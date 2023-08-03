MŌLÌ 253 Greenwich Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Modern Chic Chinese Restaurant, inspired by 1940’s Shanghai.
Location
253 greenwich ave, Greenwich, CT 06380
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Greenwich
More near Greenwich