Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House

310 8th Street, Suite A

National City, CA 91950

Popular Items

Chorizo con Papa Burrito
Machaca Ranchera Burrito
Birria Burrito

FOOD

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$4.50

10" Flour tortilla, 8hr. slow braised beef, onion, cilantro

Machaca Ranchera Burrito

Machaca Ranchera Burrito

$4.50

10" Flour tortilla, sonora beef jerkey

Chorizo con Papa Burrito

Chorizo con Papa Burrito

$4.50

10" Flour tortilla, beef chorizo, potato, onion

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.50

bean and cheese. Beans are house made.

Campechano (Machaca,Beans & Cheese)

Campechano (Machaca,Beans & Cheese)

$4.75
Birria and Beans

Birria and Beans

$4.75

Extra Salsa .75oz

$0.25

Green chilaquiles

$12.00

Green chilaquiles , beans , crema , cotija, cilantro , red onion

Green Chilaquiles With Birria

$15.00

Chilaquiles Machaca

$15.00

Cochinita Pibil

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Lattes 16oz

Cafe de Olla

Cafe de Olla

$4.25

Our cafe de olla is made the traditional way. we boil our coffee to perfection with cinnamon and piloncillo from Sonora. traditionally it is served black. we suggest to drink this coffee black. milk or substitute milks change the flavor to our recipe. we have been making and serving cafe de olla for 15 years now.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

we only use premium chocolate blend.

Americano

Americano

$4.25

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.

Vainilla Mexicana Latte

Vainilla Mexicana Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.

Cajeta Latte

Cajeta Latte

$6.25

Cajeta Coronado Latte, made with original Coronado brand. Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.

Conchita Latte

Conchita Latte

$6.25

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.

Mexicana Mocha

Mexicana Mocha

$6.00

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.

Gypsy Rose Latte

Gypsy Rose Latte

$6.00

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$6.00

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.

Galleta Maria Latte

Galleta Maria Latte

$6.00

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.

Pistachio Latte

Pistachio Latte

$6.00

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.

Regular Latte

Regular Latte

$6.00

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.

Sweet Latte

Sweet Latte

$6.00

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.

Matcha Latte, non coffee

Matcha Latte, non coffee

$6.00

Japanese Matcha

Chai Latte , non coffee

Chai Latte , non coffee

$6.00

black tea with delicious blend of spices

White Mocha Raspberry

$6.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Betty White Latte

$6.00

Salted Caramel Latte W/Mocha

$6.00

Hot Tisane Sunny Slope

$5.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice

$5.75

Blended Drinks 20oz

Blended Cajeta "Mexican Caramel"

Blended Cajeta "Mexican Caramel"

$6.50Out of stock

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.

Blended Oreo White Mocha

Blended Oreo White Mocha

$6.50Out of stock

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.

Blended Mexican Mocha

Blended Mexican Mocha

$6.50Out of stock

We use premium chocolate blend. Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC.

Blended White Raspberry

Blended White Raspberry

$6.50Out of stock

Blended Mazapan

Out of stock

Blended Matchapan (Matcha And Mazapan)

Out of stock

Iced Coffee Lattes 20 oz

Iced Vainilla Mexicana

Iced Vainilla Mexicana

$6.25

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC. (NON DAIRY SUBSTITUTE MILKS MAY CHANGE THE FLAVOR OF THE ORIGINAL RECIPE)

Iced Americano

$4.75
Iced Gypsy Rose

Iced Gypsy Rose

$6.25

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC. (NON DAIRY SUBSTITUTE MILKS MAY CHANGE THE FLAVOR OF THE ORIGINAL RECIPE)

Iced Chocolate

$4.75
Iced Mexican Mocha

Iced Mexican Mocha

$6.25

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC. (NON DAIRY SUBSTITUTE MILKS MAY CHANGE THE FLAVOR OF THE ORIGINAL RECIPE)

Iced Lavanda Love

Iced Lavanda Love

$6.25

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC. (NON DAIRY SUBSTITUTE MILKS MAY CHANGE THE FLAVOR OF THE ORIGINAL RECIPE)

Iced Conchita Latte

Iced Conchita Latte

$6.25

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC. (NON DAIRY SUBSTITUTE MILKS MAY CHANGE THE FLAVOR OF THE ORIGINAL RECIPE)

Iced Betty White Latte

Iced Betty White Latte

$6.25

COCONUT WHITE MOCHA Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC. (NON DAIRY SUBSTITUTE MILKS MAY CHANGE THE FLAVOR OF THE ORIGINAL RECIPE)

Iced White Mocha Raspberry

Iced White Mocha Raspberry

$6.25

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC. (NON DAIRY SUBSTITUTE MILKS MAY CHANGE THE FLAVOR OF THE ORIGINAL RECIPE)

Iced Cajeta Latte

Iced Cajeta Latte

$6.25

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC. (NON DAIRY SUBSTITUTE MILKS MAY CHANGE THE FLAVOR OF THE ORIGINAL RECIPE)

Iced Galleta Maria

Iced Galleta Maria

$6.25

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC. (NON DAIRY SUBSTITUTE MILKS MAY CHANGE THE FLAVOR OF THE ORIGINAL RECIPE)

Iced Pistachio Latte

Iced Pistachio Latte

$6.25

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC. (NON DAIRY SUBSTITUTE MILKS MAY CHANGE THE FLAVOR OF THE ORIGINAL RECIPE)

Iced Sweet Latte

Iced Sweet Latte

$6.25

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC. (NON DAIRY SUBSTITUTE MILKS MAY CHANGE THE FLAVOR OF THE ORIGINAL RECIPE)

Iced Regular non sweet latte

Iced Regular non sweet latte

$6.25

Our coffee is toasted by hand and brewed at the moment. all our beans are from Chiapas, Mexico. our coffee is delivered fresh weekly. Toasted in Ensenada, BC. (NON DAIRY SUBSTITUTE MILKS MAY CHANGE THE FLAVOR OF THE ORIGINAL RECIPE)

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$6.25

Iced Americano

$4.50

Iced Cafe de Olla

$4.50

Iced White Mocha

$6.25

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$6.25

Iced Salted Caramel W\Mocha

$6.25

Iced Matcha Latte (non-coffee)

$6.25

Iced Blood Orange Tisana

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Hibiscus Flower Tisane

$5.75Out of stock

Iced Tisane Sunnyslope

$4.00Out of stock

Water

$2.00

Iced Pumpkin Spice

$5.75

Pastries

Conchita

Conchita

$3.00

Blueberry Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Banana Choco Chip Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Matcha Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Cookie Tipo Pastry

$4.00

Sugar art cookie

Banana Bread

$5.50Out of stock

2 cookies per bag

Orejita

$3.00

Concha Grande De Mantequilla

$5.00

Pan Danes

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:10 am - 2:45 pm
Monday8:10 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday8:10 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday8:10 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday8:10 am - 2:45 pm
Friday8:10 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday8:10 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our specialty coffees and hielera style burritos

Location

310 8th Street, Suite A, National City, CA 91950

Directions

