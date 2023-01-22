Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neighborhood Smokehouse

1403 Winter St

Fort Wayne, IN 46803

Order Again

Wings

5 Wings

$10.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

10 Wings

$17.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

5 Smoked wings

$10.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

10 Smoked wings

$17.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

Chicken

1/2 Chicken white meat

$10.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

1/2 Chicken dark meat

$10.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

1/2 Chicken mixed dark and white

$10.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

Combo 1/2 Chicken white meat

$12.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

Tips

Small Rib Tips

$10.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

Large Rib Tips

$15.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

Small Turkey Tips

$10.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

Large Turkey Tips

$15.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

Slabs

Half Slab

$15.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

Whole Slab

$25.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$7.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

Fish

Catfish

$12.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

Whiting

$11.00

Includes either fries, green beans, or potato salad.

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Yams

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Okra

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Cornbread

$1.00

Desserts

Pound Cake

$3.00

Drinks

Soda

$1.00

Botteld Water

$1.00

Chicken Spaghetti

Chicken Spaghetti Special

$15.00

Tip Basket

Small Rib Tips

$10.00

Large Rib Tips

$15.00

Small Turkey Tips

$10.00

Large Turkey Tips

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the NEIGHBORHOOD SMOKEHOUSE

Website

Location

1403 Winter St, Fort Wayne, IN 46803

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

