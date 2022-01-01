Burnsville American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Burnsville

Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville image

 

Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville

109 West main, Burnsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cast iron cobbler$8.00
Fresh local fruit, Brown sugar streusel, topped with vanilla ice cream
Beer braised pot roast$18.00
Black Angus beef, pot roast gravy
Smash Burger$13.00
4oz burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, comeback sauce. Comes with two sides
More about Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville
Pig & Grits image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Pig & Grits

620 W Main St, Burnsville

Avg 4.6 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries$8.50
Topped with pulled pork, bacon, melted cheddar & Memphis mild BBQ sauce.
Nacho Pig$9.50
Pork or chicken nachos, tomatoes, melted cheese, jalapenos, onions, guacamole, salsa & sour cream.
Piled High Pulled Pork$11.00
Smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.
More about Pig & Grits
Hawtree's Pub and Grill image

GRILL

Hawtree's Pub and Grill

11484 NC-80, Burnsville

Avg 4.4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Seafood Chowder$4.95
Lrg Caesar Salad$8.00
Fried Shrimp Basket$12.95
More about Hawtree's Pub and Grill
Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Johnson City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Mills River

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
