Burnsville restaurants you'll love

Burnsville restaurants
Toast
  • Burnsville

Burnsville's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Must-try Burnsville restaurants

Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville image

 

Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville

109 West main, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smash Burger$11.00
4oz burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, comeback sauce, sesame seeded bun, choice of side
Beer braised pot roast$18.00
Black Angus beef, pot roast gravy
Butter milk pancakes$8.00
3 fluffy mills river buttermilk pancakes, grade A maple syrup, comes with one side
Pig & Grits image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Pig & Grits

620 W Main St, Burnsville

Avg 4.6 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
All American Burger$10.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, melted American cheese & smoked bacon.
Joe-Jo’s Fried Chicken Breast$10.00
All-natural, buttermilk chicken breast breaded & fried. Served with peppered gravy.
Piled High Pulled Pork$11.00
Smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.
Hawtree's Pub and Grill image

GRILL

Hawtree's Pub and Grill

11484 NC-80, Burnsville

Avg 4.4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Seafood Chowder$4.95
Lrg Caesar Salad$8.00
Fried Shrimp Basket$12.95
More near Burnsville to explore

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
