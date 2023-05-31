Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Rodeo Rose Cafe & Steakhouse

416 E 16th St

Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

The Grand Entry

The Qualifier Queso small

$6.49

The Qualifier Queso large

$9.49

The Greased Pig Poppers

$8.89

Chuckwagon Tators

$7.49

Calf Fries

$8.99

Buckin' Bloomin' Onion

$8.89

Fried Dillys

$7.49

The Grazing Lot

The Hooker

$10.29

Garden Salad

$6.49

The Buckle Bunny

$10.29

The Rodeo Queen

$6.49

The Showstoppers

The Cowpoke

$7.49

The Rancher

$9.49

The Top Hand

$10.49

The Betty

$9.49

The Cowpatty

$7.49

The Feedyard

The Big Momma

$11.49

The Big Daddy

$12.29

The Re-Ride

$12.29

The Uncle Henry

$34.99+

The Chute Boss

$32.00+

The Judge

$12.49

The Hooey

$13.89

The All Around

$14.00

The Kickin' Chicken

$14.00

Fish Plate

$13.99

The Alley

Handcut Fries

$3.49

Deep Fried Tater Skins

$5.49

Southwest Mac n Cheese

$3.49

Southern Green Beans

$3.49

Crispy Fried Okra

$3.49

House Salad

$4.49

Sweet Potato

$4.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

The Lil Wranglers

Kid's Cheese Burger

$6.59

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.59

Chicken Fried Steak Bites

$6.59

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.59

The Finals

Buttermilk Pie Slice

$3.29

Cheesecake slice

$4.59

Dessert of the Day

The Watering trough

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Water

Regular Coffee

$1.89

Decaf Coffee

$1.89

extra sauce

ranch

$0.50

italian

$0.50

honey mustard

$0.50

tartar sauce

$0.50

blue cheese

$0.50

gravy

$1.00

cesar

$0.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

416 E 16th St, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455

