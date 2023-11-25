Restaurant info

Neptune’s is a place of belonging for all who walk through our doors. Come on in (or out, on our patio or upper deck) and relax in our laid back coastal-fusion atmosphere, a Montana original! Enjoy some of the best sushi in the state or select from our delicious and eclectic menu! Sample our fine selection of mixed drinks or try one of our famous, local-crafted beers. No matter what your taste buds are craving, we've got you covered! We strive to provide the freshest ingredients and flavorful spices from around the world. Whether you’re looking for a light lunch or a full dinner feast, our menu has something for everyone, surf and turf!