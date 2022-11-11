Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nakamura Ramen

172 Delancey st

New York, NY 10002

Popular Items

Tokyo Tsukemen (dipping ramen)
Steak Mazemen

Small Plates

Shime Saba (NEW)

Shime Saba (NEW)

$15.00
Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$10.00

7pcs

Chili Cucumber

Chili Cucumber

$7.00
Corn Rib

Corn Rib

$8.00
Boiled Calamari

Boiled Calamari

$8.00
Chili Cabbage

Chili Cabbage

$6.00
Edamame Pesto

Edamame Pesto

$8.00
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$8.00
Umami Truffle Fries

Umami Truffle Fries

$10.00
Yuzu Wings

Yuzu Wings

$15.00
Mushroom Cauliflower

Mushroom Cauliflower

$10.00
Spicy Yuzu Wonton Soup

Spicy Yuzu Wonton Soup

$10.00
Yakitori

Yakitori

$8.00Out of stock

Cabba Chashu Pork

$9.00

Cabba Chicken

$9.00

Rice Bowls

Xo, Chashu Fried rice

Xo, Chashu Fried rice

$10.00

Fried Rice, Xo Sauce (scallop, dry fish vegetable oil) Chashu pork, Shrimp, Scallions,

Ajitama Donburi

Ajitama Donburi

$8.00

ajitama, menma, spinich with sweet roasted soy sauce over rice.

Jidori Donburi

Jidori Donburi

$8.00

jidori grilled chicken with sweet soy sauce over rice

Rice (Plain)

$4.00

Chicken Rice Box

$13.00
Hampton Unagi Don

Hampton Unagi Don

$20.00Out of stock

Ramen

Ton Toro Pork

Ton Toro Pork

$19.00

rich and creamy pork broth, chewy noodle, chashu pork, menma (bamboo shoot), spinach

Torigara

Torigara

$18.00

light clear chicken broth, jidori grilled chicken, menma (bamboo shoot), spinach, naruto (fish cake), scallion, thin noodles

Jidori Ramen

Jidori Ramen

$20.00

light clear chicken broth, chewy noodle, jidori grilled chicken, white cabagge, scallion

XO Miso (Vegan)

XO Miso (Vegan)

$20.00

rich miso broth, chewy noodle, XO soy protein sauce, cabbage, scallion, Szechuan pepper

Truffle Miso (Vegan)

Truffle Miso (Vegan)

$25.00

house blend miso broth with white truffle oil, bean sprouts, chewy noodles, sautéed crimini mushrooms, and cauliflower

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$20.00

chicken curry broth, chewy noodle, grilled chicken, white cabbage and cilantro

Shrimp Yuzu Wonton

Shrimp Yuzu Wonton

$19.00

yuzu dashi chicken broth, thin noodle, shrimp wonton, menma (bamboo shoot), spinach, red cabbage

Chicken Broth

$5.00

Soba kids (Noodle & Broth Only)

$12.00

Mazemen & Tsukemen

Russ & Roe

Russ & Roe

$27.00Out of stock

chilled noodle, tarako (cod roe) sauce, house-smoked salmon, basil, olive oil

Steak Mazemen

Steak Mazemen

$30.00

medium-rare prime sirloin, pork sauce, chewy noodle, menma (bamboo shoot), spinach

Tokyo Tsukemen (dipping ramen)

Tokyo Tsukemen (dipping ramen)

$25.00

Double portion of chewy noodles topped with chashu pork, menma (bamboo shoot), and spinach. Umami-rich pork and fish based sauce spiked with yuzu for dipping.

Chilled Yuzu Chicken

Chilled Yuzu Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Home Ramen Kits

Torigara Ramen Kit

Torigara Ramen Kit

$36.00

everything you need to make your own torigara ramen at home, instructions included (serves 2)

Tokyo Tsukemen Kit

$50.00

Alcohol

Asahi beer

$6.00

335ml / 5% / CA

Orion Beer

$6.00

335ml / 5% / JP

Funaguchi Honjozo

$10.00Out of stock

(Cup Sake) 200ml / 19%. Full-bodies, and full of the fresh flavor of ripe fruits.

Panda Junmai

$10.00

(Cup Sake) 180ml / 15%. Smooth and plush with a nice dry finish and a shy but flowery aroma.

Kunizakari Nigori

$10.00

200ml / 14%. Calming and rustic flavor that is highly chilled or on ice.

Atsukan Hot Sake

$10.00

180ml. Enjoy the changes in temperature and taste of sake.

Flying IPA Echigo Beer

$12.00

J-Pop Tokyo Cocktail

$8.00

Peach or Grapefruit 12oz / Bottle

Omakase Sake

$10.00
Dasai - Sparkling 45 Junmai Daiginjo Sake (360ml)

Dasai - Sparkling 45 Junmai Daiginjo Sake (360ml)

$25.00

Drinks

Yuzu Lime Soda

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Ito-en Green Tea

$4.00

Ito-en Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer (No alcohol)

$4.00

Genmai Cha Hot Green Tea

$6.00

Plum Soda

$4.00

S. Pellegrino (500ml)

$3.00
Mango Pineapple (homemade Cold tea)

Mango Pineapple (homemade Cold tea)

$5.00

Yuzu White Peach

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale (Bruce Coast)

$5.00

Cute Ceramic Bowls

Large Ceramic Bowl

Large Ceramic Bowl

$60.00
Small Cute Bowl

Small Cute Bowl

$40.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Ramen God Shiget Nakamura's ramen restaurant in the New York.

172 Delancey st, New York, NY 10002

