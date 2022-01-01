Restaurant header imageView gallery

Natchez Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

207 High St

Natchez, MS 39120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Giant Cookie

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$3.00

Butterfinger

$3.00Out of stock

Heath

$3.00Out of stock

White Choc Chip & Macadamia

$3.00Out of stock

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$3.00Out of stock

Zapps Chips

Original

$2.50

BBQ

$2.50

Salt & Vinegar

$2.50Out of stock

Jalapeno

$2.50Out of stock

Water, Soda, Tea etc

Choose an ice cold Coke or other Coke products to go with your meal

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Fanta

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$2.00+

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.50

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 High St, Natchez, MS 39120

Directions

Gallery
Natchez Brewing Company image
Natchez Brewing Company image
Natchez Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Slick Rick's
orange starNo Reviews
109 N. Pearl St Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
Frankie’s on Main - 422 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
422 Main Street Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
The Camp Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 983
21 Silver Street Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
The Pig Out Inn
orange star4.2 • 1,372
116 S Canal St Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
The Carriage House - 410 North Commerce Street, Natchez, Mississippi
orange starNo Reviews
401 High Street Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
Hucky's Pool and Daiquiris - 175 highway 61 S Suite C
orange starNo Reviews
175 highway 61 S Suite C Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Natchez

The Pig Out Inn
orange star4.2 • 1,372
116 S Canal St Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
The Camp Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 983
21 Silver Street Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Natchez
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
West Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston