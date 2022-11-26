Morning Glory Farm - MV
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info
A family farm on Martha's Vineyard with a busy farm stand, bakery, kitchen, and now Food Truck! Morning Glory Farm grows food for the whole Island community.
Location
120 Meshacket Rd, Edgartown, MA 02539
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Great Harbor Market - 199 Upper Main Street
3.0 • 2
199 Upper Main Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurant
Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown
4.0 • 273
227 Upper Main St Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurant
The Seafood Shanty - 31 Dock Street #3450
No Reviews
31 Dock Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurant