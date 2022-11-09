MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

review star

No reviews yet

1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon
Tuna
Tuna Crunchy Roll

Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Crabmeat Egg Drop Soup

$8.00

All natural chicken stock with crab meat

Ramen Soup

$10.00

Pork & chicken broth, braised pork, 8 mins egg, scallion & Spicy Rayu

Hot & Sour Soup

$8.00

Spicy beef broth with rib-eye trimmings, shitake mushrooms, and sour cabbage

Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed fresh greens. House ginger dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Wakame and Ugo seaweed mixed with fresh mixed greens. House ginger dressing

Tuna Salad

$15.00

Mixed fresh greens with tuna and cucumber. House ginger dressing*

Sashimi Salad

$18.00

Seaweed salad topped with tuna, steamed octopus, cucumber and avocado. House ginger dressing*

Sunomono

$20.00

Thinly sliced steamed octopus, hokki clam & shrimp, with seaweed, cucumber and a tosa vinaigrette

Cold Appetizers

Crab Tuna Tartar

$23.95

Jumbo lump crab and tuna with cucumber and asparagus*

Hamachi Ceviche

$22.95

Thinly sliced hamachi with lemon citrus and serrano peppers*

Lobster & Tuna Tartar

$32.95

4 oz. tempura lobster tail topped with spicy tuna tar-tar with sumiso*

Mizuno Crudo

$22.95+

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail with serrano peppers, sweet red onion, cucumber, and tomato. Lemon juice, sea salt and olive oil*

Mizuno Tartar

$17.95

Tuna tartar and scallion with ginger dressing*

Salmon Belly App (Toro)

$20.00

4 pc seared salmon belly nigiri with serrano and drizzled with lemon juice and sesame soy*

Salmon Crudo

$17.95

Thinly sliced faroe island salmon with Serrano peppers. Lemon juice, sea salt and olive oil*

Salmon Salad Tacos

$20.00

Mizuno salmon salad, avocado, sweet pickled onions, shisho with a cilantro ginger sauce (3 pc)

Salmon Tartar

$22.95

Salmon tartar and scallion with ginger dressing*

Scallop Crudo

$19.95

Thinly sliced Hokkaido scallop with Serrano peppers. Lemon juice, sea salt and olive oil*

Tuna 3 Way

$38.00

1. Tuna sashimi with sesame sauce* 2. Tuna-Crab tar-tar miso garlic* 3. Seared tuna wrapped with salmon salad*

Tuna Crudo

$17.95

Thinly sliced yellow fin with Serrano peppers. Lemon juice, sea salt and olive oil*

Tuna Poke Tacos

$20.00

Diced tuna, avocado, sweet pickled onions, shisho and sesame seed topped with a cilantro ginger sauce* (3 pc)

Tuna Tataki & Crawfish

$22.95

Seared tuna with crawfish, spicy sesame soy*

Yellowtail Crudo

$22.95

Thinly sliced yellowtail with Serrano peppers. Lemon juice, sea salt and olive oil*

Mizuno Tuna Salad 1/2 deli (sashimi grade tuna)

$20.00

Mizuno tuna salad: onion, celery, lemon juice and japanese mayo.

3 pc Toro Nigiri (Fatty Tuna)

$25.00Out of stock

Nigiri or Crudo Style (Sea salt, olive oil, lemon juice)

Hot Appetizers

Edamame Beans

$6.00

Pods of soybeans steamed and lightly salted

Spicy Edamame Beans

$7.00

Pods of soybeans steamed and lightly salted. Spicy

Yakisoba Noodles

$8.00

Served with vegetables stir fried with sweet soy flavor

Agedashi Tofu

$10.00

Crispy tofu with soy dashi broth and grated ginger

Gyoza Dumplings

$13.00

6 pieces homemade pan steamed ginger and garlic pork dumplings

Angus Beef Negima

$20.00

Sliced rib eye and scallion with house teriyaki sauce

Jumbo Shrimp App

$18.00

2 piece tempura jumbo shrimp with soy dashi broth

Vegetable Tempura

$16.00

Seasonal vegetable with soy dashi broth

Nigiri & Sashimi

Tuna

$4.50

Wild yellow fin tuna from the east coast and gulf*

Salmon

$4.25

Farmed. Faroe Island, Norway*

Flounder

$4.00

East Coast Ikejime*

Yellowtail

$5.95

Kumamoto Japan, Buri

Shrimp

$4.25

Wild gulf or tiger farmed

Aji

$5.50

Japanese horse mackerel

Tamago

$3.95

Egg Omelet

Hokki Clam

$3.95

Wild Canada

Octopus

$4.25

Wild Japan

Eel

$4.75

Farmed Japan

Avo Salmon Salad

$3.95

Homemade salmon salad with avocado

Masago Roe

$4.95

Jalapeno Masago

$5.95

Ikura

$8.95

Big salmon roe*

Avo Crabstick

$3.95

Crabstick with avocado

Scallop

$7.50

Uni (CA)

$20.00Out of stock

New Style Nigiri & Sashimi (Spicy sesame soy)

Tuna NS

$4.50

Scallion and jalapeno*

Salmon NS

$4.25

Scallion and jalapeno*

Flounder NS

$4.00

Scallion ceviche sauce and crunchy*

Yellowtail NS

$7.50

Scallion and lump crab*

Shrimp NS

$5.50

Stuffed with salmon salad

Scallop NS

$7.50

Seared scallop with ceviche sauce, crunchy toppings*

Basic Rolls & Hand Rolls

Tuna Roll

$8.95

Salmon Roll

$8.95

Tuna Special Roll

$10.95

Spicy tuna, avocado and masago*

Yellowtail Roll

$13.95

Yellowtail and scallion*

Philly Roll

$10.95

Fresh salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and crabstick. Rolled in soy paper*

Rainbow Roll

$18.95

Tuna and avocado roll, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and steamed shrimp*

California Roll

$8.95

Crabstick, avocado and masago

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.95

Tempura shrimp, cucumber and masago

Jumbo Tempura Roll

$10.95

Tempura jumbo shrimp, avocado and masago

Eel Special Roll

$17.95

Cucumber, avocado roll, topped with eel and drizzled with sweet eel sauce

Cucumber Roll

$7.95

Avocado Roll

$8.95

Vegetable Roll

$7.95

Asparagus, cucumber and avocado

Eel Roll

$14.95

Eel and cucumber roll

Lump crab roll

$14.95

Lump crab with cucumber

Mizuno Specialty Roll

Soy Soy Soy Roll

$12.95

Avocado and scallion rolled with soy paper topped with crispy tofu and edamame

Vegetable Atkins Roll

$15.95

Asparagus, carrots, avocado, and seasonal vegetable rolled in thinly hand sliced cucumber (No rice)

Atkins Roll

$16.95

Tuna or salmon, avocado, asparagus, masago*

Super Atkins Roll

$20.95

Tuna or salmon, avocado, asparagus, masago, and crawfish. (No rice)*

Money Roll

$18.95

tuna, masago, and avocado roll, topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and steam shrimp* (no rice)

Pink Panthar Roll

$10.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago and cream cheese rolled in soy paper

Jalapincho Roll

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado roll topped with jalapeno masago

Va Beach Roll

$14.95

Lump crabmeat, celery, shrimp tempura and avocado served with a side of ginger dressing

Mizuno Roll

$16.95

Eel, crawfish tail, avocado, asparagus and masago with a crispy tempura coating and drizzled with eel sauce

I'm So Hot Roll

$16.95

Salmon, scallion and lump crab with a crispy tempura coating, drizzled with eel sauce and ginger dressing. Rolled in soy paper

Oyster Pearl Roll

$16.95

Fried oysters, lump crab, scallion and asparagus rolled with soy paper, served with a side of ginger dressing

Fantail Roll

$25.95

4 oz. lobster tail tempura rolled with avocado and masago

Mr. Bean Roll

$18.95

3 oz filet mignon (lightly seared) served on top of a cucumber, avocado roll with teriyaki sauce and wasabi mayo on the side*

Louie Snyder Roll

$13.95

Crawfish tail, asparagus, tuna and sweet tamago*

Crispy Maguro Roll

$14.95

Tuna and lump crab ta-tar on top of crispy rice, then topped with miso garlic sauce and kiwi fruit* ( 4 pc )

Crispy Scallop Roll

$14.95

Lightly seared diver scallop and avocado on top of crispy rice, drizzled with miso garlic sauce* ( 4pc )

Metal Gear Roll

$15.95

Lump crab and avocado roll, topped with thinly sliced grass fed beef and scallion, drizzled with sweet lime soy and wasabi mayo*

Tuna Crunchy Roll

$15.95

Tuna and avocado roll, topped with tuna, drizzled sesame soy, lemon mayo and crunchy toppings*

Salmon Crunchy Roll

$15.95

California roll topped with salmon, drizzled with sesame soy, lemon mayo and crunchy toppings*

NYPD Roll

$18.95

Lump crab and avocado roll topped with tuna, salmon, tomatoes, and serrano peppers, drizzled with ceviche sauce and sesame soy*

S.P.E.A.R Roll

$22.95

Lump crab and avocado roll topped with salmon, yellowtail, tomatoes, and serrano peppers, drizzled with ceviche sauce and sesame soy. Rolled with soy paper*

Neptune Roll

$17.95

Lump crab and avocado roll, topped with lightly seared tuna*

Flounder Roll

$15.95

Tempura flounder with avocado and masago

Boston Roll

$10.95

Steamed shrimp, cucumber, and avocado

Shrimp Crunchy Roll

$15.95

Salmon and avocado roll, topped with steamed shrimp, drizzled with sesame soy, lemon mayo and crunchy toppings*

Atlantic Roll

$17.95

Tempura flounder with lump crab, avocado and celery served with a side of ginger dressing

Sweet Potato Salmon

$16.95

Lightly seared salmon on top of crispy sweet potato and avocado. Drizzled with ginger cilantro sauce* ( 4pc )

Super Man Roll

$20.95

Tuna, salmon, seasonal greens, asparagus, avocado in thinly hand sliced cucumber served with a side of ginger dressing (No Rice)*

Cowboy Roll

$18.95

Thinly sliced rib eye with scallion tempura to crispy. Rolled with avocado and masago.

Salmon Special Roll

$15.95

California roll topped with salmon & lemon *

King Kong Roll

$16.95

lump crab, salmon salad, avocado, carrots rolled in a (thinly) hand sliced cucumber, served with a side of sesame soy

Tokyo Olympic Roll

$19.95

Tuna, salmon, salmon salad, avocado, rolled in a (thinly) hand sliced cucumber.

Tuna Salad Atkins Roll

$15.95

Tuna salad, asparagus, carrot, avocado in thinly hand sliced cucumber. (No Rice)

OBX Roll

$21.95Out of stock

Tempura softshell Nuggets with avocado and masago

Sushi Bar Entree (Any substitution subject to price change)

Sushi Matsu

$48.00

Chef's choice of 9 pieces of sushi and a California roll*

Sashimi no Otsukuri

$48.00

Chef's choice of 15 pieces assorted sashimi*

Sushi and Sashimi

$58.00

Chef's choice of assorted 6 sushi & 10 sashimi with a roll of spicy tuna special*

NS Chirashi

$48.00

Same as the chirashi but marinated with spicy sesame soy and crunchy toppings*

Chirashi

$48.00

Scattered fish on top of bed of rice*

Kitchen Entree

Filet Mignon

$38.00

6 oz. filet with broccoli, fried rice and teriyaki demi glace

Chicken Cutlet

$30.00

Seasoned panko breaded 7 oz. all natural chicken breast fried to crisp with broccoli and fried rice

Chicken Teriyaki

$30.00

7 oz. all natural chicken breast with broccoli, fried rice and teriyaki demi glace

Salmon Teriyaki

$35.00

7 oz. faroe island salmon with broccoli, fried rice and teriyaki demi glace

Sides

1/2 oz. Fresh Wasabi

$4.00

2 oz Teriyaki sauce

$1.50

2 oz. Side of Eel Sauce

$1.50

2 oz. Side of Ginger Dressing

$1.50

2 oz. Side of Ponzu Sauce

$1.50

2 oz. Side of Spicy Mayo

$1.50

2 oz. Side of Spicy Sesame Soy Sauce

$1.50

Bottled Ginger Dressing (16 oz)

$14.00

Rice

$3.50

2 oz side of Wasabi Mayo

$1.50

Side Fried Rice

$6.95

Beer Togo 25% off (Must be 21 or older to purchase, ID is required at the time of pick up)

Sapporo Can 22 oz

$7.50

Price reflects 25% Discount

Kirin Ichiban 22 oz

$7.50Out of stock

Price reflects 25% Discount

Kirin Light

$5.25

Price reflects 25% Discount

Fat Tire

$5.25

Price reflects 25% Discount

VooDoo Ranger IPA

$5.25

Price reflects 25% Discount

Sake Togo 25% off (Must be 21 or older to purchase, ID is required at the time of pick up)

Kikusui Funaguchi 200ml can

$13.50

Japan's No 1 unpasteurized sake. Price reflects 25% discount

Suigei Tokubetsu "Drunken Whale"

$36.00

Strong flavor with a crisp, clean taste. Price reflects 25% discount

Kikusui Honjozo "X-Dry"

$48.75

Rich flavor & extra dry. Price reflects 25% discount

Mizuno Shirabe

$47.25

One of the very rare "Ginjo" smooth rounded flavor. Price reflects 25% discount

Kubota Senju Tokubetsu Honjozo

$48.75

Full-bodied dry sake. Price reflects 25% discount

Nanbu Bijin Tokubetsu Junmai Sake

$51.00

Fruity & Smooth. Price reflects 25% Discount

Hakkasian "Eight Peaks" Honjozo

$56.25

Crispy and clean sake. Price reflects 25% Discount

1.8 L Bottle Shirakabe gura tokubetsu junmai

$74.00

Med Body & Smooth rounded flavor. Price reflects 25% Discount

1.8 L Bottle Onigoroshi "Devil Killer"

$93.75

Strong flavor & clean taste. Price reflects 25% Discount

1.8 L Bottle Ginban "Silver stage"

$128.00

Smooth rounded flavor & very clean finish. Price reflects 25% Discount

1.8 L Bottle Wakatake Onikoroshi Dai Ginjo

$175.00

Smooth as silk with aromas of pineapple & papaya. Price reflects 25% Discount

Kubota Junmai Daiginjo

$60.00

Clean and dry style sakes. Price reflects 25% Discount

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Ramune Japanese Sprite

$6.95

Smeraldina - Large Sparkling Artesian Water

$7.95

Smeraldina- Large Artesian still water

$9.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Directions

