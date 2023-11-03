T9. Hinode 日の出 (Organic green tea w. matcha)

$5.00

Origin: Kagoshima, Japan JAS Organic Certified Organic Kagoshima green teas with matcha powder are used lavishly for these teabags and you can enjoy them easily with hot water. Green tea is rich in Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG*) and it is very easy to drink so that you can enjoy it every day. Each tea bag contains a lot of matcha powder so that you can have all the healthy benefits. Shake it a little at a time and drink all deliciously.