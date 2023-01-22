Neighborhood Smokehouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to the NEIGHBORHOOD SMOKEHOUSE
Location
1403 Winter St, Fort Wayne, IN 46803
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Summit City Brewerks - 1501 E Berry St #106
No Reviews
1501 E Berry St #106 Fort Wayne, IN 46803
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Wayne
Bon Bon's Coffee Company - Dupont Hospital
No Reviews
2520 E DuPont Rd Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View restaurant
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne - 2002 Broadway
4.3 • 1,675
2002 Broadway Fort Wayne, IN 46802
View restaurant
More near Fort Wayne