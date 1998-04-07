The Sport imageView gallery

Order Again

Burgers

The Sport Burger

$15.00

Simple, classic, delicious! A thin slice of white onion, mustard and pickles

Livingston Burger

$16.00

Our chefs personal favorite…. naturally! Hand ground beef piled with house made bacon (?) jam, house made candied jalapenos, pepperjack and cheddar cheese and our roasted garlic and chive aioli!

Quesadilla Burger

$16.00

Fire Roasted Burger

$16.00

Dessert

Cheesecake - Plain

$8.00

Wilcoxsons Vanilla

$7.00

Rootbeer Float!

$7.00

ENTREES

Flatiron 8oz.

$26.00

16oz. Ribeye

$32.00

Cajun Pasta

$25.00

Seafood Pasta

$27.00

Grilled BBQ Chicken Dinner

$24.00

Surf & Turf Black & Blue

$41.00

Salmon Plate

$27.00

Brat Special

$16.00

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets over Fries

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken pieces over fries

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Garlic Mashed Potato

$5.00

Sweet Potato fries with dipping sauce

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Glazed Carrots

$5.00

Green Beans Sauteed

$5.00

Appetizers + Salads

Brie Platter

$17.00

Brie Toast

$15.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Sport Guac

$13.00

Sport Summer Shandy Salad

$16.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

LUNCH

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Soup of The Day

$9.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Bottles & Cans BEER / Cider / Seltzer

BudLight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch n/a

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

CoorsLight

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

HayBag HEF

$6.00

Heinekin

$5.00

Leinenkugels Summer Shandy

$6.00

Margarita - Free Bird

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller HighLife

$4.00

Modela Negra

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

Outlaw Patio Pounder Hazy IPA

$7.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Peroni

$6.00

RedBeer / MICHELADA ADD ON

$2.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy IPA

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

Summer Beer

$5.00

Tecate

$4.00

Tropical Gose

$6.00

Poor Farmer CIDER

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Quirk - Strawberry Lemon

$6.00

Quirk - Blackberry Sage

$6.00

Quirk - Cherry blossom Lime

$6.00

RedBeer with domestic

$7.00

Draft Beers

Blood Orange Blonde Lehrkinds

$6.00

ColdSmoke Kettlehouse

$6.00

Deschuts Fresh Squeeze

$6.00

DogFish IPA

$6.00

Katabatic Tippy Truck

$6.00

Lewis & Clarke Prickly Pear Pale Ale

$5.00

Neptunes HoneyRye

$6.00

Party Lager MAP

$6.00

Sour Cherry - BozemanBrewery

$7.00

Tropical Gose

$6.00

Whilsner Pilsner

$6.00

Yuppy Hammer Hazy IPA

$6.00

Shandy - Berry Lemon - Kettlehouse

$6.00

Papaya Chili Sour

$6.00

WHITE & Rose Wine

Chardonnay - Macon Village Burgundy Blanc

$13.00+

Honing Savignon Blanc

$12.00+

HOUSE WHITE by the glass

$9.00

MOB White Blend

$11.00+

Rose - Cotes de Thau

$8.00+

Pino Grigio - scarpetta

$10.00+

Riesling -

$10.00+

Rose ATTITUDE - bottle

$45.00

RED Wine

Amavi Cellars Syrah

$15.00+

Bear Cub (Blend)

$70.00

Cabernet Franc - Domaine Les Pins

$10.00+

Gamay - Domaine de la Madone

$14.00+

Hahn SLH Pino Noir

$12.00+

M.O.B Portuguese Blend

$13.00+

Malbec - Corazon del Sol

$13.00+

Pino Noir- Pike Road

$12.00+

Cabernet - ARENA

$11.00+

Cabernet - FELINO

$14.00+

Cab- Crossbarn Bottle

$105.00

Nebiolo - La Spinetta - bottle

$81.00

Champagne / Sparkling Wine

Poema Cava Brut Rose

Veuve Clicquot Brut Bottle

$140.00

Saint Hilaire - Sparkling Wine

$10.00+

Planet Oregon Sparkling Rosé

$14.00+

Moet bottle

$130.00

Mimosas

$10.00

NA Beverages

apple juice

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Arnold Palmer (Lemonade/Tea)

$4.00

club soda

$2.00

COFFEE

$2.00

coke

$2.00

diet coke

$2.00

dr. pepper

$2.00

ginger ale

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk whole or 2%

$3.00

Pellegrino bottle

$6.00

Pellegrino glass

$3.00

Perrier

$4.00

root beer

$2.00

RootBeer Float

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

sprite

$2.00

Iced Tea- Sweet

$3.00

Iced Tea- Unsweet

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

114 S Main St, Livingston, MT 59047

Directions

The Sport image

