American
Urban Kitchen
648 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Urban Kitchen is the contemporary dining scene and neighborhood restaurant featuring local and seasonal New American Cuisine in a friendly and warm atmosphere. Join friends after skiing a long day at Bridger Bowl or after work as you spend time in historical downtown Bozeman.
Location
5 W Mendenhall Street, Bozeman, MT 59715
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bozeman
Roost Fried Chicken - 1520 west main
4.4 • 1,060
1520 West Main Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurant