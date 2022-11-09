- Home
- MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT
MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT
1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Popular Items
Soup
Salad
House Salad
Mixed fresh greens. House ginger dressing.
Seaweed Salad
Wakame and Ugo seaweed mixed with fresh mixed greens. House ginger dressing
Tuna Salad
Mixed fresh greens with tuna and cucumber. House ginger dressing*
Sashimi Salad
Seaweed salad topped with tuna, steamed octopus, cucumber and avocado. House ginger dressing*
Sunomono
Thinly sliced steamed octopus, hokki clam & shrimp, with seaweed, cucumber and a tosa vinaigrette
Cold Appetizers
Crab Tuna Tartar
Jumbo lump crab and tuna with cucumber and asparagus*
Hamachi Ceviche
Thinly sliced hamachi with lemon citrus and serrano peppers*
Lobster & Tuna Tartar
4 oz. tempura lobster tail topped with spicy tuna tar-tar with sumiso*
Mizuno Crudo
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail with serrano peppers, sweet red onion, cucumber, and tomato. Lemon juice, sea salt and olive oil*
Mizuno Tartar
Tuna tartar and scallion with ginger dressing*
Salmon Belly App (Toro)
4 pc seared salmon belly nigiri with serrano and drizzled with lemon juice and sesame soy*
Salmon Crudo
Thinly sliced faroe island salmon with Serrano peppers. Lemon juice, sea salt and olive oil*
Salmon Salad Tacos
Mizuno salmon salad, avocado, sweet pickled onions, shisho with a cilantro ginger sauce (3 pc)
Salmon Tartar
Salmon tartar and scallion with ginger dressing*
Scallop Crudo
Thinly sliced Hokkaido scallop with Serrano peppers. Lemon juice, sea salt and olive oil*
Tuna 3 Way
1. Tuna sashimi with sesame sauce* 2. Tuna-Crab tar-tar miso garlic* 3. Seared tuna wrapped with salmon salad*
Tuna Crudo
Thinly sliced yellow fin with Serrano peppers. Lemon juice, sea salt and olive oil*
Tuna Poke Tacos
Diced tuna, avocado, sweet pickled onions, shisho and sesame seed topped with a cilantro ginger sauce* (3 pc)
Tuna Tataki & Crawfish
Seared tuna with crawfish, spicy sesame soy*
Yellowtail Crudo
Thinly sliced yellowtail with Serrano peppers. Lemon juice, sea salt and olive oil*
Mizuno Tuna Salad 1/2 deli (sashimi grade tuna)
Mizuno tuna salad: onion, celery, lemon juice and japanese mayo.
3 pc Toro Nigiri (Fatty Tuna)
Nigiri or Crudo Style (Sea salt, olive oil, lemon juice)
Hot Appetizers
Edamame Beans
Pods of soybeans steamed and lightly salted
Spicy Edamame Beans
Pods of soybeans steamed and lightly salted. Spicy
Yakisoba Noodles
Served with vegetables stir fried with sweet soy flavor
Agedashi Tofu
Crispy tofu with soy dashi broth and grated ginger
Gyoza Dumplings
6 pieces homemade pan steamed ginger and garlic pork dumplings
Angus Beef Negima
Sliced rib eye and scallion with house teriyaki sauce
Jumbo Shrimp App
2 piece tempura jumbo shrimp with soy dashi broth
Vegetable Tempura
Seasonal vegetable with soy dashi broth
Nigiri & Sashimi
Tuna
Wild yellow fin tuna from the east coast and gulf*
Salmon
Farmed. Faroe Island, Norway*
Flounder
East Coast Ikejime*
Yellowtail
Kumamoto Japan, Buri
Shrimp
Wild gulf or tiger farmed
Aji
Japanese horse mackerel
Tamago
Egg Omelet
Hokki Clam
Wild Canada
Octopus
Wild Japan
Eel
Farmed Japan
Avo Salmon Salad
Homemade salmon salad with avocado
Masago Roe
Jalapeno Masago
Ikura
Big salmon roe*
Avo Crabstick
Crabstick with avocado
Scallop
Uni (CA)
New Style Nigiri & Sashimi (Spicy sesame soy)
Basic Rolls & Hand Rolls
Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
Tuna Special Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado and masago*
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail and scallion*
Philly Roll
Fresh salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and crabstick. Rolled in soy paper*
Rainbow Roll
Tuna and avocado roll, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and steamed shrimp*
California Roll
Crabstick, avocado and masago
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura shrimp, cucumber and masago
Jumbo Tempura Roll
Tempura jumbo shrimp, avocado and masago
Eel Special Roll
Cucumber, avocado roll, topped with eel and drizzled with sweet eel sauce
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Vegetable Roll
Asparagus, cucumber and avocado
Eel Roll
Eel and cucumber roll
Lump crab roll
Lump crab with cucumber
Mizuno Specialty Roll
Soy Soy Soy Roll
Avocado and scallion rolled with soy paper topped with crispy tofu and edamame
Vegetable Atkins Roll
Asparagus, carrots, avocado, and seasonal vegetable rolled in thinly hand sliced cucumber (No rice)
Atkins Roll
Tuna or salmon, avocado, asparagus, masago*
Super Atkins Roll
Tuna or salmon, avocado, asparagus, masago, and crawfish. (No rice)*
Money Roll
tuna, masago, and avocado roll, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and steam shrimp* (no rice)
Pink Panthar Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago and cream cheese rolled in soy paper
Jalapincho Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado roll topped with jalapeno masago
Va Beach Roll
Lump crabmeat, celery, shrimp tempura and avocado served with a side of ginger dressing
Mizuno Roll
Eel, crawfish tail, avocado, asparagus and masago with a crispy tempura coating and drizzled with eel sauce
I'm So Hot Roll
Salmon, scallion and lump crab with a crispy tempura coating, drizzled with eel sauce and ginger dressing. Rolled in soy paper
Oyster Pearl Roll
Fried oysters, lump crab, scallion and asparagus rolled with soy paper, served with a side of ginger dressing
Fantail Roll
4 oz. lobster tail tempura rolled with avocado and masago
Mr. Bean Roll
3 oz filet mignon (lightly seared) served on top of a cucumber, avocado roll with teriyaki sauce and wasabi mayo on the side*
Louie Snyder Roll
Crawfish tail, asparagus, tuna and sweet tamago*
Crispy Maguro Roll
Tuna and lump crab ta-tar on top of crispy rice, then topped with miso garlic sauce and kiwi fruit* ( 4 pc )
Crispy Scallop Roll
Lightly seared diver scallop and avocado on top of crispy rice, drizzled with miso garlic sauce* ( 4pc )
Metal Gear Roll
Lump crab and avocado roll, topped with thinly sliced grass fed beef and scallion, drizzled with sweet lime soy and wasabi mayo*
Tuna Crunchy Roll
Tuna and avocado roll, topped with tuna, drizzled sesame soy, lemon mayo and crunchy toppings*
Salmon Crunchy Roll
California roll topped with salmon, drizzled with sesame soy, lemon mayo and crunchy toppings*
NYPD Roll
Lump crab and avocado roll topped with tuna, salmon, tomatoes, and serrano peppers, drizzled with ceviche sauce and sesame soy*
S.P.E.A.R Roll
Lump crab and avocado roll topped with salmon, yellowtail, tomatoes, and serrano peppers, drizzled with ceviche sauce and sesame soy. Rolled with soy paper*
Neptune Roll
Lump crab and avocado roll, topped with lightly seared tuna*
Flounder Roll
Tempura flounder with avocado and masago
Boston Roll
Steamed shrimp, cucumber, and avocado
Shrimp Crunchy Roll
Salmon and avocado roll, topped with steamed shrimp, drizzled with sesame soy, lemon mayo and crunchy toppings*
Atlantic Roll
Tempura flounder with lump crab, avocado and celery served with a side of ginger dressing
Sweet Potato Salmon
Lightly seared salmon on top of crispy sweet potato and avocado. Drizzled with ginger cilantro sauce* ( 4pc )
Super Man Roll
Tuna, salmon, seasonal greens, asparagus, avocado in thinly hand sliced cucumber served with a side of ginger dressing (No Rice)*
Cowboy Roll
Thinly sliced rib eye with scallion tempura to crispy. Rolled with avocado and masago.
Salmon Special Roll
California roll topped with salmon & lemon *
King Kong Roll
lump crab, salmon salad, avocado, carrots rolled in a (thinly) hand sliced cucumber, served with a side of sesame soy
Tokyo Olympic Roll
Tuna, salmon, salmon salad, avocado, rolled in a (thinly) hand sliced cucumber.
Tuna Salad Atkins Roll
Tuna salad, asparagus, carrot, avocado in thinly hand sliced cucumber. (No Rice)
OBX Roll
Tempura softshell Nuggets with avocado and masago
Sushi Bar Entree (Any substitution subject to price change)
Sushi Matsu
Chef's choice of 9 pieces of sushi and a California roll*
Sashimi no Otsukuri
Chef's choice of 15 pieces assorted sashimi*
Sushi and Sashimi
Chef's choice of assorted 6 sushi & 10 sashimi with a roll of spicy tuna special*
NS Chirashi
Same as the chirashi but marinated with spicy sesame soy and crunchy toppings*
Chirashi
Scattered fish on top of bed of rice*
Kitchen Entree
Filet Mignon
6 oz. filet with broccoli, fried rice and teriyaki demi glace
Chicken Cutlet
Seasoned panko breaded 7 oz. all natural chicken breast fried to crisp with broccoli and fried rice
Chicken Teriyaki
7 oz. all natural chicken breast with broccoli, fried rice and teriyaki demi glace
Salmon Teriyaki
7 oz. faroe island salmon with broccoli, fried rice and teriyaki demi glace
Sides
1/2 oz. Fresh Wasabi
2 oz Teriyaki sauce
2 oz. Side of Eel Sauce
2 oz. Side of Ginger Dressing
2 oz. Side of Ponzu Sauce
2 oz. Side of Spicy Mayo
2 oz. Side of Spicy Sesame Soy Sauce
Bottled Ginger Dressing (16 oz)
Rice
2 oz side of Wasabi Mayo
Side Fried Rice
Beer Togo 25% off (Must be 21 or older to purchase, ID is required at the time of pick up)
Sake Togo 25% off (Must be 21 or older to purchase, ID is required at the time of pick up)
Kikusui Funaguchi 200ml can
Japan's No 1 unpasteurized sake. Price reflects 25% discount
Suigei Tokubetsu "Drunken Whale"
Strong flavor with a crisp, clean taste. Price reflects 25% discount
Kikusui Honjozo "X-Dry"
Rich flavor & extra dry. Price reflects 25% discount
Mizuno Shirabe
One of the very rare "Ginjo" smooth rounded flavor. Price reflects 25% discount
Kubota Senju Tokubetsu Honjozo
Full-bodied dry sake. Price reflects 25% discount
Nanbu Bijin Tokubetsu Junmai Sake
Fruity & Smooth. Price reflects 25% Discount
Hakkasian "Eight Peaks" Honjozo
Crispy and clean sake. Price reflects 25% Discount
1.8 L Bottle Shirakabe gura tokubetsu junmai
Med Body & Smooth rounded flavor. Price reflects 25% Discount
1.8 L Bottle Onigoroshi "Devil Killer"
Strong flavor & clean taste. Price reflects 25% Discount
1.8 L Bottle Ginban "Silver stage"
Smooth rounded flavor & very clean finish. Price reflects 25% Discount
1.8 L Bottle Wakatake Onikoroshi Dai Ginjo
Smooth as silk with aromas of pineapple & papaya. Price reflects 25% Discount
Kubota Junmai Daiginjo
Clean and dry style sakes. Price reflects 25% Discount
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B, Virginia Beach, VA 23454