Brigade imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Brigade

21 Reviews

233 E Main St

Bozeman, MT 59715

Ticketed Events

July Master Sommelier Dinner Deposit

$35.00

Master Sommelier Dinner welcoming Jane and Jon from Legend Australian Wine Imports and featuring Executives Chef Josh Spisak 4 course menu Dinner July 18th Time: 6 pm Deposit of $35 Total cost for ticket $75

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markReservations
check markTable Service
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brigade will serve inspired, ingredient driven and adventurous cuisine utilizing the best of Montana’s offerings while creating memorable and craveable dining experiences. Our welcoming space boasts a thoughtfully crafted martini and wine bar experience where we invite our guests to enjoy Bozeman’s must do Happy Hour.

Location

233 E Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Directions

Brigade image
Brigade image

