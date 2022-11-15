  • Home
  • /
  • Utica
  • /
  • Nexus Center - 400 Oriskany Street West
A map showing the location of Nexus Center 400 Oriskany Street WestView gallery

Nexus Center 400 Oriskany Street West

review star

No reviews yet

400 Oriskany Street West

Utica, NY 13502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 Oriskany Street West, Utica, NY 13502

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

72 Tavern & Grill - 400 ORISKANY ST W
orange starNo Reviews
400 ORISKANY ST W UTICA, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Chesterfield's Tavolo
orange starNo Reviews
133 N Genesee St. Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Aqua Vino - 16 Harbor Lock Road
orange starNo Reviews
16 Harbor Lock Road Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Babe's at Harbor Point - 80 N Genesee Street
orange starNo Reviews
80 N Genesee Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Iconic by Chesterfield - DoubleTree Hotel Utica
orange star4.3 • 73
102 Lafayette Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Rosato's Pizzeria & Bakery
orange star4.6 • 51
1024 Champlin Ave Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Utica

Old School Bar & Grill - Utica
orange star5.0 • 116
600 Culver Ave Utica, NY 13501
View restaurantnext
Iconic by Chesterfield - DoubleTree Hotel Utica
orange star4.3 • 73
102 Lafayette Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Rosato's Pizzeria & Bakery
orange star4.6 • 51
1024 Champlin Ave Utica, NY 13502
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Utica
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston