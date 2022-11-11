Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Urban Kitchen

648 Reviews

$$

5 W Mendenhall Street

Bozeman, MT 59715

Order Again

Popular Items

BCG w/Truffle Parm Fries
Salmon w/ Stir Fried Jasmine Rice
Avocado Caesar Salad

Starters/Soup/Salad

Avocado Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, avocado caesar dressing

Bang Bang Tuna

$16.00

Seaweed salad, crisp wontons, sriracha aioli. Not GF. Contains Soy.

Burrata Cheese & Proscuitto di Parma

$19.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts & Carrots

$16.00

honey mustard, iconic hot sauce

Crispy Calamari & Cauliflower

$19.00

serrano chili, lemon confit

White Bean Hummus w/Cured Tomato, Artichoke & Olive

$17.00

cured tomato, grilled bread

Jumbo Meatball

$15.00

puttanesca sauce, ciabatta, parmesan Not GF

Side Salad

$9.00

butterleaf lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, choice of dressing

The Greek

$15.00

tomato, olive, cucumber, feta, romaine, tzatziki

Wild Mushroom Truffle Risotto

$17.00

parmesan, creme fraiche

Side Avocado Caesar Salad

$9.00

parmesan, crouton, Caeser dressing

Burgers/Sandwiches

Veggie Burger w/Truffle Parm Fries

$19.00

grilled portobello, white cheddar, guac, sprouts, grilled onions, green goddess

BCG w/Truffle Parm Fries

$19.00

signature bison patty, bacon, pepper jack cheese, guac, sriracha aioli

Bison Burger & BBQ Pork Belly w/ Onion Rings

$23.00

Pasta/Fish/Veg

Carbonara w/Gemelli Pasta

$29.00

peas, tomatoes, pancetta, spinach, pesto, pecorino reggiano

Bison Vodka Bolognese w/Radiatori Pasta

$29.00

tomato sauce, cream, parmesan

Salmon w/ Stir Fried Jasmine Rice

$34.00

veggies, teriyaki sauce

Seared Sea Scallops w/Spinach Pesto Risotto

$40.00

spinach pesto risotto, asparagus, tomatoes, truffle oil, sage brown butter sauce

Yellow Curry Vegetables & Stir Fried Jasmine Rice

$29.00

Bok Choy, carrot, cauliflower, tomato, spinach

Poultry/Game/Meats

Patty's Korean Fried Chicken

$32.00

smashed potato, cha cha veg, huckleberry syrup, gravy, Iconic hot sauce

Brick Chicken

$32.00

roasted garlic mash, spiced broccolini, truffle oil, sage brown butter sauce

16oz Grilled Montana Pork Chop

$36.00

mashed potatoes, truffle cream corn, spiced bbq and iconic hot sauce

16oz Grilled Ribeye Steak w/ Loaded Potatoes

$52.00

caramelized onion, wild mushrooms, truffle oil

8oz Charred Filet Mignon w/Mashed Potatoes

$49.00

broccolini, charred tomato, artichoke and olive

Desserts

A Sweet Roadie: Cookies To Go

$6.00

chocolate chip or GF chocolate chip orange biscotti

Brookie

$13.00

Chocolate Nutella Bomb

$13.00

local Montana honey ice cream

Coconut Sorbet

$12.00

Huckleberry Tiramisu

$13.00

Ice Cream & Sorbet

$8.00

Seasonal flavors

Seasonal Creme Brulee

$13.00

Sides

Mushrooms & Onion

$8.00

Crisp Brussels w/Spiced Honey

$8.00

Mushrooms & Peas

$8.00

Pesto Smashed Potatoes

$9.00

Smashed Potato

$8.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Jasmine Rice

$8.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$9.00

Truffle Cream Corn

$9.00

Loaded Smashed Potatoes

$9.00

bacon, cheddar cheese

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Retail

Iconic Rib Rub

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Urban Kitchen is the contemporary dining scene and neighborhood restaurant featuring local and seasonal New American Cuisine in a friendly and warm atmosphere. Join friends after skiing a long day at Bridger Bowl or after work as you spend time in historical downtown Bozeman.

Location

5 W Mendenhall Street, Bozeman, MT 59715

Directions

Gallery
Urban Kitchen image
Urban Kitchen image

Map
Idaho Falls
