Mariscos El Karman

24691 Alessandro Boulevard

Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Main Menu

Botanas Appetizers

Papas Borrachas Con Asada

$11.99

Papas Borrachas Asada Y Camaron

$13.99

Mariscoco

$25.99

Camarones Enchilados

$26.99

Callo De Hacha

$29.99

Aguachile

$26.99

Ostiones 1/2 Dozen

$13.99

Ostiones 1 Dozen

$25.99

Ostiones Preparados 1/2 Dozen

$16.90

Ostiones Preparados 1 Dozen

$30.99

Papas Borracha - Simples

$6.99

Papas Borracha - Asada

$11.99

Papas Borracha - Camarón

$12.99

Papas Borracha - Asado Y Camarón

$13.99

Piña De Mariscos

$26.99

Camarón pulpo Abu queso servido con arroz y frijoles

La Coqueta

$29.99

Seafood

Camarones Rancheros

$15.99

Shrimp in spicy ranchera sauce served with rice and beans

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$15.99

Shrimp sauteed in garlic butter served with rice and beans

Camarones Costa Azul

$18.99

Shrimp wrapped in bacon

Camarones a La Diabla

$15.99

Camarones Empanizados

$15.99

Burrito De Camarón

$13.99

Shrimp, rice, and beans pico De gallo and dressing

Tostada Mixta Caliente Mariscos

$10.99

Tostada De Aguachile

$13.99

Tostada De Callo De Hacha

$16.99

Mojarra a La Diabla

$16.99

Taco De Pescado

$2.99

Taco De Camarón

$3.99

Quesadilla a La Diabla De Camarón

$12.99

Burrito a La Diabla De Camarón

$12.99

Copa Borracha

$19.99

Todos los marisco y ostion

Torre De Mariscos

$29.99

Langostinos

$26.99

Mojarra Frita

$15.99

Mixta Caliente De Mariscos Botana

$18.99

Camarones a La Cucaracha

$26.99

Mejillones

$26.99

Tostada De Ceviche - Camarón

$9.99

Tostada De Ceviche - Pescado

$8.99

Campechana

$17.99

Tostada Salseada

$22.99

Cocteles & Molcajetes

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.99

Molcajete De Mariscos

$33.99

Shrime octopus tilapia and abalone

Molcajete Aguachile

$27.99

Camarones, pepino , jitomate y cebolla

Molcajete Pollo Y Carne

$24.99

Molcajete Mixto Frío

$26.99

Orange Molcajete

$27.99

Camarones, pepino , jitomate, cebolla y naranja

Molcajete De Mariscos Caliente

$33.99

Molcajete Mixto Caliente VIP

$35.99

With cheese

Molcajete Karman

$42.99

Caldos

Caldo De Camarón

$16.99

Caldo De Pescado

$14.99

Caldo Mixto

$18.99

Camaron, pescado y pulpo

Jueves Pozolero

$14.99
Albondigas De Res

Albondigas De Res

$14.99

Caldo De Res

$14.99

Wednesday

Menudo

$12.99

Saturdays and Sundays

Birria De Res

$14.99

Saturday and Sunday

Caldo 7 Mares

$19.99

Fajitas

Chicken Pollo

$15.99

Shrimp Camarón

$17.99

Beef Asada

$16.99

Chicken, Beef, Shrimp Mixta

$21.99

Kids Meals

Your Choice Only

$6.99

Breakfast

Chilaquiles Con Huevos

$12.99

Pieces of fried tortilla simmered in red sauce with a side of eggs. Topped with onions, cilantro, and sour cream

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.99

Mexican sausage with scrambled eggs

Huevos Con Jamón

$11.99

Ham with scrambled eggs

Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Combinations

2 Fish Tacos

$10.99

Carne Asada

$15.99

Quesadilla

$11.99

3 Enchiladas

$12.99

Chef Especials

Wings

$13.99

Empanadas De Camarón Y Queso

$17.99

6 pieces

Cazuelita De Ceviche - Pescado

$12.99

Cazuelita De Ceviche - Camaron

$13.99

Cazuelita De Ceviche - Mixta

$15.99

A La Carte

Monday / Parrillada De Mariscos Familiar

Tuesday / Albondigas De Res

$13.99

3 Meatballs

Wednesday / Caldo De Res

$14.99

Thursday / Pozolero

$12.99

Guacamole

$4.99

Side of Rice

$3.99

Side of Beans

$3.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Tres Chiles Toreados

$1.99

Cebollitas Asadas

$1.99

Queso Asado Extra

$1.99

Tortilla Extra

$1.99

Extra Limon

$1.50

Extra Salsa & Chips

$2.99

Baskets

Fish with Fries

$10.99

Shrimp with Fries

$10.99

Tortas

Torta

$9.99

Torta with Fries

$10.99

Birria

Birria De Res

$13.99

Quesabiria

$2.99

Lunch

Tacos

Taco

$1.99

Quesataco

$2.49

Tacos Dorados De Camarón

$11.99

Tacos Dorados De Papa

$7.99

Tacos Cachanilla

$9.99

Tacos Gobernador

$12.99

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

California Burrito

$11.99

Surf & Turf Burrito

$12.49

Wet Burrito

$12.99

Drinks & Beers

NA Bev

Coca Cola Botella

$3.69

Coca Cola Lata

$1.75

Diet Coke Botella

$3.69

Diet Coke Lata

$1.75

Sprite Botella

$3.69

Sprite Lata

$1.75

Orange Botella

$3.69

Orange Lata

$1.75

Soda Mexicana Botella

$3.69

Soda Mexicana Lata

$1.75

Jarritos Botella

$3.69

Jarritos Lata

$1.75

Aguas Frescas Medium

$3.90

Aguas Frescas Large

$4.99

Aguas Frescas Refills

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.99

Botella de Agua

$1.50

Beer

Domestic

$4.99

Imported

$4.99

Michelada

$10.99

Cahuama 32 Oz

$12.99

Bucket of Beers

$29.99

Seisito Loco

$39.99

Michelada VIP

$13.99

Michelada El Karman

$15.99

Miche Ceviche - Pescado

$22.99

Miche Ceviche - Camarón

$23.99

Miche Ceviche - Mix

$25.99

Shots & Cocktails

Shot De La Casa

$4.99

Oyster Shot

$6.99

Margaritas

$9.99

Cantarito

$8.99

Piñacolada

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
24691 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley, CA 92553

