Restaurant header imageView gallery

Momma Mondragon's Macarons 26150 Iris Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

26150 Iris Avenue

Moreno Valley, CA 92555

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

(12)Dozen

Menu

(12)Dozen

$32.00

(6) Half Dozen

$18.00
Almond Joy

Almond Joy

$4.00
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$4.00

Baby Dragon

$8.00

Blackcurrant Brandy

$4.00

Blood Orange Pomegranate

$4.00
Blueberry

Blueberry

$4.00

Brown Butter Maple Pecan

$4.00
Butter Pecan

Butter Pecan

$4.00

Butterscotch

$4.00

Candy Apple

$3.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.00

Chai lavender latte

$4.00
Cherry Cheesecake

Cherry Cheesecake

$4.00

*Contain gluten(graham crackers)

Chocolate

Chocolate

$4.00

Cinnamon roll

$4.00
Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough

$4.00
Creme brulee

Creme brulee

$4.00
Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate

$4.00
Dragonfruit

Dragonfruit

$4.00

Dulce de leche conchita

$4.00
Earl grey & Honey

Earl grey & Honey

$4.00
Elvis

Elvis

$4.00

Contains peanuts & bacon bits

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00
Fruity Pebbles

Fruity Pebbles

$4.00

Garlic Parmesan

$4.00

Grapefruit Yuzu

$4.00
Guava

Guava

$4.00
Horchata

Horchata

$4.00

Hostess Cupcake

$4.00
Hot cheetos limon

Hot cheetos limon

$4.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.00
Lavender

Lavender

$4.00
Lavender white chocolate

Lavender white chocolate

$4.00
Lemon

Lemon

$4.00
Mango

Mango

$4.00

Mango shell, mango filling and mango curd.

Mango passionfruit

Mango passionfruit

$4.00

Mango shell, mango filling and passionfruit curd.

Maple Bacon Donut

Maple Bacon Donut

$4.00

Contains bacon

Matcha

Matcha

$4.00

Does not contain food coloring.

Mocha truffle

$4.00
Nutella

Nutella

$4.00

Contains hazelnuts

Oreo

Oreo

$4.00

Uses gluten free oreos

Peach cobbler

Peach cobbler

$4.00
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00
Pina colada

Pina colada

$4.00
Pistachio

Pistachio

$4.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.00
Raspberry

Raspberry

$4.00

Raspberry Lychee Maui Mai Tai

$4.00
Red velvet

Red velvet

$4.00
Reeses

Reeses

$4.00

Root beer float(Gelato macaron)

$8.00
Rose

Rose

$4.00
Rose Champagne

Rose Champagne

$4.00
S'more

S'more

$4.00

Contains gluten(graham crackers)

Salted caramel

Salted caramel

$4.00

Available with a caramel and sea salt drizzle.

Sausage Macmuffin

Sausage Macmuffin

$4.00

A butter flavored shell pair with a sausage, egg and cheese filling, giving a one of a kind experience.

Snickers

Snickers

$4.00
Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.00

Taco

$5.00

Thai iced tea

$4.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.00

Contains gluten(ladyfingers).

Toasted Coconut & Rum

Toasted Coconut & Rum

$4.00

Nut free!

Twix

Twix

$4.00

Contains gluten(shortbread(.

Ube

Ube

$4.00
Vanilla

Vanilla

$4.00

Made with house ground vanilla beans.

Walnut fudge brownie

Walnut fudge brownie

$4.00

Contains gluten(brownie).

Watermelon

Watermelon

$4.00

What the Shell

$5.00
White chocolate macadamia

White chocolate macadamia

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come take a sip and indulge in some house ground espresso and choose from our many macarons, pastries, gelato or soft serve.

Location

26150 Iris Avenue, Moreno Valley, CA 92555

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Fries Man - Moreno Valley, CA
orange starNo Reviews
26150 Iris Avenue Moreno Valley, CA 92555
View restaurantnext
The Derby Room Perris
orange starNo Reviews
18700 Lake Perris Dr. Perris, CA 92571
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley
orange starNo Reviews
13373 Perris Blvd. #D-301 Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext
R Burgers - Moreno Valley
orange starNo Reviews
23750 Alessandro Boulevard Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA125 - Moreno Valley (Eucalyptus Ave)
orange star4.1 • 116
27130 Eucalyptus Ave Moreno Valley, CA 92555
View restaurantnext
Culichi Town - Moreno Valley
orange starNo Reviews
23753 Sunnymead Blvd. Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Moreno Valley

WaBa Grill - WG0267 - Moreno Valley (Moreno Beach Dr)
orange star4.7 • 1,979
14475 Moreno Beach Drive, #103 Moreno Valley, CA 92555
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA125 - Moreno Valley (Eucalyptus Ave)
orange star4.1 • 116
27130 Eucalyptus Ave Moreno Valley, CA 92555
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moreno Valley
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Lake Elsinore
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston