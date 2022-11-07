  • Home
Crazy Taco Bar & Grill 716 Washington Street, Norwood, MA, 02062, US

716 Washington Street

Norwood, MA 02062

Order Again

Popular Items

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Chips and Salsa
Al Pastor Taco

Appetizers

Street Corn

$4.99

Crazy Corn

$4.99

Jalapeño Popper

$7.49

Cheese Nachos

$8.49

Wings

$8.49

Flautas

$8.49

Avocado Fries

$8.99

Nachos with Filling

$11.99

Sampler

$12.49

Tacos

Carnitas Taco

$3.75

Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

Chicken Tinga Taco

$3.75

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.75

Carne Asada Taco

$4.75

Mango Habanero Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Cajun Shrimp Taco

$5.75

Fish Taco

$5.25

Pork Belly Taco

$4.75

Americano Taco

$3.75

Veggie Taco

$4.75

Quesadillas

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHICKEN TINGA QUESADILLA

$9.49

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$9.49

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$10.49

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.99

GROUND BEEF QUESADILLA

$9.49

PORK BELLY QUESADILLA

$9.49

FRIED FISH QUESADILLA

$10.49

VEGGIES QUESADILLA

$10.49

CAJUN SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$11.49

MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$11.49

AL PASTOR QUESADILLA

$9.49

Birria Quesadilla

$15.99

Bowl

MEATLESS BOWL

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL

$10.99

CARNITAS BOWL

$10.49

CHICKEN TINGA BOWL

$10.49

CARNE ASADA BOWL

$11.49

AL PASTOR BOWL

$10.49

GROUND BEEF BOWL

$10.49

FRIED FISH BOWL

$11.49

VEGGIES BOWL

$11.49

PORK BELLY BOWL

$10.49

CAJUN SHRIMP BOWL

$12.49

MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP BOWL

$12.49

Burritos

MEATLESS BURRITO

$8.49

GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.49

CARNITAS BURRITO

$9.99

CHICKEN TINGA BURRITO

$9.99

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$10.99

GROUND BEEF BURRITO

$9.99

PORK BELLY BURRITO

$9.99

FRIED FISH BURRITO

$10.99

VEGGIES BURRITO

$10.99

CAJUN SHRIMP BURRITO

$11.99

MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP BURRITO

$11.99

AL PASTOR BURRITO

$9.99

Chimichangas

MEATLESS CHIMICHANGA

$9.49

GRILLED CHICKEN CHIMICHANGA

$11.49

CARNITAS CHIMICHANGA

$10.99

CHICKEN TINGA CHIMICHANGA

$10.99

CARNE ASADA CHIMICHANGA

$11.99

AL PASTOR CHIMICHANGA

$10.99

GROUND BEEF CHIMICHANGA

$10.99

VEGGIES CHIMICHANGA

$11.99

PORK BELLY CHIMICHANGA

$10.99

FRIED FISH CHIMICHANGA

$11.99

CAJUN SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA

$12.99

MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA

$12.99

Drink

Horchata

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Jarritos

$2.25

Water

$1.25

Mexican Glass soda

$2.25

Enchiladas

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$15.99

GRILLED CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$16.99

CARNITAS ENCHILADAS

$16.99

CHICKEN TINGA ENCHILADAS

$16.99

CARNE ASADA ENCHILADAS

$16.99

AL PASTOR ENCHILADAS

$16.99

GROUND BEEF ENCHILADAS

$16.99

VEGGIES ENCHILADAS

$16.99

PORK BELLY ENCHILADAS

$16.99

FRIED FISH ENCHILADAS

$16.99

CAJUN SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$17.99

MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$17.99

Entrees

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Adult Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Patacon Sándwich

$11.99

Tradicional Taco Combo

$11.99

Smothered Burrito

$13.99

Pechuga

$13.99

Mix plate

$17.49

Seafood Combo

$14.99

Beef Birria Tacos

$14.99

Churrasco

$16.49

Veggie Fajitas

$13.99

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.98

Chicken and Steak Fajitas

$17.99

Chiken and Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Steak and Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Crazy Fajitas

$19.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.49

with French fries

Kids Burger

$5.49

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.49

Kids Burrito

$6.49

Salads

MEATLESS SALAD

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.99

CARNITAS SALAD

$10.49

CHICKEN TINGA SALAD

$10.49

CARNE ASADA SALAD

$11.49

PORK BELLY SALAD

$10.49

VEGGIES SALAD

$11.49

CAJUN SHRIMP SALAD

$12.49

MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP SALAD

$12.49

GROUND BEEF SALAD

$10.49

FRIED FISH SALAD

$11.49

AL PASTOR SALAD

$10.49

QUINOA SALAD

$11.99

Sides

Chips

$2.49

Rice

$3.49

Beans

$3.49

Maduros

$3.99

Chips and Salsa

$4.49

French Fries

$4.49

Tostones

$4.49

Chips and Guacamole

$4.99

Yucca Fries

$5.49

Mixed Vegetables

$5.99

The Trifecta

$5.99

Queso Salsa, Chips

$5.99

Avocado Ranch

$1.50

Guacamole

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Cilantro Ranch

$0.50

Mango Pico

$1.50

Pina Pico

$1.50

Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Chiken Side

$1.99

Asada Side

$2.49

Chiken Tinga Side

$1.49

Pork Belly Side

$1.49

Carnitas Side

$1.49

Shrimp Side

$3.49

Mixed Veggie Side

$2.49

Fried Fish Side

$2.49

Al Pastor Side

$1.49

Hot sauce

$0.35

Green sauce

$0.35

Smoothie

Strawberry banana

$5.49

Green paradise

$6.49

Tropical fresh

$6.49

Avocado Lover

$6.49

Almond magic mix

$6.49

Mango sunshine

$6.49

Tortas

MEATLESS TORTA

$7.49

GRILLED CHICKEN TORTA

$9.49

CHICKEN TINGA TORTA

$8.99

CARNITAS TORTA

$8.99

AL PASTOR TORTA

$8.99

CARNE ASADA TORTA

$9.99

GROUND BEEF TORTA

$8.99

VEGGIES TORTA

$9.99

FRIED FISH TORTA

$9.99

PORK BELLY TORTA

$8.99

CAJUN SHRIMP TORTA

$10.99

MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP TORTA

$10.99

TORTA CUBANA

$8.49

Tostadas

GRILLED CHICKEN TOSTADA

$7.98

CARNITAS TOSTADA

$7.48

CHICKEN TINGA TOSTADA

$7.48

AL PASTOR TOSTADA

$7.48

CARNE ASADA TOSTADA

$8.48

GROUND BEEF TOSTADA

$6.98

VEGGIES TOSTADA

$8.48

PORK BELLY TOSTADA

$7.48

FRIED FISH TOSTADA

$8.48

CAJUN SHRIMP TOSTADA

$9.48

MANGO HABANERO SHRIMP TOSTADA

$9.48

Desserts

Flan

$3.99

Tres leches

$3.99

Churros

$3.99

Catering

Grilled Chicken Half Tray

$99.90

Grilled Chicken Full Tray

$159.90

Chicken Tinga Half Tray

$99.90

Chicken Tinga Full Tray

$159.90

Carne Asada Half Tray

$119.90

Carne Asada Full Tray

$179.90

Carnitas Half Tray

$99.90

Carnitas Full Tray

$159.90

Al Pastor Half Tray

$99.90

Al Pastor Full Tray

$159.90

Ground Beef Half Tray

$99.90

Ground Beef Full Tray

$159.90

Cajun Shrimp Half Tray

$135.90

Mixed Veggies Half Tray

$80.90

Mixed Veggies Full Tray

$149.90

Pork Belly Half Tray

$89.90

Pork Belly Full Tray

$149.90

Jasmine Rice Half Tray

$45.00

Jasmine Rice Full Tray

$79.90

Brown Rice Half Tray

$45.00

Brown Rice Full Tray

$79.90

Mexican Rice Half Tray

$55.00

Mexican Rice Full Tray

$95.90

Cilantro Lime Half Rice

$55.00

Cilantro Lime Rice FullTray

$95.90

Black Beans Half Tray

$50.00

Black Beans Full Tray

$85.90

Refried Pinto Beans Half Tray

$45.00

Refried Pinto Beans Full Tray

$79.90

Salad Half Tray

$50.00

Salad Full Tray

$89.90

10 Burritos 10''

$80.00

10 Burritos 12''

$99.90

Guacamole 16 oz

$15.00

Pico de Gallo 16 oz

$12.00

Sour Cream 16 0z

$10.00

Chips Full Tray

$10.00

Employees Meal

Employees Quesadilla

Employees Bowl

Employees Burritos

Employees Taco Salad

Employees Tacos

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

716 Washington Street, Norwood, MA 02062

Directions

