Mr. Fries Man Long Beach 1009 E Artesia Blvd

Mr. Fries Man Long Beach

16 Reviews

$$

1009 E Artesia Blvd

Long Beach, CA 90805

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Build Your Own
Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

Mr. Fries Man

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Chicken

$15.99+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

BBQ Bacon Ranch Shrimp

$19.05+

BBQ Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese with Shrimp

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

Chicken Bacon Parmesan

$18.14+

Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$13.25+

Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak

$22.82+

Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak

Lemon Garlic Crab and Shrimp

Lemon Garlic Crab and Shrimp

$27.88+
Chili Cheese

Chili Cheese

$11.85+

Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Sauces - To Go

Sauces - To Go

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

Bottled Juice

Al La Carte

$1.46

PARTY TRAY

Extra Tray

$2.00
The Fry Box

The Fry Box

$55.99
Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.25+

Catering (Mangers ONLY)

Plain fries for 50-100 persons

$500.00
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Everyday is FRIES DAY!

Location

1009 E Artesia Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90805

Directions

