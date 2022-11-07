Napoli Pizza Place-Woodstock, IL
$$
135 Washington St
Woodstock, IL 60098
BYO Pizzas, Pans, Stuffed, Thin Crust, Sausage Base, Gluten Free and Cauliflower
XSmall
8” Pizza Crust
Small
10” Pizza Crust
Medium
12” Pizza Crust
Large
14” Pizza Crust
XLarge
16” Pizza Crust
Family
18” Pizza Crust
Two 14in. Cheese Pizzas For $16.95
Two large (14”) cheese pizzas for $16.95. Add toppings for $2.25 each.
Pizza Kit
Makes one large pizza. Comes with our own blend of mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and our famous pizza sauce. Baking instructions included.
12” Pan Bunny Shaped Pizza
14” Pan Heart Shaped Pizza
14” Thin Crust Heart Pizza Kit
Specialty Pizzas
BBQ Chicken Pizzas
BBQ sauce with cut up crispy chicken!
Buffalo Chicken & Ranch
Buffalo sauce and ranch with cut up crispy chicken!
Everything But The Oven
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives and bacon!
Hawaiian
Your choice of BBQ sauce or pizza sauce with pineapple and Canadian bacon!
Italian Beef Pizza
Italian beef with your choice of hot or mild giardiniera!
Margherita
Olive oil, spinach, tomatoes and basil. Ricotta cheese as an option!
Meat Lovers
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and Canadian bacon!
Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives and tomatoes!
Appetizers
Appetizer Basket
Includes fries, mozzarella sticks, breaded mushrooms, and onion rings. Comes with sides of marinara and ranch.
French Fries
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
6 deep fried cheese sticks. Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
Breaded Mushrooms
Garlic Parm Beer Nuggets
Our classic beer nuggets tossed in garlic parmesan sauce. Comes with a side of pizza sauce.
Garlic Parm French Fries
Garlic Bread
Toasted Ravioli
Jalapeno Poppers
Beer Nuggets
Deep fried bites of our pizza dough with spices on top. Comes with a side of our famous pizza sauce.
Salads & Wraps
Side Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, cheddar cheese and choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.
Southwest Salad
Fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing topped with grilled chicken.
Napoli Salad
Fresh lettuce, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella cheese, and Italian dressing.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and chipotle ranch dressing in a tomato basil wrap.
Italian Beef Wrap
Italian beef, mozzarella cheese, and chipotle ranch with your choice of hot or mild giardiniera.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing in a flour wrap.
Wings & Burgers
Sandwiches
Italian Beef Sandwich
Our famous Italian beef on a six-inch loaf of French bread.
Italian Beef And Sausage Combo
With Italian beef and a sausage patty (Our Way)
Meatball Sandwich With Cheese
Two of our homemade meatballs sliced and smothered with sauce. Served on French bread.
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken on a brioche bun. Comes with lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken topped with marinara and cheese on a brioche bun.