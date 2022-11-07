Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Napoli Pizza Place-Woodstock, IL

777 Reviews

$$

135 Washington St

Woodstock, IL 60098

Order Again

Popular Items

Two 14in. Cheese Pizzas For $16.95
Large
Garlic Parm Beer Nuggets

BYO Pizzas, Pans, Stuffed, Thin Crust, Sausage Base, Gluten Free and Cauliflower

XSmall

$6.00

8” Pizza Crust

Small

$10.00

10” Pizza Crust

Medium

$13.00

12” Pizza Crust

Large

$14.00

14” Pizza Crust

XLarge

$17.00

16” Pizza Crust

Family

$19.00

18” Pizza Crust

Two 14in. Cheese Pizzas For $16.95

Two 14in. Cheese Pizzas For $16.95

$16.95

Two large (14”) cheese pizzas for $16.95. Add toppings for $2.25 each.

Pizza Kit

Pizza Kit

$10.00

Makes one large pizza. Comes with our own blend of mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and our famous pizza sauce. Baking instructions included.

12” Pan Bunny Shaped Pizza

12” Pan Bunny Shaped Pizza

$13.00
14” Pan Heart Shaped Pizza

14” Pan Heart Shaped Pizza

$15.00
14” Thin Crust Heart Pizza Kit

14” Thin Crust Heart Pizza Kit

$10.00

Specialty Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizzas

BBQ Chicken Pizzas

BBQ sauce with cut up crispy chicken!

Buffalo Chicken & Ranch

Buffalo Chicken & Ranch

Buffalo sauce and ranch with cut up crispy chicken!

Everything But The Oven

Everything But The Oven

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives and bacon!

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

Your choice of BBQ sauce or pizza sauce with pineapple and Canadian bacon!

Italian Beef Pizza

Italian beef with your choice of hot or mild giardiniera!

Margherita

Margherita

Olive oil, spinach, tomatoes and basil. Ricotta cheese as an option!

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and Canadian bacon!

Veggie

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives and tomatoes!

Appetizers

Appetizer Basket

Appetizer Basket

$10.00Out of stock

Includes fries, mozzarella sticks, breaded mushrooms, and onion rings. Comes with sides of marinara and ranch.

French Fries

$2.50Out of stock
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

6 deep fried cheese sticks. Comes with a side of marinara sauce.

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.00Out of stock
Garlic Parm Beer Nuggets

Garlic Parm Beer Nuggets

$6.00

Our classic beer nuggets tossed in garlic parmesan sauce. Comes with a side of pizza sauce.

Garlic Parm French Fries

Garlic Parm French Fries

$3.00Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Toasted Ravioli

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00
Beer Nuggets

Beer Nuggets

$5.00

Deep fried bites of our pizza dough with spices on top. Comes with a side of our famous pizza sauce.

Salads & Wraps

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheddar cheese and choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing topped with grilled chicken.

Napoli Salad

Napoli Salad

$10.00

Fresh lettuce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and Italian dressing.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and chipotle ranch dressing in a tomato basil wrap.

Italian Beef Wrap

$8.00

Italian beef, mozzarella cheese, and chipotle ranch with your choice of hot or mild giardiniera.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Grilled chicken, fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing in a flour wrap.

Wings & Burgers

Bone In Wings

Bone In Wings

$9.00+

Jumbo naked wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$6.00+

Crispy boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

1/2 Pound Angus Burger

1/2 Pound Angus Burger

$9.00

1/2 pound angus burger with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served on a brioche bun.

Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Our famous Italian beef on a six-inch loaf of French bread.

Italian Beef And Sausage Combo

$10.00

With Italian beef and a sausage patty (Our Way)

Meatball Sandwich With Cheese

$8.00

Two of our homemade meatballs sliced and smothered with sauce. Served on French bread.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Crispy or grilled chicken on a brioche bun. Comes with lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$8.00

Crispy or grilled chicken topped with marinara and cheese on a brioche bun.

Chicken Club Sandwich

Chicken Club Sandwich