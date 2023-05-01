Main picView gallery

Mount Pleasant Burgers & Fries 100 E 14th St

100 E 14th St

Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Burgers

Plain Hamburger

$6.99

Plain Chz Burger

$7.59

Hamburger

$6.99

1/3 lb patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mustard

Chz Burger

$7.59

1/3 lb patty, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, mustard

DM Hamburger

$9.99

2ea 1/3 lb patty, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, mustard

DM Chz Burger

$10.59

2ea 1/3 lb patty, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, mustard

TM Hamburger

$12.99

3ea 1/3 lb patty, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, mustard

TM Chz Burger

$13.59

3ea 1/3 lb patty, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, mustard

Quad Hamburger

$16.99

4ea 1/3 lb patty, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, mustard

Quad Chz Burger

$17.59

4ea 1/3 lb patty, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, mustard

Chili Chz Burger

$8.34

1/3 lb patty, chili, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, onions, mustard

Patty Melt

$7.59

1/3 lb patty, American cheese, grilled onions, mustard

Sandwiches/Salads

Gr Chk Sandwhich

$7.49

5oz grilled chicken breast, mayo, lettuce, tomato

BLT

$7.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Grill Chz

$4.20

Toasted bread, american cheese

Burger Salad

$6.99

1/3 lb patty, cheddar cheese,lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions

Gr Chk Salad

$7.49

5oz grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese,lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions

Frito Salad

$7.69

Beef or chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, pinto beans, fritos, cheddar cheese

Sm Dinner Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato

Meat/Chz

Gr Chk Patty

$4.29

Burger Patty

$4.29

4oz Nacho Chz

$2.00

8oz Nacho Chz

$4.00

16oz Nacho Chz

$6.00

Fries

Sm Fries

$3.69

Sm Chz Fries

$5.69

Lg Fries

$4.49

Lg Chz Fries

$7.99

Sm Chili Chz Fries

$6.69

Lg Chili Chz Fries

$7.49

Sm Nacho Chz Fries

$5.69

Lg Nacho Chz Fries

$6.49

Hot Dogs/Frito Pies

Sm Frito Pie

$5.69

Lg Frito Pie

$6.99

Hot Dog

$5.09

Chili Chz Dog

$6.39

Chips

$1.75

Fritos

$1.75

Nachos

$6.99

Loaded Nachos

$8.99

Small Chili

$4.99

Large Chili

$8.99

Sm Beans

$2.00

Lg Beans

$4.00

Dressings

Ranch

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Catalina

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Mayo

Mustard

Desserts

Buttermilk Pie

$4.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Cookies

$4.00

Drinks

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

DP

Rootbeer

Lemonade

Unsweet Tea

Sweet Tea

Half/half

Water

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 E 14th St, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
