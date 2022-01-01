Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neil's Donuts

83 North Turnpike Rd

Wallingford, CT 06492

Order Again

Drinks

Large Coffee

$2.79

Large Hot Tea

$2.79

Large Iced Coffee

$3.29

Large Iced Tea

$3.29

Large Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Medium Coffee

$2.39

Medium Hot Tea

$2.39

Medium Iced Coffee

$2.99

Medium Iced Tea

$2.99

Medium Hot Chocolate

$2.39

Small Coffee

$1.99

Small Hot Tea

$1.99

Small Iced Coffee

$2.69

Small Iced Tea

$2.69

Small Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Box of Coffee

$19.99

Water

$1.59

Trop OJ

$2.79

Nesquick

$2.79

Apple Juice

$2.79

Cranberry/Grape Juice

$2.79

Trop Lemonade

$2.79

Soda

$2.49

Gatorade

$2.49

Brisk Tea

$2.49

Whole Milk

$2.19

Food

1 Donut

$1.69

Half Dozen Donuts

$9.49

Dozen Donuts

$14.99

1 Bagel

$1.59

6 Bagels

$8.99

12 Bagels

$13.99

Croissant

$1.99

1 Hard Roll

$1.15

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Butter

$0.75

Mini Muffin

$0.89

Muffin

$2.45

6 Muffins

$12.49

Coffee Roll

$2.99

Linzer Tart

$2.50

Swirl Cake

$17.25

Lg Choc Chip

$2.50

Lg Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Danish

$2.50

12 Hard Rolls

$8.95

6 Hard Rolls

$5.45

1 Hard Roll

$1.05

Apple Turnover

$2.50

Free Dozen Donuts

Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.25

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.25

Ham Egg & Cheese

$5.25

Egg & Cheese

$3.95

Egg Only Sandwich

$3.25

Sausage & Cheese

$4.30

Bacon & Cheese

$4.30

Ham & Cheese

$4.30

Sausage Sandwich

$3.95

Bacon Sandwich

$3.95

Ham Sandwich

$3.95

Apparel

T-shirt

$17.50

Sweatshirts

$34.99

Socks

$13.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
New York Style Donuts and Bakery. Serving New Haven County since 2001. ​Choose from our fine selection of fresh made Donuts, Pastries, Danish, ​Muffins, Breakfast Sandwiches, Coffee and ​other baked goods.

