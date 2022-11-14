Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:10 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|8:10 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:10 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:10 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:10 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|8:10 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:10 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our specialty coffees and hielera style burritos
Location
310 8th Street, Suite A, National City, CA 91950
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
San Diego Boba Tea Cafe - National City
No Reviews
1105 E Plaza Blvd National City, CA 91950
View restaurant
Snow Pops San Diego - National City
No Reviews
1005 E Plaza Blvd National City, CA 91950
View restaurant
Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th) - 41 E 8th St Unit 105
No Reviews
41 E 8th St Unit 105 National City, CA 91950
View restaurant
Market on 8th- Indonesian Food - 41 E 8th street
No Reviews
41 E 8th street national city, CA 91950
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in National City
More near National City