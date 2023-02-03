A map showing the location of Moscato's Pizza Co. 101 South State StreetView gallery
Pizza

Moscato's Pizza Co. 101 South State Street

review star

No reviews yet

101 South State Street

Poplar Grove, IL 61065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

14" LARGE
16" XTRA LARGE
Cannoli

CLASSIC PIZZA

10" SMALL

$11.00

12" MEDIUM

$12.00

14" LARGE

$13.00

16" XTRA LARGE

$15.50

18"

$19.50

20"

$22.00

24" BEAST

$30.00

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

10" SM EVERYTHING

$16.50

12" MED EVERYTHING

$18.50

14" LG EVERYTHING

$21.00

16" X-LG EVERYTHING

$25.00

18" EVERYTHING

$32.50

20" EVERYTHING

$37.00

24" BEAST EVERYTHING

$50.00

10" SM VEGGIE

$16.00

12" MED VEGGIE

$18.00

14" LARGE VEGGIE

$20.00

16" X-LG VEGGIE

$23.50

18" VEGGIE

$28.50

20" VEGGIE

$32.00

24" BEAST VEGGIE

$43.00

10" SM TACO

$16.50

12" MED TACO

$18.50

14" LG TACO

$21.00

16" XL TACO

$25.00

18" TACO

$32.50

20" TACO

$39.00

24" BEAST TACO

$50.00

10" SM HAWAIIAN

$13.50

12" MED HAWAIIAN

$15.00

14" LG HAWAIIAN

$16.50

16" X-LG HAWAIIAN

$19.50

18" HAWAIIAN

$24.00

20" HAWAIIAN

$27.00

24" BEAST HAWAIIAN

$36.50

10" Sm Meatlovers

$16.00

12" Med Meatlovers

$18.00

14" Lg Meatlovers

$20.00

16" X-Lg Meatlovers

$23.50

18" Meatlovers

$28.50

20" Meatlovers

$32.00

24" Meatlovers

$43.00

10" Sm BBQ Chix

$17.50

12" Med BBQ Chix

$19.50

14" Lg BBQ Chix

$22.00

16" XL BBQ Chix

$26.00

18" BBQ Chix

$32.00

20" BBQ Chix

$39.00

24" Beast BBQ Chix

$51.00

10" Sm Chix Bacon Ranch

$16.50

12" Med Chix Bacon Ranch

$18.50

14" Lg Chix Bacon Ranch

$21.00

16" XL Chix Bacon Ranch

$25.00

18" Chix Bacon Ranch

$30.00

20" Chix Bacon Ranch

$37.00

24" Beast Chix Bacon Ranch

$45.00

10" Sm BLT

$15.50

12" Med BLT

$17.50

14" Lg BLT

$19.50

16" X-Lg BLT

$22.50

18" BLT

$29.50

20" BLT

$36.50

24" Beast BLT

$48.50

10" Sm Beef Stuffed Pie

$20.00

12" Med Beef Stuffed Pie

$22.50

14" Lg Beef Stuffed Pie

$25.50

16" X-Lg Beef Stuffed Pie

$31.00

10" Sm Baked Mostaccioli & Meatball

$20.00

12" Med Baked Mostaccioli & Meatball

$22.50

14" Lg Baked Mostaccioli & Meatball

$25.50

16" X-Lg Baked Mostaccioli & Meatball

$31.00

PASTA

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.95

Chicken Alfredo

$13.95

Chicken Parmesan

$13.95

Spaghetti

$9.00

Mostaccioli

$9.00

Lasagna

$11.00

Tortellini

$10.00

Ravioli

$10.00

Baked Spaghetti

$11.00

Baked Mostaccioli

$11.00

Tortellini alfredo

$11.95

Baked tortellini

$11.00

Baked ravioli

$11.00

CHICKEN STRIPS, FISH & RIBS

Cod Dinner

$14.95

Chicken Strips (4)

$6.95

Full slab ribs

$24.95

SANDWICHES

BEEF

$8.50

MEATBALL Sandwich

$8.50

SAUSAGE sandwich

$8.50

Sausage / Beef COMBO

$9.50

Ham & Cheese

$7.00

BEEF w CHEESE

$9.50

MEATBALL W/ CHEESE

$9.50

SAUSAGE w CHEESE

$9.50

Saus/ Beef COMBO w CHEESE

$10.50

BBQ Beef

$8.50

Beef juice

$0.50

SIDE ORDERS & SALADS

French Fries

$2.50

Cheese Bread

$3.50

BREADSTICKS

$7.95

Mozzarella Stix

$8.95

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Hot Wings

$14.95

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Toasted Ravioli

$7.95

Onion Rings

$5.00Out of stock

Breaded Zucchini

$7.95

Pizza Bread

$3.50

Veggie Bread

$5.95

Garlic bread

$2.00

Tossed Salad

$6.50

Chef Salad

$8.75

Dipping sauces and xtra sides

GARLIC SAUCE

$1.00

Cup of Ranch

$1.00

Cup of BBQ sauce

$2.00

Cup of pizza sauce

$1.00

Cup of spaghetti sauce

$1.00

Parmesan

$2.00

Red pepper flakes

$2.00

HOT GIARDINIERA

$1.00

Side meatball

$1.50

Side sausage

$2.00

Cup Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Beef Juice

$0.50

Pepperoncini

$1.00

Cup Jalapeno

$1.00

Anchovies

$3.00

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.50

Tiramisu

$4.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 South State Street, Poplar Grove, IL 61065

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

