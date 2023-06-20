Moxie Burger - Candler 1660 dekalb ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1660 dekalb ave, atlanta, GA 30307
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lazy Betty Updated - 1530 Dekalb Ave NE
No Reviews
1530 Dekalb Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Speakcheesy ATL - 1561 McLendon Ave NE
No Reviews
381 Mell Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant