Monty's Sports Bar and Grill 22884 Copper Hill Drive
22884 Copper Hill Drive
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Beers
16 oz Draft Beers
- 16 oz 805$8.00
- 16 oz Bud Light$5.00
- 16 oz Cali Squeeze$9.00
- 16 oz Coors Light$5.00
- 16 oz Firestone$8.00
- 16 oz Michelob Ultra$7.00
- 16 oz Modelo$7.00
- 16 oz Pacifico$7.00
- 16 oz Stella Artois$8.00
- 16 oz Voodoo Ranger Juice Force Hazy IPA$10.00
- 16 OZ Sierra Nevada Celebration IPA$10.00
22 oz Draft Beers
Bottled Beers
- 805 Cerveza$6.00Out of stock
- Coors Banquet
- Budweiser
- Corona Extra$6.00
- Blue Moon$7.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Stone IPA
- Elysian$9.00
- Sierra Nevada IPA
- Corona Premier$6.00
- Kona Big Wave
- Angry Orchard
- Estrella Jalisco$5.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Modelo Negra$6.00
- .Bud light$4.00
- .Michelob U$5.00
- .Coors light$4.00
- .Modelo$6.00
- .Pacifico$6.00
Canned Beers
- Bud Light (Can)$6.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Bunny W/ Chainsaw
- Elsegundo
- Emmas Clown Car Pocock$7.00
- First 13 Pale Ale Pocock$7.00
- Guiness$8.00
- Kern Rivers
- Madewest Hazy
- Mango cart$6.00
- Michelob U (Can)$6.00
- Modern Times
- Ride on Hazy$6.00
- Super Fun Hazy Hog
- SURFING HIPPOS Pocock$10.00
- Tarantula Hill
- Twisted tea$6.00
- White Claw Cherry$6.00
Non Alc. Bottles
Food
Appetizers
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
- Combo Platter$22.00
Not sure what to get?? How about a little of everything! Crispy battered Shrimp, toasted cheese bites, Loaded Nachos, Hot Wings with your choice of sauce.
- Crispy Battered Shrimp$12.00
Juicy golden fried shrimp served with a tasty chipotle aioli sauce.
- Garlic Steak Fries$9.00
Steak potato fries lightly seasoned, coated in garlic and cooked to a golden perfection.
- Golden Cheese Bites$10.00
Mozzarella cheese bites breaded in garlic toast and fried to perfection served with buffalo or ranch dressing.
- Loaded Nachos$14.00
Crispy corn chips piled high with black beans, green onions, coated with nacho cheddar cheese, guacamole, Jalapenos, sour cream, Pico de Gallo and Cilantro Add Chicken and/or tri tip!
- Salted Pretzel & Cheese$12.00Out of stock
Enjoy our massive fresh baked sourdough pretzel topped with our coarse salt, served with Stout beer cheddar cheese.
- Wings$15.00
A true fan favorite! 8 Traditional wings served with your choice of buffalo, mango habanero, or Korean barbeque sauce and a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- Chips and Guacamole$8.00
- Loaded Tater Tots$10.00
Tater tots made with our house made cheese, jalapeños Pico and bacon bits.
Chicken Sandwiches
Desserts
- Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie$8.00Out of stock
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie with a scoop of creamy Vanilla Ice Cream. Perfect for chocolate lovers of all ages, this dessert is a sweet ending to any meal. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself.
- Mini Churro with ice cream$10.00
A sweet and crispy treat for all ages! We make our churros fresh to order, served with a side of chocolate dip.
- Vanilla Ice Cream$7.00+
2 scoops of either rich Chocolate or creamy Vanilla Ice Cream.
- Chocolate Ice Cream$7.00+
Little Leaguers
- Kids Sliders$9.00
Two grilled beef slider burgers cooked to perfection served with our house chips.
- Mini Corn Dogs (4)$7.00
Our bite-sized mini corn dogs are perfect for small hands and big appetites! We start with premium beef hot dogs, coated in a sweet cornmeal batter deep-fried to crispy perfection.
- Chicken Tenders (4)$9.00
We use all-natural, hormone-free chicken breast, hand-breaded with our special blend of spices. Served with your choice of dipping sauce, such as honey mustard, ranch, or BBQ sauce. Also incudes a small side of potato fries.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$7.00
Thick slices of melted cheddar cheese on buttered sourdough bread, grilled to a golden brown and cut into wedges. Simple, delicious, and comforting. Also served with our house chips.
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
Fresh romaine lettuce and grilled chicken tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with croutons, shredded parmesan cheese and black pepper.
- Cranberry Walnut Salad$15.00
Fresh greens topped with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, and feta cheese tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.
- Spicy Asian Salad$16.00
Fresh grilled Chicken with red/green Cabbage, Celery, Edamame, thin shaved carrots, fresh cilantro, fried Wonton strips, green onion, drizzled with a sesame dressing and spicy peanut sauce.
- Chopped Salad$15.00
Your choice of diced chicken or tri tip, tossed with fresh cut mixed greens, tomato, grilled corn, shredded carrots, red cabbage, sweet onion and topped cilantro, jack cheese and tortilla chips, with drizzled tangy BBQ sauce and creamy ranch dressing.
Sides
- Coleslaw$6.00
Shredded cabbage and carrots mixed with a Cole slaw dressing.
- Baked Beans$4.00
Slow cooked and flavorable baked beans. A tasty side for any entree.
- House Potato Chips$4.00
A generous portion of salted and crunchy potato chips crisped to a golden perfection.
- Steak Fries$4.00
Crispy steak potato fries seasoned with house spices and fried to perfection.
- Sweet potato fries
Crispy sweet potato fries seasoned with house spices and fried to perfection.
- Roasted Vegetables$6.00
A generous serving of freshly roasted and seasoned Zucchini, Carrots, Onions and Mushrooms.
- Onion Rings$6.00
Deep fried crispy Onion Rings served with a side of creamy Chipotle Ranch sauce.
- Small salad$5.00
Small fresh Garden Salad served with fresh greens, diced tomatoes, shaved carrots, croutons, shredded cheese and your choice of dressing.
- Tator Tots$6.00
- Guacamole$2.00
Stadium Burgers
- Monty’s Classic$16.00
This all-American 1/3 lb. Angus beef burger comes stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions and melted cheddar cheese on a buttered Brioche bun. Cooked to your preference with a side of steak fries.
- Jalapeno Slam$16.00
Our 1/3 lb. Angus beef burger is loaded with crispy bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeno slices, and our zesty chipotle aioli served on a buttered Brioche bun. Cooked to your preference with a side of steak fries.
- The T.K.O.$16.00
Our 1/3 lb. barbeque beef Angus burger is topped with melted Gouda cheese, crispy onion rings and smothered in our sweet n’ spicy Santa Fe sauce and served on a buttered Brioche bun. Cooked to your preference with a side of steak fries.
- Tripple M$17.00
Street Tacos
- Steak Street Tacos$13.00
3 street tacos served with marinated and grilled carne asada wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with onions and cilantro.
- Baja Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 street tacos served with crispy battered shrimp, shredded cabbage, carrots, pickled red onion and a chipotle aioli sauce on corn tortillas.
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$12.00
3 street tacos served with marinated and grilled chicken wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with onions and cilantro.
- Combo Tacos$14.00
Not sure, try one of each of our tacos cooked to perfection.
Tap Out Tri-Tip!
- The Upper Cut$16.00
Sliced thin and piled high tri-tip on a toasted French roll. Topped with caramelized onions and melted gouda, with a dash of horseradish sauce, side of steak fries.
- The Take Down$19.00
8 ounces, thick cut tri-tip, perfectly seasoned and roasted to juicy perfection. Served with an option of 2 sides and a small dinner salad.
Whiskey Shots
SHOTS
- Well / Jim Bean$8.00
- Angels Envy Bourbon$10.00
- Angels Envy Rye$14.00
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$12.00
- Basil Hayden Rye$13.00
- Black Label$10.00
- Blue Label$69.00
- Buchanas 12 yr. scotch$10.00
- Buchanas Pineapple$12.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$8.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$8.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Crown Royale$8.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$9.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Glenfiddich 12 yr. scotch$15.00
- Glenfiddich 15 yr. scotch$23.00
- Glenlivet 15 yr. Scotch$20.00
- High West Bourbon$12.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$8.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Jameson 18 yr.$48.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Macallan Malt 12 yr.$30.00
- Macallan Malt 18 yr.$60.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Monkey Shoulder$9.00
- Nikka Barrel$20.00
- Nikka Grain$20.00
- Nikka Malt$22.00
- Proper 12$10.00
- Red Label$8.00
- Redbreast 12 yr.$20.00
- Seagrams 7$6.00
- Skrewball$7.00
- Suntory$15.00
- Uncle Nearest 1884$20.00
- Whistlepig Piggyback 10 yr.$10.00
- Whistlepig Pitviper$20.00
- Widow Jane Bourbon$20.00
- Widow Jane Rye.$20.00
- Woodford Rsv. Bourbon$12.00
- Woofoord Rsv. Double$17.00
- Sazerac Rye$17.00
- Southern Comfort$8.00
- Hibiki Suntory$25.00
- The Yamasaki 12 Year$60.00
- The Yamasaki Single Malt$27.00
- Bookers Small Batch$25.00
- Little Book$40.00
- Calumet 12 Year$18.00
- 1792 Small Batch$20.00
- Laws Whiskey$15.00
- Knob Creek 18 Year$40.00
- The Glenrothers Single Malt$17.00
- Blantons$40.00
- Crown Royal Apple$10.00
DBL SHOTS
- DBL Well / Jim Bean$16.00
- DBL Angels Envy brb.$20.00
- DBL Angels Envy rye.$28.00
- DBL Basil Hayden Rye$24.00
- DBL Black Label$20.00
- DBL Blue Label$138.00
- DBL Buchanas 12 yr. Scotch$20.00
- DBL Buchanas Pineapple$24.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace bourbob$16.00
- DBL Bulliet brb.$16.00
- DBL Bulliet rye.$20.00
- DBL Crown Royale$16.00
- DBL Elijah Criag Small Batch$18.00
- DBL Fireball$10.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 12 yr. scotch$30.00
- DBL Glenfiddich 15 yr. scotch$46.00
- DBL Glenlivet 15 yr. scotch$40.00
- DBL Hayden Rye$26.00
- DBL High West brb.$24.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$16.00
- DBL Jack Daniels Honey$16.00
- DBL Jameson$12.00
- DBL Jameson 18 yr.$96.00
- DBL Jim Bean$16.00
- DBL Knob Creek$20.00
- DBL Macallan Malt 12 yr$60.00
- DBL Macallan Malt 18 yr.$120.00
- DBL Makers Mark$18.00
- DBL Monkey Shoulder$18.00
- DBL Nikka Barrel$40.00
- DBL Nikka Grain$40.00
- DBL Nikka Malt$44.00
- DBL Proper 12$20.00
- DBL Red Label$16.00
- DBL Redbreast 12 yr.$40.00
- DBL Screwball$14.00
- DBL Seagrams 7$12.00
- DBL Suntory$30.00
- DBL Uncle Nearest 1884$40.00
- DBL Whistlepig piggyback 10 yr.$20.00
- DBL Whistlepig Pitviper$40.00
- DBL Widow Jane brb.$40.00
- DBL Widow Jane Rye$40.00
- DBL Woodford Rsv. brb.$24.00
- DBL Woodford Rsv. dbl.$34.00
- Southern Comfort$16.00
- Crown Royal Apple DBL$17.00
Vodka Shot
Shots
DBL SHOTS
- DBL Well / Sky Vodka$16.00
- DBL Absolute$12.00
- DBL Beluga$18.00
- DBL Belvedere$20.00
- DBL Circo$18.00
- DBL Ciroc Apple$18.00
- DBL Ciroc Peach$18.00
- DBL Ciroc Summer$18.00
- DBL Elite$24.00
- DBL Grey Goose$16.00
- DBL Hanson Son. Esp.$14.00
- DBL Ketel One$14.00
- DBL Ketel Cucumber$16.00
- DBL Ocean$16.00
- DBL Smirnoff$10.00
- DBL Smirnoff Blueberry$16.00
- DBL Smirnoff Cit.$16.00
- DBL Stolli Prem.$16.00
- DBL Titos$16.00
Tequila Shots
SHOTS
- Well Tequila / Hornitos Plata$8.00
- 1800 Clistalino$22.00
- 1800 Coconut$11.00
- 1800 Repo$12.00
- 1800 Silver$10.00
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$13.00
- Cabo Webo repo$14.00
- Casamigos Anejo$14.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$13.00
- Cazadores Repo$9.00
- Cazadores Silver$8.00
- Cincoro Anejo$35.00
- Cincoro Repo$25.00
- Cincoro Silver$20.00
- Corralejo Repo$11.00
- Don Julio 1942$42.00
- Don Julio 70$28.00
- Don Julio Anejo$22.00
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
- Don Julio Repo$15.00
- Epsilon Blanco$7.00
- Epsilon Repo$8.00
- Herradura Anejo Cristalino Ultra$19.00
- Herradura Silver$10.00
- Hornitos Repo$8.00
- Mezcal Vida$11.00
- Mezcal Espadin$9.00
- Clase Azul repo$42.00
- Clase Azul Silver$35.00
- Tres Generation Blanco$12.00
- Tres Generation Repo$14.00
- Tres Generation Anejo$15.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Patron Repo$14.00
- Patron Anejo$15.00
- Donjulio Primivera$42.00
- Donjulio Rosado$42.00
- Patron El Cielo$40.00
- Asombroso$35.00
DBL SHOTS
- DBL Well / Hornitos Plata$16.00
- 1800 Clistalino$44.00
- 1800 Reposado$24.00
- 1800 Silver$20.00
- DBL 1800 Coconut$22.00
- DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco$26.00
- DBL Cabo Wabo Repo.$28.00
- DBL Casadores Repo.$18.00
- DBL Casadores Silver$16.00
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$28.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$24.00
- DBL Casamigos Repo.$26.00
- DBL Chamucos Blanco$26.00
- DBL Cincoro Anejo$70.00
- DBL Cincoro Repo.$50.00
- DBL Cincoro Silver$40.00
- DBL Corralejo Repo$22.00
- DBL Don julio 1942$84.00
- DBL Don julio Anejo$44.00
- DBL Don julio Blanco$28.00
- DBL Don julio Repo$30.00
- DBL Espolon Repo$16.00
- DBL Espolon Blanco$14.00
- DBL Herradura Anejo Cristalino U.$38.00
- DBL Herradura Silver$20.00
- DBL Hornitos Plata$16.00
- DBL Hornitos Repo$16.00
- DBL Mezcal Espadin$18.00
- DBL Mezcal Vida$22.00
- DBL Milagro Silver$16.00
- DBL Olmeca Alto Plata$16.00
- DBL Patron Anejo$30.00
- DBL Patron Repo$28.00
- DBL Patron Silver$24.00
- DBL Tequila Rose StrawB.$16.00
- DBL Trace Gen Repo$22.00
- DBL Trace Gen. Anejo$24.00
- DBL Trace Gen. Blanco$20.00
- Don julio 70$56.00
- Clase Azul Repo$84.00
- Cale Azul Silver$70.00
Wines
Sparkling Champagne
Pinot Noir
Merlot
Chardonnay
Sauvignon Blanc
Happy Hour
HH Food
HH 16 oz Draft Beers
HH 22 OZ Draft Beers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
22884 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Photos coming soon!