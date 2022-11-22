  • Home
Nashoba Club Pizza and Taproom

No reviews yet

14 Central Ave

Ayer, MA 01432

Order Again

Popular Items

Base Pizza
Boneless Tenders
Uncle Bob's Wings

Shareables

Uncle Bob's Wings

Uncle Bob's Wings

$16.00

Tossed in Choice of Sauce

Boneless Tenders

$16.00

Served with Choice of Sauce

Waffle PP Poutine

$18.00

Fresh Cut Fries, Gravy, Cheese Curds, Scallions, Topped w/ Pulled Pork

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Cheesy Perfection

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

Giant Pretzel Served w/House Beer Cheese and Mustard Dipping Sauce

Handcut Fries

Handcut Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

Constant Crowd Pleaser

Frozen Fries

$8.00

Side Sauce

$1.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Sweet Waffle Fries

$8.00

Garlic Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

OG Poutine

$17.00

Salads & Soups

Nashoba Club Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Green Peppers, Croutons

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp Romaine, Fresh Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Greek Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Black Olives, Feta

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$11.00

Cheesy Country Potato Soup

Chili

$11.00

Corn Chowder

$11.00

Signature Pizzas

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$19.29

Bacon, Hamburger

Baconsaurus

$19.79

White Base, Garlic, Bacon, Topped w/Parm Cheese

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.49
Blueberry Party

Blueberry Party

$21.39

Blueberry base, thick cut bacon, house maple syrup drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.49

Chopped Buffalo Tenders, Drizzled w/Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$20.29

Alfredo Base, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic, Basil, Parm Cheese

Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$21.29

garlic alfredo base, grilled chicken, red onion, diced tomato, balsamic reduction

Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza

$18.29

Spinach, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Feta

Half and Half Specialty

$3.00
Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$18.49

Ham, Pineapple

Ko'Ala Moa

$18.79

Fried Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Pineapple w/Drizzled BBQ Sauce

Korean Rooster

Korean Rooster

$19.29

Fried Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Drizzled w/Korean Sauce

Lets Get Pickled

Lets Get Pickled

$18.29

Margherita

$19.29

fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, garlic confit, balsamic reduction

My Boy Wilbur

$20.49

BBQ Base, house braised pulled pork, pickled onions, boot sauce drizzle

Nashoba Special Pizza

Nashoba Special Pizza

$20.79

Pepperoni, Hamburger, Onions, Peppers

Pork U Pie

$23.79

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Kielbasa, Ham

Ranch Hand

Ranch Hand

$20.49

Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Drizzle

Ricotta Queen

$20.49

Sausage, Mushrooms, Fresh Ricotta

Rodeo Clown

$20.49

BBQ Base, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Onions

Spinball Parm

Spinball Parm

$19.29

Meatballs, Spinach, Parmesan Cheese

Steak and Cheese Pizza

$18.49

Lean Shaved Steak Topped w/American Cheese

Taco Pizza

$21.29

Taco Meat, Salsa, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers

Thaddeus

$19.79

Pepperoni, Garlic, Nashoba Seasoning, Parm Cheese

The Karen

$20.49

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach, Broccoli, Black Olives

The Veg

$18.29

mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes

Custom Pizza

Base Pizza

Base Pizza

$15.50

Half and Half Custom Pizza

$15.50

Mains

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parm Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Croutons

Hardy Wrap

Hardy Wrap

$16.00

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, Toasted and Melted to Perfection

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Generous Piece of Haddock Paired w/Fresh Cut Fries and House Coleslaw

Steak & Cheese Sub

Steak & Cheese Sub

$18.75

Leanest Steak this Side of the Mississippi! Served w/Onions, Peppers, American Cheese

The Klucker

$16.50

grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, boot sauce

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$17.00

Lean Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island, Rye Bread

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$26.00

Tender House Marinated Steak Tips over fries with whiskey garlic butter

Tender Dinner

$17.00

Tenders and fries

Uncle Bob's Burger

Uncle Bob's Burger

$19.00

Two Double Stacked Smash Burgers Totaling a 1/2 LB Locally Sourced Brisket and Beef Chuck. Topped w/Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Signature Cheese Blend and BBQ Sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

Two Double Stacked Smash Burgers Totaling a 1/2 LB of Locally Sourced Brisket and Beef Chuck. Topped w/Sautéed Mushrooms and Onions, Swiss Cheese

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Two Double Stacked Smash Burgers Totaling a 1/2 LB Locally Sourced Brisket and Beef Chuck. Topped w/Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, American Cheese

Tender Wrap

$16.00

BLT Sub

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

house braised pulled pork, jalapeno jam, slaw, pickled onions, on a ciabatta

Street Tacos

Pork Tacos (3)

Pork Tacos (3)

$19.00

Braised Pulled Pork, Over Fresh Slaw, Topped w/Pickled Red Onions and Cotija Cheese

Fish Tacos (3)

Fish Tacos (3)

$18.00

Fried Haddock Over Fresh Slaw, Topped w/Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions and Da Boot Sauce

Last Course

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$14.00

4 Deep Fried Oreos, Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Drizzle and Vanilla Ice Cream

Strawberry Cheesecake

$12.00

super creamy cheesecake topped w/ strawberries

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$9.00

Rich Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Topped w/Chocolate Drizzle

Fried Oreos *NO ICE CREAM*

Fried Oreos *NO ICE CREAM*

$11.00

Cookie Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Large slice of chocolate chip cookie dough pie layered with hazelnut chocolate and oreos topped with ice cream

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kids PB&J

Specials

1/2 rack of BBQ glazed ribs, baked beans, potato salad and cornbread with honey butter

Margherita Pizza

$18.79

Cajun Mac & Cheese

$18.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

28 beers on tap. From the staples to the trendiest beers on the street. From near and far. We rotate our beer selections constantly so be sure to check back in! We're best known for our unique 13" craft pizzas that have no crust with cheese and toppings right to the edge!

Website

Location

14 Central Ave, Ayer, MA 01432

Directions

