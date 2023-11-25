- Home
Neptunes Taphouse and Eatery - Livingston MT 232 S. Main St.
No reviews yet
232 S. Main St.
Livingston, MT 59047
Food
Appetizers
- Basket of Fries$12.00
A heaping basket of French fries with your choice of sauce
- Bonito Fries$15.00
Contains soy. French fries drizzled with sweet soy sauce, spicy mayo and topped with delicate, savory bonito flakes
- Loaded Cheese Fries$17.00
Contains soy. French fries smothered in beer cheese sauce, topped with diced tomato, bacon crumbles, melted jack cheese & green onion
- Hamachi Collar$18.00Out of stock
Contains soy. Tempura battered, fried hamachi collar, served with sweet soy sauce, sesame seeds, green onion, sweet chili sauce & ponzu sauce. Ask about availability
- Mussels$23.00
Our new Zealand green-lipped mussels are large and plump! We serve them in a fire-roasted tomato, dijon crème fraîche broth. A side of warm bread is included to soak up this delicious broth
- Agedashi$12.00
Contains soy. Tempura fried tofu squares soaked in dashi sauce with sesame seeds and green onion
- Ahi Poke Tower$15.00
Contains soy. Marinated tuna*, avocado and rice topped with green onions, sesame seeds, sweet soy, spicy mayo and sriracha. Served with crispy wonton chips
- Chips & Guac$14.00
Fresh guacamole served with crispy fried wonton chips
- Pork Belly Nachos$18.00
Contains soy. We load a layer of fried wonton chips with pork belly, jalapeños, and cheddar jack cheese; then we top with our beer cheese sauce, tomatoes, green onions, guacamole and sweet soy sauce
- Edamame$8.00
Contains soy. Classic start to a great sushi dinner... Steamed and salted soy bean pods
- Crab Rangoons$12.00
Contains soy. Our delicious krab and cream cheese mixture wrapped in wonton pouches, fried till crispy and warm, served with our sweet and spicy seahorse sauce
- Fried Artichokes$12.00
Quartered artichoke hearts breaded with panko and fried until crispy. Served with a side of our ginger- basil aioli
Soup
Sides
- Asian Slaw$6.00
- Avocado$3.00
- Bacon$4.00
- Bread$3.00
- Brussels Sprouts$8.00
- Cheese Sauce$3.00
- Chicken Breast$7.00
- Cole Slaw$3.00
- Corn Chips$2.00
- Egg$2.00
- Fish Fillet$6.00
- Fried Chicken Breast$5.00
- Fries$6.00
- Fries$6.00
- Hush Puppies$6.00
Contains soy
- Pork Belly$6.00
- Rice$3.00
- Salmon Fillet$11.00
- Sauces
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
Contains soy
- Shrimp$7.00
- Tofu, Blackened$4.00
- Tofu, Fried$4.00
- Wonton Chips$2.00
Salads
- Side Spring Salad$6.00
Spring greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and pickled onions, your choice of dressing served on the side
- Half Spring Salad$8.00
Spring greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and pickled onions, your choice of dressing served on the side
- Full Spring Salad$12.00
Spring greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and pickled onions, your choice of dressing served on the side
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
Contains soy. Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh shaved pecorino-romano cheese, croutons, and a side of caesar dressing
- Half Caesar Salad$9.00
Contains soy. Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh shaved pecorino-romano cheese, croutons, and a side of caesar dressing
- Full Caesar Salad$13.00
Contains soy. Crisp romaine lettuce, fresh shaved pecorino-romano cheese, croutons, and a side of caesar dressing
- Half Warm Brussels Salad$12.00
Freshly fried brussels sprouts, tossed with fresh lemon juice, salt, bacon crumbles, red onion, dried cranberries, blue cheese and our house balsamic vinaigrette
- Full Warm Brussels Salad$16.00
Freshly fried brussels sprouts, tossed with fresh lemon juice, salt, bacon crumbles, red onion, dried cranberries, blue cheese and our house balsamic vinaigrette
- Sushi Salad$21.00
Spring greens topped with a slice each of raw tuna, hamachi and salmon sashimi.* sushi rice, mango, cucumber, red pepper, carrot, green onion, sesame seeds, avocado, and chopped nori strips round out this hearty deconstructed salad
Coastal Cuisine
- Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer-battered cod fillets served with French fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, a lemon wedge and house-made tartar sauce. Contains soy and Gluten.
- Veggie Rice Bowl$16.00
Contains soy. Red peppers, cucumbers, mangos, carrots, soybeans, green onions, Asian slaw, and half an avocado served with sushi rice, tempura fried tofu, and our tamari soy based poke sauce
- Belafonte Tacos$20.00
Blackened shrimp, grilled jalapeños, Asian slaw, pickled onions, drizzled with mango horseradish sauce served in flour tortillas. Sub corn tortillas to make it gluten free. Served with fries
- Bigger Boat Tacos$19.00
Contains soy. Hand-battered tempura fried cod in flour tortillas with slaw and our famous seahorse sauce. Sub corn tortillas to make it gluten free. Served with fries
- Sea Breeze Tacos$19.00
Contains soy. Grilled salmon, jalapeños, mangos, red peppers and crispy salmon skin served in flour tortillas and topped with house made cilantro-lime sea breeze sauce. Sub corn tortillas to make it gluten-free. Served with fries
- Fried Chicken Sammy$18.00
Contains soy. Crispy fried chicken breast with melted cheddar, coleslaw, pickles, and our sriracha honey sauce on a challah bun. Served with fries
- Tofu "Bahn Mi"$16.00
Contains soy. Blackened tofu served with Asian slaw, ginger basil aioli, cucumber slices, and pickled onions on a vegan bun. Served with fries
- Adult Chicken Strips$18.00
Burgers
- Build a Burger$15.00
Add cheddar, vegan cheddar, jack, blue cheese, pepper jack, beer cheese sauce +2. Add bacon, mushrooms, jalapeños, pickled onions, guacamole, egg or avocado for+1 each
- Bonfire at Sunset Burger$18.00
Bacon and cheddar cheese topped with sweet and smoky BBQ sauce
- Blackbeard Burger$18.00
Contains soy. Bacon, avocado, and jack cheese, drizzled with our popular psycho sauce (jalapeño-ranch)
- Cyclone Burger$18.00
Contains soy. Crisp bacon and grilled mushrooms topped with creamy beer cheese sauce
Nigiri
- Tuna Nigiri$10.00
Make it surf style: lemon juice, togarashi, black tobiko
- Pepper Seared Tuna Nigiri$10.00
Make it surf style: Orange juice, chili oil, citrus tobiko
- Spicy Tuna Nigiri$10.00
Tuna mixed with sesame oil and sriracha
- Spicy Tofu Nigiri$6.00
Contains soy. Tofu cubes mixed with sesame oil and sriracha
- Salmon Nigiri$8.00
Make it surf style: Lime juice, toasted coconut, habanero masago
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$8.00
Contains soy. Make it surf style: Lime juice, ponzu, green onion
- Spicy Salmon Nigiri$7.00
Salmon mixed with chili oil, togarashi, and sriracha
- Tobiko Nigiri$9.00
Your choice of citrus, black, or habanero fish eggs
- Masago Nigiri$9.00
Your choice of citrus, black, or habanero fish eggs
- Hamachi Nigiri$9.00
Contains soy. Make it surf style: Ponzu, sweet soy, citrus tobiko
- Spicy Hamachi Nigiri$8.00
Contains soy. Hamachi mixed with mayo, sriracha, and lime juice
- Scallop Nigiri$10.00
Make it surf style: Sweet chili, toasted coconut, cilantro
- Unagi Nigiri$8.00
Contains soy. Make it surf style: Sweet soy, habanero masago, cilantro
Maki Rolls
- Avo-mango Maki Roll$10.00
Avocado and mango. Make It Colada: Lime, habanero masago, and toasted coconut on top
- California Maki Roll$12.00
Contains soy. Shredded krab mixed lightly with mayo and lemon
- Hamachi Maki Roll$12.00
- Pepper Seared Tuna Maki Roll$14.00
Big eye tuna coated in togarashi, lightly seared
- Salmon Maki Roll$12.00
- Salmon Skin Maki Roll$10.00
Fried salmon skin
- Scallop Maki$14.00
- Shrimp Tempura Maki Roll$12.00
Tempura fried shrimp. Rolled nori out, cut in 6 pieces
- Spicy Hamachi Maki Roll$11.00
Contains soy. Hamachi, lime, sriracha and green onion on rice (no seeds)
- Spicy Salmon Maki Roll$11.00
Salmon mixed with togarashi, sriracha and chili oil
- Spicy Tofu Maki Roll$11.00
Tofu mixed with sesame oil and sriracha. Togarashi on rice
- Spicy Tuna Maki Roll$13.00
Big eye tuna mixed with sesame oil and sriracha. Togarashi sprinkled on rice
- Spider Maki Roll$13.00
Tempura fried soft shell crab. Rolled nori out, cut in 6 pieces
- Tuna Maki Roll$14.00
Big eye tuna
- Unagi Maki Roll$13.00
Contains soy. BBQ eel and sweet soy sauce
- Veggie Maki Roll$8.00
Carrot
Sashimi
- Sashimi Platter$30.00
2 ounces each of the big three: tuna, hamachi, and salmon
- Tuna Sashimi$22.00
Make it surf style: Lemon juice, togarashi, black tobiko
- Peppered Seared Tuna Sashimi$22.00
Make it surf style: Orange juice, chili oil, citrus tobiko
- Hamachi Sashimi$15.00
Contains soy. Make it surf style: Ponzu, sweet soy, citrus tobiko
- Salmon Sashimi$14.00
Make it surf style: Lime juice, toasted coconut, habanero masago
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$14.00
Contains soy. Make it surf style: Lime juice, ponzu, green onion
- Scallop Sashimi$18.00
Make it surf style: Sweet chili sauce, toasted coconut, cilantro
- Unagi Sashimi$14.00
Contains soy. Make it surf style: Sweet soy, habanero masago, cilantro
Specialty Rolls
- Absaroka Sunrise$18.00
In: hamachi, mango, avocado, jalapeño. On top: tuna, sweet chili, citrus tobiko
- Birty Dird$17.00
In: spicy tuna, avocado, carrot, jalapeño. On top: scallops, green onion, lime, sesame oil, sesame seeds
- Gunga Galunga$16.00
Contains soy. In: tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber. On top: krab, spicy mayo, sweet soy
- Jupiter$17.00
Contains soy. In: tempura shrimp, avocado. On top: salmon, unagi, sweet soy, spicy mayo, black tobiko
- Just Keep Swimming$16.00
Contains soy. In: spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, mango. Rolled nori out, fried, topped with spicy mayo, & sweet soy
- Mango Madness$17.00
In: salmon, avocado, mango, red pepper. On top: tuna, more mango, chili oil and togarashi sprinkled on rice
- Moby's Revenge$18.00
In: salmon skin, spicy salmon, red pepper, avocado. On top: seared tuna, black tobiko, orange juice, togarashi
- Ocean Views$18.00
In: scallop, avocado, cucumber, carrot. On top: hamachi, diced jalapeño, lime juice, and toasted coconut
- Philly$15.00
In: avocado, cream cheese, cucumber on top: smoked salmon, green onion
- Pineapple Haze Roll$17.00
Contains soy. In: spicy hamachi and pineapple. On top: salmon, orange juice, ponzu, and citrus tobiko
- Popper$16.00
Contains soy. In: smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño, avocado. Rolled nori out, tempura fried, with sweet soy & habanero masago
- Rainbow$17.00
Contains soy. In: krab, avocado, cucumber. On top: tuna, salmon, hamachi
- SpiderPillar$18.00
Contains soy. In: tempura soft shell crab, cucumber. On top: avocado, sweet soy, spicy mayo, citrus tobiko, habanero masago
- Tiki Treasure$17.00
Contains soy. In: salmon skin, unagi, avocado, mango. On top: hamachi, sweet soy, lime juice, cilantro, sriracha
Desserts
Kids Menu
Beer + Sake + Wine
Beer
- Beer Taster
- Honey Rye$6.00
- River Nymph$6.00
- Pine Creek$6.00
- Dirty Bird IPA$6.00
- Scottish Ale$6.00
- Latte Stout$6.00
- New England Hazy$6.00Out of stock
- Daisy Hill Kolsch$6.00
- Kirin Lager$6.00
- Sour Rotator$7.00
- Draft Seltzer$6.00Out of stock
- Kombucha$7.00
- Beer Flight$10.00
- Draft Cider$7.00
- ABC NA Lite$6.00
- ABC NA Cervesa$6.00
- ABC NA Hazy$6.00
- Sake Bomb$7.00
- Rotating Beer$6.00
- Half Pint$3.00
Wine
White Wine
Red Wine
Rose Wine
Sake
Sake Bottles
Cocktails
House Cocktails
- Airmail$10.00
- Cabana Boy$9.00
- Cafe Caribe$8.00
- El Corsario$8.00
- Fog Cutter$12.00
- Hemingway Daquiri$10.00
- Hot Buttered Rum$8.00
- Hot Grog$8.00
- Lions Tail$10.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Painkiller
- Paloma$10.00
- Sailor's Knot$10.00
- Storm's Ahoy$8.00
- Suffering Bastard$11.00
- Zombie$12.00
- Earth Shaker$9.00
- Small Earth Shaker$18.00
- Large Earth Shaker$27.00
- Scorpion$9.00
- Small Scorpion$18.00
- Large Scorpion$27.00
- Single Kahuna$8.00
- Small Kahuna$16.00
- Large Kahuna$24.00
Mermaid Menu
Classic Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Blue Hawaiian$11.00
- Bramble$9.00
- Chartreuse Swizzle$10.00
- Classic Daiquiri$10.00
- Cuba Libre$8.00
- Daisy de Santiago$9.00
- Humuhumanukunukunuapua'a$9.00
- Kamikaze$8.00
- Last Word$12.00
- La Chancleta$9.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island iced Tea$14.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Cadillac Margarita$11.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Martini$9.00
- Mint Julep$9.00
- Mojioto$11.00
- Mule$9.00
- Negroni$10.00
- Old Fashioined$10.00
- Paper Plane$10.00
- Pina Colada$10.00
- Sazarac$10.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Sidecar$10.00
- Singapore Sling$12.00
- 20-70 Swizzle$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Tom Collins$9.00
- Tequila & Soda$6.00
- Vodka Soda$7.00
- Vodka Tonic$7.00
- Wiskey Coke$7.00
- Wiskey Soda$6.00
- White Russian$10.00
Whitefish Cocktails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neptune’s is a place of belonging for all who walk through our doors. Come on in (or out, on our patio or upper deck) and relax in our laid back coastal-fusion atmosphere, a Montana original! Enjoy some of the best sushi in the state or select from our delicious and eclectic menu! Sample our fine selection of mixed drinks or try one of our famous, local-crafted beers. No matter what your taste buds are craving, we've got you covered! We strive to provide the freshest ingredients and flavorful spices from around the world. Whether you’re looking for a light lunch or a full dinner feast, our menu has something for everyone, surf and turf!
232 S. Main St., Livingston, MT 59047