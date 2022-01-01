Burnsville restaurants you'll love
More about Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville
Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville
109 West main, Burnsville
|Popular items
|Smash Burger
|$11.00
4oz burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, comeback sauce, sesame seeded bun, choice of side
|Beer braised pot roast
|$18.00
Black Angus beef, pot roast gravy
|Butter milk pancakes
|$8.00
3 fluffy mills river buttermilk pancakes, grade A maple syrup, comes with one side
More about Pig & Grits
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Pig & Grits
620 W Main St, Burnsville
|Popular items
|All American Burger
|$10.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, melted American cheese & smoked bacon.
|Joe-Jo’s Fried Chicken Breast
|$10.00
All-natural, buttermilk chicken breast breaded & fried. Served with peppered gravy.
|Piled High Pulled Pork
|$11.00
Smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.