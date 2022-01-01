Livingston restaurants you'll love
Livingston's top cuisines
Must-try Livingston restaurants
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House
Montana's Rib & Chop House
1849 Majestic Lane, Billings
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$18.95
10 oz. tender chicken breast wrapped in Cajun seasoned batter then deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade garlic mashed potatoes and country gravy
|Whole Rack
|$29.95
Our award winning Baby Back Ribs are marinated for 24 hours in our secret seasoning, slow cooked in a special oven, then finished on the grill and glazed with BBQ sauce
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$22.95
8-oz. freshly cut salmon topped with a lemon pepper seasoning, oven roasted, then added to our 2,000-degree oven until the cedar plank ignites. This dish is served on fire with a lemon wedge and chives
More about 49'er Diner Bar & Casino
49'er Diner Bar & Casino
406 E Park St, Livingston
|Popular items
|7" Cheese Pizza
|$9.25
|Fire House Burger
|$14.95
|Lg Wings
|$14.95
More about Montana's Rib & Chop House
SEAFOOD • BBQ • STEAKS
Montana's Rib & Chop House
305 East Park St, Livingston
|Popular items
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$6.95
Kraft Cheese and noodles
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
|Small House Salad
|$4.00
A blend of freshly cut iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tossed with julienned carrots and shredded cabbage, topped with 2 sliced red onions, 2 grape tomatoes, fresh croutons and 2 sliced cucumbers. All dressings are available