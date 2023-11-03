Nippon Cha-bayside 39-34 Bell Boulevard
No reviews yet
39-34 Bell Boulevard
Bayside, NY 11361
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Seasonal Special 季節のおすすめ
- Small King Crab Uni Ikura Don$32.00+
King crab meat, Santa Barbara uni (or similar), ikura (salmon roe), nori (seaweed), avocado, radish sprouts with soy sauce and wasabi on rice or tochucha cold ramen noodle
- Sake Clam$19.00
Steamed clam with sake
- Cold Tochucha$16.00
Cold tochucha noodle, yuzu chicken, lemon, cucumber, bamboo shoots, kaiware, and shoyu egg, in iced tochucha tea
- Cold Matcha Soba$16.00
Cold matcha soba, yuzu chicken, lemon, cucumber, bamboo shoots, kaiware, and shoyu egg, in iced tochucha tea
- Chili Wonton$9.00+
Ginger pork and shrimp wonton with chili oil
- Steamed Wonton$9.00+
Steam wonton, sauce on the side
- Yume Kaori 2023$15.00+
Origin: kagoshima
- Gyu-don$18.00
Sliced beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with kombu dashi, topped with onsen tamago on tochucha rice
- Gyu-katsu$22.00
Panko breaded ribeye beef steak. Set meal served with salad, miso soup, rice
Appetizer 前菜
- Edamame 枝豆$7.00
Steamed soybeans with salt
- Gyoza 餃子$9.00
Pan-fried pork dumpling
- Takoyaki$9.00
Octopus balls with bonito flakes
- Pork Bun$10.00
Cha chashu pork with lettuce, cucumber
- Shishito Pepper$10.00
Sautéed shishito pepper with matcha salt
- Hiyayakko Tofu$9.00
Tofu with bonito flakes in soy sauce. (Cold dish)
- Agedashi Tofu$10.00
Deep-fried tofu with tensuyu sauce
- Uni Chawanmushi$12.00
Steamed egg custard with Santa Barbara uni (or similar)
- Chili Tuna Tataki ツナタタキ唐辛子和え$16.00
Flash seared tuna with chili pepper
- Geso Fry げそ 磯部揚げ$14.00
Japanese style fried calamari
- Small Yuzu Tebasaki 3$11.00
Japanese fried chicken wings in yuzu and lemon sauce
- Large Yuzu Tebasaki 3$17.00
Japanese fried chicken wings in yuzu and lemon sauce
- French Fries$9.00
Served with cod roe mayo
- Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
Served with cod roe mayo
- Chashu Avocado チャーシューアボカド$14.00
BBQ grilled tochucha pork with avocado
- Tako Fry$12.00
Deep-fried baby octopus with lemon
- Tatsuta Age$14.00
Japanese fried chicken
- Ika Maru Yaki$16.00
Grilled squid with lemon
- Mixed Tempura 3$18.00
Shrimp, pumpkin, sweet potato, broccoli, mushroom
Nippon Cha Ramen 日本茶麵
- Classic Chicken Tori Shio$14.00
Original chicken broth, topped with chicken chashu, egg, bamboo shoots, kikurage, scallion, sesame seed, and ginger
- Soy Sauce Chicken Shoyu$14.00
Soy sauce base chicken broth, topped with chicken chashu, egg, bamboo shoots, kikurage, scallion, and nori
- Spicy Miso Chicken Kara Miso$16.00
Spicy miso base chicken broth, topped with chicken chashu, egg, bamboo shoots, kikurage, corn, scallion, and special chili oil
- Tonkatsu 豚骨
- Shoyu 酱油$14.00
Soy sauce pork broth, topped with kikurage, egg, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, and scallion
- Miso 味噌$14.00
Pork broth with miso, topped with corn, egg, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, and scallion
- Spicy Miso 辛味噌$16.00
Spicy pork broth with miso, topped with bean sprouts, corn, egg, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, and scallion
- Negi 辛豚骨$14.00
Spicy pork broth, topped with egg, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, and scallion
- Seafood Gomoku$19.00
Pork broth, topped with vegetables and mixed seafood
- Cold Tochucha$16.00
Cold tochucha noodle, yuzu chicken, lemon, cucumber, bamboo shoots, kaiware, and shoyu egg, in iced tochucha tea
- Tochucha$16.00
- Tou Nyu 豆乳$16.00
Soymilk miso broth topped with tofu, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, and wild mushrooms
Donburi 丼
- Unatama うな玉丼$18.00+
Eel with boiled egg in tentsuyu sauce
- Oyako - Don$16.00
Chicken with boiled egg in tentsuyu sauce
- Tempura - Don$15.00
Shrimp, pumpkin, broccoli, mushroom and sweet potato. Served in oversized rice bowls with miso soup
- Tempura - Set$25.00
Shrimp, pumpkin, broccoli, mushroom and sweet potato. Served with salad, miso soup, rice
- Grilled Salmon - Don$21.00
Grilled salmon with salt and lemon. Served in oversized rice bowls with miso soup
- Grilled Salmon - Set$29.00
Grilled salmon with salt and lemon. Served with salad, miso soup, rice
- Fried Chicken - Don$15.00
Japanese style fried chicken. Served in oversized rice bowls with miso soup
- Fried Chicken - Set$25.00
Japanese style fried chicken. Served with salad, miso soup, rice
- Chicken Teriyaki 照り焼きチキン丼 - Don$15.00
Pan-fried chicken in sweet soy sauce. Served in oversized rice bowls with miso soup
- Chicken Teriyaki 照り焼きチキン丼 - Set$25.00
Pan-fried chicken in sweet soy sauce. Served with salad, miso soup, rice
- Tonkatsu 豚カツ丼 - Don$15.00
Panko breaded pork cutlets. Served in oversized rice bowls with miso soup
- Tonkatsu 豚カツ丼 - Set$25.00
Panko breaded pork cutlets. Served with salad, miso soup, rice
- Ginger Pork - Don$15.00
Pan-fried pork with ginger in soy. Served in oversized rice bowls with miso soup
- Ginger Pork - Set$25.00
Pan-fried pork with ginger in soy. Served with salad, miso soup, rice
- Kurosu Buta - Don$15.00
Fried pork belly with black vinegar. Served in oversized rice bowls with miso soup
- Kurosu Buta - Set$25.00
Fried pork belly with black vinegar. Served with salad, miso soup, rice
- Ribeye リブアイステーキ丼 - Don$21.00
Grilled ribeye steak over rice and onions
- Ribeye リブアイステーキ丼 - Set$29.00
Grilled ribeye steak over rice and onions. Served with salad, miso soup, rice
- Small King Crab Uni Ikura - Don$32.00
King crab, Santa Barbara uni or similar, ikura, nori, radish sprout with soy sauce and wasabi on rice or cold tochucha ramen noodles. Served in oversized rice bowls with miso soup
- Large King Crab Uni Ikura - Don$42.00
King crab, Santa Barbara uni or similar, ikura, nori, radish sprout with soy sauce and wasabi on rice or cold tochucha ramen noodles. Served in oversized rice bowls with miso soup
- Spicy Tuna Don$18.00
Tochucha rice topped with spicy tuna, soft boiled egg, avocado and nori. Served in oversized rice bowls with miso soup
- Curry Katsu Don$17.00
Fried pork cutlet with Japanese curry. Served in oversized rice bowls with miso soup
Salads サラダ
- Avocado Green Salad$14.00
Mixed baby greens, avocado with yuzu dressing
- Seaweed Salad 海藻サラダ$10.00
- Salmon Sashimi Salad$17.00
Salmon, mixed baby greens with yuzu dressing
- Salmon Avocado Salad サーモンアボカドサラダ$19.00
Salmon and avocado with yuzu dressing
- Tuna Avocado Salad マグロアボカドサラダ$19.00
Tuna and avocado with wasabi mayo
- Teriyaki Chicken Salad$17.00
Teriyaki chicken with spring mix salads
- Grilled Ribeye Beef Salad$21.00
Grilled ribeye beef with spring mixed salads
- Grilled Salmon Salad$21.00
Grilled salmon with spring mixed salads in yuzu dressing
Soba・Udon 焼きそば・焼きうどん
- Yaki Soba$15.00
Pan-fried soba noodles with pork and veggies in okonomi sauce
- Seafood Yaki Soba$17.00
Pan-fried soba noodles with shrimp, squid, veggies, salt and pepper
- Yaki Udon$15.00
Pan-fried udon with pork veggies in okonomi sauce
- Kimchee Yaki Udon キムチ焼きうどん$16.00
Pan-fried udon with kimchee, pork, veggies in okonomi sauce
- Curry Udon with Beef$17.00
Beef, udon noodle and soft boiled egg in Japanese curry
Tea Cuisine
- Tempura Cha Soba Set 天ぷらと茶そばセット$25.00
- Matcha Soba 茶そば$14.00
Mixed tempura with cold matcha soba. Nippon Cha 101: matcha: finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea
- Tochucha Porridge$22.00
Iron pot rice porridge with scallops, shrimp, pork, eggs, nameko mushroom, and Japanese wild greens (sansai). One serving for 1-2 people
- Unaju$28.00
Unagi (freshwater eel) on tochucha rice with miso soup
- Salmon Mentai Yaki-soba サーモン明太子焼きそば$15.00
Pan-fried soba noodles with cooked salmon in cod roe cream sauce and matcha powder
- Tochucha Udon 杜仲茶うどん$18.00
Stewed udon noodles with seafood in tochucha flavored soup. Nippon Cha 101: Setouchi Tochucha origin: Seto Inland Sea, Japan. Tochucha is a brown tea (organic and decaf) from Seto Island known for its healthy cleansing properties with an earthy floral tast
- Saikoro Steak$19.00
Sautéed beef with garlic and red wine
- Tochucha Miso Black Cod 銀鱈の西京燒杜仲茶和元$22.00
Grilled black cod marinated in sweet saikyo miso and tochucha
- Hamachi with Ponzu$15.00
Yellowtail, jalapeno with tochucha yuzu ponzu dressing
Side Order サイドオーダー
Drinks& Desserts
TEA 御茶
- T1. Usucha 薄茶$5.00+
2.7 oz straight matcha. This unsweetened matcha is smooth and refreshing, with a slightly bitter taste that is balanced with a delicate sweetness. It is the perfect drink to enjoy in its purest and most authentic form, as nature intended.
- T2a. Matcha Latte お抹茶ラテ$6.00+
- T2b. Hojicha Latte ほうじ茶ラテ$6.00+
Crafted with the finest quality matcha available in the market. Savor the rich, vibrant flavors that set our matcha latte apart and experience matcha at its best.
- T3a. Kuro Mitsu - MATCHA - 黒蜜抹茶ラテ$7.00+
Brown sugar matcha or hojicha
- T3b. Kuro Mitsu - HOJICHA - 黒蜜ほうじ茶ラテ$7.00+
Experience the rich, comforting flavors and enticing aroma of this exceptional beverage. Indulge in a moment of pure enjoyment with our Kuro Mitsu Organic Kagoshima Hojicha Latte.
- T4a. Sparkling Matcha スパークリング抹茶$6.00+
- T4b. Matcha w. Coconut Water 抹茶ココナッツウォータ$7.00+
- T5a. Matcha Latte Float お抹茶まっちゃうテフロート$9.00
- T5b. Milkshake ミルクセーキ$9.00
Made with non-dairy ice cream in either Matcha or Hojicha flavors and creamy oat, almond or soy milk, these refreshing treats are perfect for any time of the day. Come to Nippon Cha and give them a try!
- T6. Matcha Yuzu Lemonade お抹茶まっちゃ柚子レモネード$6.00+
- T7. Tochucha Yuzu Lemonade 杜仲茶柚子レモネード$6.00+
Naturally caffeine-free!!! Treat yourself to the unique and vibrant taste of our Tochucha Yuzu Lemonade, a refreshing blend of earthy Tochucha and zesty yuzu citrus.
- T8. Koucha Orange 紅茶オレンジ$6.00+
Organic Japanese black tea w. fresh squeezed OJ.
- T9. Hinode 日の出 (Organic green tea w. matcha)$5.00
Origin: Kagoshima, Japan JAS Organic Certified Organic Kagoshima green teas with matcha powder are used lavishly for these teabags and you can enjoy them easily with hot water. Green tea is rich in Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG*) and it is very easy to drink so that you can enjoy it every day. Each tea bag contains a lot of matcha powder so that you can have all the healthy benefits. Shake it a little at a time and drink all deliciously.
- T10. Koucha (Organic Japanese black tea )$5.00
Origin: Satsuma, Japan. A distinctive Japanese black tea with fruit notes and caramel-cocoa undertones, culminating in a sweet finish. An invigorating, balanced cup for lovers of complexity and comfort.
- T11. Setouchi Tochucha 濑户内 因島 杜仲茶 *Naturally Caffeine Free*$5.00
Origin: Seto Inland Sea, Japan. Naturally sweet, and naturally caffeine and calorie-free, this tea enriches the body with natural calcium, potassium, zinc, and iron. this is a tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
- T12. Setouchi Tochucha w. Ginger 杜仲茶生姜入り *Naturally caffeine-free*$5.00
Origin: Seto inland sea, Japan. Naturally caffeine-free, enriched with ginger. Derived from eucommia leaves, a cornerstone in traditional Chinese medicine, it naturally replenishes your body with calcium, potassium, zinc, and iron.
🍁 SEASONAL RECOMMEND 🍁
- S1. Dirty Hojicha ダーティほうじ茶$8.00+
-有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- A unique fusion of organic Kagoshima Hojicha and Tochucha coffee espresso, creating a symphony of flavors. Earthy Hojicha meets captivating Tochucha for a delightful departure from your usual coffee. Enjoy its rich, herbal notes straight up or with a touch of milk. Savor each sip
- S2. Pumpkin Spice Hojicha Latte パンプキンスパイスほうじ茶ラテ$7.00+
-有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- Experience the warmth of the season with our seasonal favorite, the Pumpkin Spice Hojicha Latte. Crafted with care, it features the finest organic Hojicha powder from Kagoshima, Japan, offering a delightful fusion of earthy Hojicha with the comforting spices of autumn. Indulge in the essence of fall in every sip.
- S3. Kuro Mitsu - HOJICHA - 黒蜜ほうじ茶ラテ$7.00+
-有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- Experience the rich, comforting flavors and enticing aroma of this exceptional beverage. Indulge in a moment of pure enjoyment with our Kuro Mitsu Organic Kagoshima Hojicha Latte.
- S4. SHIZUOKA HOJICHCHA 静岡 ほうじ茶$17.60
Origin: Shizuoka, Japan (30g / loose leaf) “Hojicha for coffee lovers.” Perfect for those who cherish deep, resonant flavors akin to a fine brew. A prized gem from the famed tea gardens of Shizuoka, our Shizuoka Hojicha is a masterfully roasted loose tea, unveiling a harmonious blend of smoky and nutty notes. Distinct from its powdered counterparts, this tea encapsulates the full-bodied essence of its origin, inviting you on a journey through the lush landscapes of Shizuoka with every sip
- $5. *Powder* Organic Kagoshima Hojicha 100g/bag 児島 有機ほうじ茶$26.00
Origin: Kagoshima, Japan JAS ORGANIC CERTIFIED Hojicha is a dark roasted charcoal fired green tea. Roasting stems and leaves also creates a robust taste, Hojicha is a more modern tea for those desiring stronger, darker, and more nutty flavors.
- S6.. HOJICHA CHEESECAKE ほうじ茶チーズケーキ *NEW*$9.00+
--有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- Experience the perfect fusion of Japan’s finest organic Kagoshima hojicha powder and creamy cheesecake. Our Hojicha Cheesecake is a delightful blend of earthy, roasted hojicha flavor and velvety cheesecake, delivering a slice of Japanese tea tradition in every bite. Indulge in a taste of Nippon Cha’s craftsmanship today
COFFEE 珈琲
- Tochucha Americano 杜仲茶珈琲$4.00
A marriage of freshly brewed Tochucha from Seto Inland Sea, Japan. blended with coffee to give you herbal and botanical aromas on top of coffee.Great straight up or with a touch of milk. It’s a nice break from your usual coffee by mixing the non-caffeinated earthy Tochucha.
- Tochucha Latte 杜仲茶ラテ$5.50+
A marriage of freshly brewed Tochucha from Seto Inland Sea, Japan. blended with coffee to give you herbal and botanical aromas on top of coffee.Great straight up or with a touch of milk. It’s a nice break from your usual coffee by mixing the non-caffeinated earthy Tochucha.
- Tochucha Espresso 杜仲茶エスプレッソ$3.50
A marriage of freshly brewed Tochucha from Seto Inland Sea, Japan. blended with coffee to give you herbal and botanical aromas on top of coffee.Great straight up or with a touch of milk. It’s a nice break from your usual coffee by mixing the non-caffeinated earthy Tochucha.
- Espresso Tasting Set エスプレッソセット$7.00
Duo of espresso and tochucha espresso.
DESSERT デザート
- D1. Matcha Cheese Cake お抹茶まっちゃチーズケーキ$9.00+
Taking the original cheesecake to another level, this dessert has an amazing, rich, soft taste of matcha blended to your perfection.
- D8. HOJICHA CHEESECAKE ほうじ茶チーズケーキ$9.00+
--有機鹿児島ほうじ茶使用- Experience the perfect fusion of Japan’s finest organic Kagoshima hojicha powder and creamy cheesecake. Our Hojicha Cheesecake is a delightful blend of earthy, roasted hojicha flavor and velvety cheesecake, delivering a slice of Japanese tea tradition in every bite. Indulge in a taste of Nippon Cha’s craftsmanship today
- D2. Matcha Tiramisu 抹茶ティラミス$11.00+
Creamy, rich, and bursting with bold matcha flavors. This irresistible tiramisu is a classic dessert with an Japanese twist.
- D3. Tochucha Ice Cream 杜仲茶アイスクリーム$7.00
Refreshing and unique, an enlivening, naturally caffeine-free, smooth, and creamy with a subtle sweetness and a gentle tartness, every scoop is a deliciously delightful way to experience the herbal benefits of this special Japanese tea.
- D4. Matcha Ice Cream お抹茶まっちゃアイスクリーム$7.00
Experience the pure flavor of Japanese matcha in every bite of our finely crafted Matcha ice cream. Made with premium tea leaves from Japan, this creamy, vibrant ice cream delivers the perfect balance of bittersweet taste and satisfying tex
- D5. Hojicha Ice Cream ほうじ茶アイスクリーム 6oz/cup$7.00
Roasted to perfection, this ice cream delivers a rich and complex taste experience, with undertones of caramel and a light sweetness that lingers on the palate. Made with organic tea leaves from Japan, this is a truly special treat.
- D6. Koucha Ice Cream 紅茶アイスクリーム 6oz/cup$7.00
Made using organic Japanese black tea delivers a rich and satisfying taste experience, featuring a sweet and subtle flavor profile. Perfect for those who love a touch of sophistication in their desserts.
- D7. Tochucha Brownie トチュチャ ブラウニー$5.50
A delightful treat that combines the richness of a brownie with the earthy, botanical aroma of Setouchi Tochucha (eucommia tree leave). Savor the harmonious blend of natural goodness in every bite.
- Hojicha Cookies$7.00
- Matcha Cookies$7.00
- Mix Cookies$7.00
- Hojicha Cheesecake$9.00
- Mango Slices$4.99
Sake & Wine
SAKE 日本酒
- Cup Sake Kitaya 喜多屋$12.00
180 ml. Junmai
- Cup Sake Kikusui Funaguchi 菊水ふなぐち$14.00
200 ml. Nama genshu (unpasteurized uncut). Origin: Niigata. Alcohol: 19%
- Sempuku Shinriki 千福 神力$15.00+
(Junmai muroka genshu 85) origin: Hiroshima, Japan. Alcohol: 19%-20%. 2016 ultimate wine challenge
- Dassai 50 獺祭 50$28.00+
Junmai daiginjo. Origin: Yamaguchi. Alcohol: 15% -16
- Kikusui 菊水$28.00+
Junmai ginjo. Origin: Niigata. Alcohol: 15% -17
- Dassai 50 Nigori 獺祭$28.00+
Nigori (unfiltered). Origin: Yamaguchi. Alcohol:16% -17
- Sho Chiku Bai にごり酒$15.00
300 ml. Nigori (unfiltered). Origin: Fukuoka. Alcohol: 15%-16
- Kitaya 喜多屋$28.00+
Junmai. Origin: Fukuoka. Alcohol: 15%-16
- Glass Choya チョーヤ$8.00+
Umeshu (plum wine). Origin: Yamaguchi. Alcohol: 15% alc./vol. With whole ume(plum)
- Hizo Otokoyama 男山$21.00+
Junmai. Origin: Fukuoka. Alcohol: 15%-16
- HANA はなライチ酒$19.00+
Lychee. Origin: Berkeley, CA. Alcohol percentage: 15% s.m.v.: -15
- 8 Oz Hakkaisan 八海山 特別なこの醸造$15.00
Tokubetsu Honjizo. Origin: Niigata, Japan alcohol: 15%-16%
- 1.8 L - Bottle Hakkaisan 八海山 特別なこの醸造$110.00
Tokubetsu Honjizo. Origin: Niigata, Japan alcohol: 15%-16%
Beer ビール
- Asahi アサヒ$6.00
Bottle
- Sapporo サッポロ$6.00
Bottle
- Kirin キリン$6.00
Bottle
- Hita Chino Clasic 常陸野クラシック$10.00
Bottle
- Hita Chino White Ale 常陸野ホワイトエール$10.00
Bottle
- Hita Chino Red Rice Ale 常陸野レッドエール$10.00
Bottle
- White Kagua - Blanc$11.00
Bottle. Taste summary: crisp, slightly bitter, full-bodied. Structured, well-composed, full-bodied, dominant yuzu, with hints of malt, and hops. Kagua is a japanese-inspired ale brewed in Belgium. Visually, it is pale yellow and cloudy. Kagua Blanc feature
- Red Kagua - Rouge$11.00
Bottle. Kagua - rouge is a japanese-inspired ale brewed in Belgium. Visually, it is an opaque rosy dark copper. Kagua rouge features notes of spicy sansho, roasted malt, and hops, with a slightly bitter yet creamy finish. 330Ml - abv 9.0% Warming, full-bod
Wine ワイン
Retail Product
RETAIL TEA PRODUCTS
- Setouchi Tochucha 瀬戸内 杜仲茶 / 3g x 12 Tea Bags$19.80
Origin: Seto Inland Sea, Japan Naturally sweet, and naturally caffeine and calorie-free, this tea enriches the body with natural calcium, potassium, zinc, and iron. this is a tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
- Tochucha w. Ginger (naturally caffeine free)$16.50
Origin: Seto Inland Sea, Japan. Naturally sweet, and naturally caffeine and calorie-free, made from the leaves of the eucommia tree, this is a tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
- Katana Matcha 刀 (2g x 10)$26.49
The perfect balance of sweetness and refreshing bitterness. Enriched with theanine for relaxation and caffeine for sustained offering calm focus and enhanced performance in spiritual practice, physical training, or everyday work.
- Katana Matcha 刀 / 30g/tin$28.49
The perfect balance of sweetness and refreshing bitterness. Enriched with theanine for relaxation and caffeine for sustained offering calm focus and enhanced performance in spiritual practice, physical training, or everyday work.
- Samurai Matcha 侍 (濃茶) 30g/Tin$48.49
Samurai is our finest, masters-grade Matcha, superior in every way- taste, texture, and the vibrant green color found in only the highest quality Uji matcha. A very thick (koicha) matcha, with loads of natural sweetness, maximum umami, little bitterness and very long finish. Made for the most special occasions in the Ueda Sōko tradition of the Japanese Tea Ceremony.
- Chitoseno-tomo Matcha 千歳の友 / Usucha / 30g / tin$42.00
Origin: Kyoto, Japan. 30g/Tin 'Time-honoured friend' (Japanese: 千歳の友 Chitose-no-tomo) is a thin tea (Usucha) grade matcha commonly used to treat guests in tea gatherings conducted by the Ueda Sōko Tradition of Warrior Tea. A refreshing, sweet flavor, full of umami is preferred over some of the more bitter matcha used in Chanoyu. The name of this tea comes from the following poem by the 12th Grandmaster of the Ueda Sōko tea tradition. “While flowers sing me songs of beauty in moments, May this evergreen pine be my time-honored friend, teaching the beauty of ages.” - by 12th Generation Ueda Jōō
- Tokihano-mukashi Matcha 常葉の昔 / Koicha / 30g / tin$55.00
Origin: Kyoto, Japan. 30g/Tin "Pine of the Summit" Matcha. The 16th Grandmaster of the Ueda Sōko Tradition of Chanoyu preferred this matcha to make"Koicha(Thick matcha)." This is used in most official Ueda Sōko Ryū tea gatherings and events. This tea is produced by highly regarded tea estates around Kyoto, under the guidance of Nippon Cha. "The name of this tea comes from the following poem by the 12th Grandmaster of the Ueda Sōko Tradition of Warrior Tea, Ueda Jyōō." -Yoshiki Mizoguchi
- Hinomoto Matcha 日ノ本 ( 30g/tin )$39.49
Origin: Kagoshima, Japan. JAS Organic Certified Experience its rich antioxidants, natural energy boost, and calming properties. Elevate your tea ritual with our authentic, organic matcha treasure.
- Keiko Matcha お抹茶まっちゃ稽古用 100g/bag$38.00
Origin: Kyoto, Japan Our best value and best quality matcha for any purpose (baking, drinks, desserts...)As always, Nippon Cha matcha uses only leaves cultivated in Uji, Kyoto, plucked from the first harvest of the season.
- Chakai Matcha お抹茶まっちゃ 茶会用 100g/bag$65.00
Origin: Kyoto, Japan. This ceremonial grade matcha is exclusively used for the purpose of celebrating matcha in all of its glory such as tea ceremonies prepared by tea masters. first-picked tea leaf and shaded for more umami.
- Hojicha Powder - 100g - Organic Kagoshima Hojicha 鹿児島 有機ほうじ茶$26.00
Origin: Kagoshima, Japan JAS ORGANIC CERTIFIED Hojicha is a dark roasted charcoal fired green tea. Roasting stems and leaves also creates a robust taste, Hojicha is a more modern tea for those desiring stronger, darker, and more nutty flavors.
- Hinode 日の出 (organic green tea w. matcha)$14.99
Origin: Kagoshima, Japan. Simply add hot water to enjoy these rich and easy-to-drink organic green teas. Packed with Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG*) and abundant matcha powder, each tea bag offers a wealth of health benefits.
- Shizouka Sencha 静岡 煎茶$16.49
Origin: Shizuoka Sencha is one of Japan’s most popular and beloved teas. Refreshing, sweet, and satisfying, this is the perfect tea to start your journey of discovery in the world of Japanese teas or to come back to a nostalgic favorite.
- Mie Kabusecha 三重 かぶせ茶$22.00
This balanced tea is thick with velvety umami, delighting the palate with a complex dance of volcanic minerals and hints of lush dessert wine. The second infusion releases a brilliant green color as the leaves steam further in the teapot.
- Kyoto Gyokuro 京都 玉露$28.45
A shade-grown, steamed tea is considered among the finest of all Japanese green teas. Infusion at a low temperature produces a deeply sweet aroma of freshly buttered greens and seaweed, soft on the palate with a balanced, delicate finish.
- Kyoto Genmaicha 京都 玄米茶$20.00
A classic Japanese green tea with a daring blend of 80% roasted rice and 20% first harvest green tea from Kyoto. The bold aroma and nutty flavor of the roasted rice blends with the sweet umami and complex tannins of the green tea.
- Shizuoka Hojicha 静岡 ほうじ茶$17.60
Origin: Shizuoka, Japan. Hojicha is a charcoal fire-roasted green tea that delights the senses with its toasty flavor and nutty undertones. This earthy and soothing tea leaves a clean finish and emanates a pleasant aroma.
- Satsuma Koucha 薩摩紅茶 50g$28.49
A rare Japanese black tea with taste notes of pear, peach, dried apricot, cumin, caramel, cocoa, and luxurious tannins. Refreshing, cleansing, and invigorating, with a lasting, sweet finish.
TEA-WARE 茶器
- Bamboo Shape Tea Container (LARGE)$16.99
- Bamboo Shape Tea Container (SMALL)$14.99
- Bizen Hidasuki (Matcha Bowl)$289.00
- Chagama 風炉釜$420.00
- Chasen (bamboo matcha Whisk)$18.00
- Chashaku - Matcha Scoop - Made in Japan$14.99
- Gyokuro Teaware Set$199.00
- Handcraft Hishaku Rest$35.49
- Hario Tea Dripper$52.50
- Hinekuri Calender
- Hishaku 柄杓 (Bamboo Water Scooper)$75.00
- Jyushi Plastic Chasen Made in Japan$43.60
- Kugi Nuki Mon Chawan (matcha bowl)$169.00
- Kuro Oribe Kutsugata Chawan (matcha bowl)$199.00
- Matcha Scraper/Spoon$14.49
- Matcha Strainer$15.49
- Natsume (Black Matcha Container)$25.99
- Natsume (Red Matcha Container)$25.99
- Nejiri Ume Chawan$149.00
- Nippon Cha Glass$12.00
- Nippon Cha Signature Tea Cup$55.00
- Signature Marcha Bowl - handcrafted -NEW-$108.00
- Starter Matcha Tools Kit$56.00
- Sencha Tea Cup$14.99
- Sencha Tea Pot$24.99
- Sencha Tea Ware Set - White$47.99
- Shaka Shaka Set - The Ultimalte Matcha Gift Set - Handcrafted in Japan$246.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
39-34 Bell Boulevard, Bayside, NY 11361