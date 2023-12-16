The Juice Bar Norwood- 2.0
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Great taste is the name of the game. We are committed to serving only the freshest ingredients, that's why we order in small batches multiple times a week. We make everything to order, so you'll always get the freshest food. we offer everything from -Fresh Green Juices - Healthy Smoothies - Acai Bowls - Hot Sandwiches -Energy Balls -Wellness Shots- Gluten Free Options- We are open Monday through Saturday,
20 broadway ave, norwood, MA 02062
