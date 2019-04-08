Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nitro Bar

416 Penn Avenue 2nd Floor

West Reading, PA 19611

Order Again

STARTERS

PRETZEL DOG

$7.00

AMISH PRETZEL

$5.00

MUSSELS

$16.00

DUTCH FRIES

$15.00

POTATO PANCAKES

$8.00

REUBEN FRITTERS

$9.00

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

5 WINGS

$9.00

10 WINGS

$16.00

SHRIMP SKILLET

$13.00

EMPANADAS

$11.00Out of stock

BRUSSELS DIP

$11.00

PIEROGIES

$11.00

POUTINE

$12.00

ONION RINGS

$9.00

South Philly Pork Eggroll

$13.00

BURGERS

Nitro Burger

$15.00

BACON BLUE BURGER

$17.00

POUTINE BURGER

$16.00

REUBEN BURGER

$16.00

TURKEY BURGER

$16.00

SANDWICHES

Lebanon Bologna Cheesesteak

$16.00

Vegetarian Mushroom Cheeseteak

$15.00

FRIED FISH SAND

$17.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN SAND

$15.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

CHICKEN BBQ SAND

$16.00

CAULIFLOWER BUFFALO SAN

$15.00

SIDES & ADD ONS

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Pot Salad

$5.00

Side Mussel Bread

$0.50

Side Dressing/SAUCES

$1.00

ADD CHEESE SAUCE

$1.50

ADD GRAVY

$2.00

DESSERT

Sticky Bun

$9.00

Kids Milkshake

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00Out of stock

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$4.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS FINGERS

$7.00

Bottled/Canned (Copy)

Yuengling lager

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Narragangsett

$4.00

Cape May IPA

$6.00

Stella

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

White claw

$6.00

Modelo

$5.00

6pack

$12.00

Trooper

$8.00

TECATE

$4.00

BUCKLERS (N/A)

$6.00

Franz

$8.00

SEA ISLE ICE TEA

$6.00

Tecate 6 Pk

$16.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00Out of stock

6 Pack

$12.00

Newcastle

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

416 Penn Avenue 2nd Floor, West Reading, PA 19611

Directions

