi Green Salad
Cucumber, carrot, lettuce, red onions, green chilies, tomatoes and sliced lemon.
South Indian Specialties
Medu Vada (3 Pieces)
Deep fried crispy lentil donuts.
Minerva Special Idli Sambar (3 Pieces)
Steam cooked rice and lentil cakes.
Plain Dosa
Thin crispy crepe of rice and lentils
Masala Dosa
Thin crispy crepe of rice and lentils stuffed with very lightly spiced potatoes and onions.
Mysore Masala Dosa
Thin crispy crepe of rice and lentils with layer of special chutney stuffed with spiced potatoes and onions.
Rava Onion Masala Dosa
Crispy crepe of cream of rice and wheat stuffed with seasoned potatoes, onions & green chilies.
Special Spring Dosa
Crispy crepe of rice and lentils stuffed with seasoned onions, mixed vegetables and special chutney.
Paneer Masala Dosa
Crispy crepe of rice and lentils stuffed with seasoned cottage cheese.
Multi Layer Dosa
Thin rice & lentil crepe with layers of various chutneys and stuffed with spiced potatoes.
Spicy Uttappam
Rice and lentil pancakes topped with green chillies and seasoned onion.
Vegetable Uttappam
Rice and lentils pancakes topped with green chilies and seasoned mixed vegetables.
Paneer Uttappam
Rice and lentils pancakes topped with seasoned cottage cheese.
Non-Veg South Indian
Gourmet Tandoori Delights
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken with bones marinated in yogurt, fresh spices and lemon juices then barbecued in Tandoor.
Chicken Tikka
Boneless Chicken charboiled to perfection in Tandoor to bring out intricate flavor
Chicken Malai Kabab
A mild dish. Cubes of chicken marinated in yogurt, herbs and spices then cooked on skewers in Tandoor.
Sheekh Kabab
Finely miced lamb seasoned with chopped onions, herbs and spices then cooked on skewers in Tandoor.
Lamb Boti Kabab
Juicy chunks of lamb marinated in our house special recipe sauce and cooked on skewers in Tandoor.
Fish Tikka Kabab
Chunks of Salmon marinated in yogurt, herbs and spices then barbecued in Tandoor.
Tandoori Shrimp
Shrimp marinated in freshly ground spices and grilled in Tandoor.
Minerva Special Tandoor Mix Grill
Combination platter of tandoori (chicken. Shrimp & Salmon, chicken tikka and lamb (sheekh & boti kabab).
Breads
Plain Naan
Unleavened white bread baked in tandoor clay oven.
Garlic Naan
Unleavened white bread stuffed with fresh minced garlic and herbs, baked in tandoor clay oven.
Onion Naan
Unleavened white bread stuffed with fresh onions and herbs, baked in tandoor clay oven.
Kashmiri Naan
Unleavened white bread stuffed with paste of cashews, coconut and raisin, baked in tandoor clay oven.
Paneer Naan
Light-leavened bread stuffed with shredded cottage cheese, baked in a tandoor clay oven.
Aloo Paratha
Whole wheat bread stuffed with mashed potatoes and spices, baked in tandoor clay oven.
Lachha Paratha
A multi-layered whole wheat bread, baked in tandoor clay oven.
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat bread, baked in tandoor clay oven.
Poori (One)
Crispy, deep fried whole wheat puffed bread.
Bhatura (One)
Puffed deep fried Unleavened sourdough bread.
Kheema Naan (Non-Vegetarian)
Unleavened bread stuffed with minced garlic, onions, ground lamb, and herbs, baked in tandoor clay oven.
Assorted Bread Basket
Combination of breads (naan, onion naan, garlic naan, lacha paratha).
Veg Specialties
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cottage cheese cubes cooked with green peppers and onions in a rich creamy cashew gravy.
Palak Paneer
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in creamy gravy of spinach with spices.
Paneer Makhani
Cottage Cheese cubes are lightly fried and cooked in a homemade special cashew sauce with butter.
Tadka Dal
Wholesome yellow lentil curry, tempered with butter, whole red chilies, cumin and mustard seeds.
Dal Makhani
A royal lentil dish cooked with fresh ginger, garlic and onions, garnished with shredded butter.
Chana Masala
Chick-peas (grabanzo beans) cooked in a special blend of traditional spices.
Bhindi Masala
Okra cooked on a low flame with diced onions, tomatoes and traditional spices.
Guthi Vankaya (Bagara Baingan)
Baby eggplant cooked in rich sesame and peanut sauce with herbs and spices.
Masala Aloo Gobi
Cubed potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices and herbs.
Baingan Bartha
classic dish, eggplant roasted over charcoal, blended and tempered with aromatic herbs, spices.
Malai Kofta
A true Mughlai delight! Vegetable balls cooked in a creamy Cashew sauce.
Navaratan Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked with mild creamy cashew sauce.
Aloo Palak
Spinach cooked with potatoes and spices with thick gravy sauce.
Aloo Mutter
Cubed potatoes and tender green peas cooked with spices and herbs.
Bomaby Aloo
Baby potatoes cooked in a creamy sauce with spices and herbs.
Chana Saag
Spinach and Chick-peas (garbanzo beans) cooked with thick gravy sauce.
Sarson Ka Saag
Punjabi (North Indian) dish made of mustard leaves cooked with spices in butter.
Paneer Kurchan
Shredded cottage cheese cooked with onions, tomato, spices, and herbs in cashew sauce.
Mutter Paneer
Cottage cheese cubes cooked with creamy sauce, tender green peas and spices.
Kadai Paneer
Cottage cheese cubes and vegetables pan finished in special sauce and spices.
Gongura Paneer
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a spiced and tangy Gongura (Sorrel leaves) sauce.
Vegan Specialties
Vegan Palak Tofu
Made with marinated tofu in a creamy (Coconut milk) gravy spinach sauce with spices.
Vegan Chana Masala
Chick peas (garbanzo beans) cooked in special blend of traditional spices and non-dairy sauce.
Vegan Masala Aloo Gobi
Cubes of potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices and herbs.
Vegan Bhindi Masala
Okra cooked in a low flame with diced onions, tomatoes and traditional herbs and spices.
Vegan Tadka Dal
Wholesome yellow lentil non-dairy curry tempered with red chilies, cumin and mustard seed.
Vegan Tofu Tikka Masala
Tofu cubes cooked with green peppers and onions in a rich non-dairy Coconut milk gravy.
Tofu Masala
Tofu cubes cooked in rich non-dairy Coconut milk and tomato sauce with spices.
Vegan Veg Pulav
Non-dairy Rice dish prepared by cooking rice with various vegetables and spices.
Seafood Specialties
Nellore Chepala Pulusu (South Indian Fish Curry)
Tilapia cooked slowly in spicy tamarind sauce with onions, tomatoes and curry leaves.
Fish Masala
Salmon cooked in a hearty blend of tangy tomatoes, onions with aromatic herbs, and spices in cashew sauce.
Ginger Shrimp
Shrimp marinated with ginger, spices and then cooked with tomatoes and onions in cashew sauce.
Kadai Shrimp
Stir fried shrimp, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes in Kadai (skillet) with traditional spices and herbs.
Shrimp Vindaloo
South Indian favorite! Shrimp with potatoes in a spiced and tangy sauce.
Shrimp Maharaja
Marinated shrimp cooked in yogurt, tomatoes and onions with mild creamy cashew sauce.
Minerva Special Royyala Vepudu (Pan Fried Chili Shrimp)
Shrimp pan fried on low heat with traditional spices, curry leaves, green chilies and onions.
Chicken / Egg Specialties
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless Breast chicken skewed in Tandoor (clay oven) and sauteed in a rich creamy cashew sauce.
Butter Chicken
Boneless Breast chicken skewed in Tandoor (clay oven) and sauteed in special buttery cashew sauce.
Chettinad Chicken
A lovely flavorsome boneless chicken curry from Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu State in South India and is made by toasting a number of spices with coconut.
Andhra Chicken Curry
A specialty from coastal Andhra Pradesh. Boneless chicken cooked in special spicy curry sauce.
Chicken Curry
Traditional Mughalai offering Boneless chicken cooked in heavenly curry sauce, seasoned to your taste.
Chicken Vindaloo
South Indian favorite! Boneless chicken with potatoes in a spiced and tangy sauce.
Kadai Chicken
Stir-fried boneless chicken, bell peppers, onion and tomatoes in Kadai (skillet) with traditional spices and herbs.
Ginger Chicken
Boneless chicken sauteed with special ginger and cashew sauce along with herbs and spices.
Chicken Saag
Tender pieces of boneless chicken sauteed with deliciously seasoned spinach and fresh herbs.
Chicken Shahi Korma
A Moghlai delight Cardamons flavored sweet and spicy curried boneless chicken in creamy cashew sauce.
Hyderabadi Chicken Do Pyaza
Tender pieces of boneless chicken cooked with shredded onions, yogurt and special light creamy cashew sauce.
Minerva Special Chicken 65
A Hyderabadi delight boneless breast chicken cubes fried with curry leaves, green chilies and exotic spices.
Chilli Chicken
Cubes of boneless chicken breast sauteed with Soya, onions, green chilies, herbs and exotic spices.
Chicken Roast
Boneless chicken cooked with curry leaves, green chilies, onions and special spices on slow fire.
Gongura Chicken
Andhra/Telangana favorite boneless chicken cooked in a spiced and tangy Gongura (Sorrel leaves) sauce.
Egg Masala
Eggs cooked in special curry sauce made with traditional spices and herbs.
Lamb & Goat Specialties
Lamb Curry
Tender lamb marinated and cooked in a curry sauce of fresh herbs and spices.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Juicy tender pieces of lamb cooked in traditional spice with yogurt.
Lamb Vindaloo
For the one with true passion for spicy food, lamb and potatoes cooked in fiery red chilly and vinegar sauce.
Lamb Do Pyaza
Tender pieces of lamb cooked with shredded onions, yogurt and special light creamy sauce.
Lamb Korma
A Mughlai delight Cardamoms flavored sweet and spicy curried lamb in creamy cashew sauce.
Lamb Pasanda
Tender lamb cooked in an exotic blend of creamy cashew sauce and spices
Lamb Saag (Spinach Lamb)
Tender pieces of lamb sauteed with deliciously seasoned spinach and fresh herbs.
Lamb Boti Kabab Masala
Tender pieces of lamb sauteed in tandoor (clay oven) and cooked in a rich creamy tomato cashew sauce.
Minerva Special Lamb Roast
Succulent pieces of lamb pan roasted on low heat with traditional spices and curry leaves.
Goat Chettinad
A lovely flavorsome Goat (with Bone) curry from Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu State in South India and is made by toasting a number of spices with coconut.
Goat Gongura
Andhra/Telangana favorite Goat(with Bone) cooked in a spiced and tangy Gongura (Sorrel leaves) sauce.
Goat Curry
Goat (with bone) marinated and cooked in a curry sauce of fresh herbs and spices.
Special Goat Roast
Goat (with bone) pan roasted on low heat with special spices, curry leaves, green chilies and onions.
Rice Specialties / Noodles
Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani
Saffron Basmati rice steamed along with chicken (with bones) marinated and cooked in traditional spices.
Chicken Biryani
Boneless chicken cooked with Basmati rice and traditional spices.
Gongura Chicken Biryani
Boneless chicken cooked with Basmati rice, traditional spices and tangy spiced Gongura (sorrel leaves) sauce. Contains Peanut oil and Sesame seeds.
Chicken Fried Rice (Indo-Chinese)
Boneless Chicken and vegetables cooked in a Indo – Chinese sauce along with spices and then stir fried with boiled rice.
Hyderabadi Goat Dum Ka Biryani
Saffron Basmati rice steamed along with goat (with bones) marinated and cooked in traditional spices.
Gongura Goat Biryani
Goat (with bone) cooked with Basmati rice, traditional spices and tangy spiced Gongura (sorrel leaves) sauce. Contains Peanut oil and Sesame seeds
Shrimp Biryani
Tender Shrimp cooked with Basmati rice and traditional spices.
Lamb Biryani
Juicy boneless lamb cooked with Basmati rice and traditional spices.
Egg Biryani
Eggs cooked with Basmati rice and traditional spices.
Egg Fried Rice
Scrambled Egg and vegetables cooked in a Indo – Chinese sauce along with spices and then stir fried with boiled rice.
Vegetable Biryani
Mixed Vegetables with Basmati rice and traditional spices.
Vegetable Fried Rice (Indo-Chinese)
Vegetables cooked in a Indo–Chinese sauce along with spices and then stir fried with boiled rice.
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Unleavened refined wheat flour noodles boiled and stir fried with Indo-Chinese sauces , Chicken and vegetables.
Egg Hakka Noodles
Unleavened refined wheat flour noodles boiled and stir fried with Indo-Chinese sauces , egg and vegetables.
Vegetable Hakka Noodles
Unleavened refined wheat flour noodles boiled and stir fried with Indo-Chinese sauces and vegetables.
Condiments
Raita
Yogurt with cucumber, carrot, tomatoes, onions and herbs).
Basmati Rice
Herbed pilaf-style fragrant rice
Shorba
Vegetarian stock stew blended with peanuts, sesame seeds, tomatoes and onion along with traditional spices.
Hot Mix Vegetable Pickle
(Indian style spicy vegetable pickle).
Plain Yogurt
(Indian style in house yogurt)
Extra Chutney
(Mint / Red Onion / Tomato / Tamarind / Coconut).
Extra Sauce / Gravy
Kids Menu
Ice Creams & Desserts
Vanilla Ice Cream
Ginger Ice Cream
Chocolate Ice Cream
Ras Malai
(Homemade cheese patties cooked in milk and served with pistachios).
Gulab Jamun
(Deep fried plum colored dumplings of dried milk and refined flour soaked in sugar syrup).
Gajar Ka Halwa
(Carrot and milk pudding with nuts and spice, served warm).
Kheer
(Traditional Indian rice pudding with sweetened milk).
Minerva Special Dessert of Week
Combination of Gulab Jamun with Vanilla Ice Cream
Combination of Gajar Ka Halwa with Vanilla Ice Cream
Beverages
Complementary
BY THE GLASS
Petite Perriere Pinot Noir
France - Precious aromas of small red and black fruits: raspberries, blackberries, freshly picked blueberries. The entry into the mouth is fleshy, juicy and of good sensory contentment: it is elegantly arranged on the palate, walking with beautiful flavor towards a graceful and long finish.
Raymond Merlot
California - Smooth and round, with notes of cherry, raspberry and plum along with hints of earth and spice in the toasty vanilla finish.
Santa Ema Reserve Merlot
Chile - Fruit forward, with notes of plums, blackberries, black cherry and chocolate, with soft, ripe tannins.
Pascual Toso Malbec
Argentina - "Juicy, dark fruits, vanilla and a very light hint of baking spices. Soft and supple, with very mild tannins.
Wente Cabernet Sauvignon
California - Ripe and luscious, with notes of cherry, dark plum and a hint pf coffee. Rich, yet approachable tannins provide a long smooth finish.
Jacob’s Creek Classic Shiraz
Australia - Soft approachable medium-bodied Shiraz with vibrant fruit flavours. Spicy red berry with subtle mocha and vanilla oak influence. Soft red berry and rich plum with a spicy cedar finish.
Alexander Valley Vineyards Red Zinfandel
California - Easy going zesty red with jammy ripe fruit flavors of cherry, berry, plum, black pepper and vanilla oak.
Apothic Red
USA - intense fruit aromas and flavors of rhubarb and black cherry that are complemented by hints of mocha, chocolate, brown spice and vanilla. The plush, velvety mouthfeel and smooth finish round out this intriguing, full-bodied red blend.
Angelini Pinot Grigio
Italy - A soft, well balanced, dry white wine with flavors of tropical fruit and peaches and a clear, fresh finish.
Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand - Lively and highly aromatic white, with notes of stone fruit, citrus and fresh tropical fruit.
Talmard Chardonnay Unoaked
Prance - Crisp with a concentrated core of pure, unoaked Chardonnay fruit. The mineral notes come through on the long finish.
Wente Chardonnay
California - Luscious with notes of freshly cut red apple, tangerine and tropical fruits, balanced by subtle oak and vanilla
Villa Wolf Gewurztraminer
Germany - Clean, fruity and lightly sweet with a deliciously juicy texture and a delicate aromas of spice and fresh roses.
Pacific Rim Riesling
Washington - Richly fruity white packed with notes of peach, apricot, a hint of mint and a streak of wet stone.
Forestville White Zinfandel
USA vibrant pink color with rich aromas of cherry, apricot, and honeysuckle. On the palate, flavors of melon and strawberry shine through. The right balance of acid and sweetness.
BY THE BOTTLE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Boston's premier culinary destination for Indian Cuisine since 2007. We are known for our impeccable dishes with a rich infusion of Indian tradition and exquisite preparation. Indian cuisine with Gala Indian Lunch buffet each afternoon. For Dinner, our à la carte menu with over 150 items includes North Indian, South Indian, Indo-Chinese, and Vegan food. We also have North Indian and South Indian Thali on our menu. Our goal at Minerva is to present our customers with a delicious taste of the wide range of cuisines India has to offer across its many culturally diverse regions. We also offer catering services for birthdays, weddings, graduations, holiday parties, corporate events, and other occasions. Our catering menu consists of an extensive selection of courses with affordable pricing that can be customized on an event-by-event basis. At Minerva, we are continually striving to improve and consistently provide the best culinary experience we can to each and every customer. See you soon.
500 Boston Providence Highway, Norwood, MA 02062