Hawtree's Pub & Grill at Mt. Mitchell Golf
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11484 State Highway 80 South, Clubhouse, 2nd Floor, Burnsville, NC 28714
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carriage House Sundries - 7 S. Main St., Burnsville, NC 28714
No Reviews
7 S. Main St. Burnsville, NC 28714
View restaurant
Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville - 109 West main
No Reviews
109 West main Burnsville, NC 28714
View restaurant