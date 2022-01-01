Burnsville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Burnsville
Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville
109 West main, Burnsville
Popular items
Cast iron cobbler
|$8.00
Fresh local fruit, Brown sugar streusel, topped with vanilla ice cream
Beer braised pot roast
|$18.00
Black Angus beef, pot roast gravy
Smash Burger
|$13.00
4oz burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, comeback sauce. Comes with two sides
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Pig & Grits
620 W Main St, Burnsville
Popular items
BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries
|$8.50
Topped with pulled pork, bacon, melted cheddar & Memphis mild BBQ sauce.
Nacho Pig
|$9.50
Pork or chicken nachos, tomatoes, melted cheese, jalapenos, onions, guacamole, salsa & sour cream.
Piled High Pulled Pork
|$11.00
Smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.