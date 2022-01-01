Restaurant header imageView gallery

NOLA Buffalo

297 Franklin Street

Buffalo, NY 14202

SOUPS

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Beef Based Broth Loaded With Sauteed Onions In A Red Wine Topped With Provolone Cheese

Corn Chowder Cup

Corn Chowder Cup

$7.00

Creamy Base Cajun Seasoning With Peppers, Onions, Sausage, And Corn Topped With Bacon

Corn Chowder Bowl

Corn Chowder Bowl

$13.00

Creamy Base Cajun Seasoning With Peppers, Onions, Sausage, And Corn Topped With Bacon

Seafood Bisque Cup

Seafood Bisque Cup

$8.00

Cream Based Puree With Crawfish And Crab Meat Seasoned With A Cajun Blend Topped With Blackened Shrimp

Seafood Bisque Bowl

Seafood Bisque Bowl

$15.00

Cream Based Puree With Crawfish And Crab Meat Seasoned With A Cajun Blend Topped With Blackened Shrimp

SALADS

House Salad Small

House Salad Small

$6.00

Spring Salad With Mixed Veggies, House Made Crutons, And Raspberry Vinagarette

House Salad Large

House Salad Large

$12.00

Spring Salad With Mixed Veggies, House Made Crutons, And Raspberry Vinagarette

Caesar Small

Caesar Small

$7.00

Chopped Romaine With Housemade Caesar Dressing, Parmesean Cheese, And Crutons

Caesar Large

Caesar Large

$14.00

Chopped Romaine With Housemade Caesar Dressing, Parmesean Cheese, And Crutons

APPETIZERS

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$8.00

Bowl Of Straight Cut Fries Tossed In House Cajun Seasoning Served With Creole Remoulade

Gator Bites

Gator Bites

$18.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Alligator Tail Meat With A Side Of Creole Remoulade

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

8 Deep Fried Green Tomato Slices With Creose Remoulade

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Deep Fried Crab Cakes With Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Old Bay Seasonings, Topped With Creole Remoulade And Fried Shrimp

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$8.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Cornmeal Balls With Creole Remoulade

Deep Fried Pickles

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.00

Deep Fried Dill Pickles With Creole Remoulade

Buffalo Wings Single

Buffalo Wings Single

$18.00

Order Of 10, Sauce Of Your Choice

Buffalo Wings Double

Buffalo Wings Double

$34.00

Order Of 20, Sauce Of Your Choice

Corn Bread Service

Corn Bread Service

$7.00

Loaf Of Corn Bread Served With Cajun Honey Butter

Cajun Nachos

Cajun Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla Chips With Queso Sauce, Peppers, Onions, Jalapeno'S, Pico, And Sour Cream

HANDHELDS

Deep Fried Burrito

Deep Fried Burrito

$16.00

Choice Of Chicken, Beef, Or Shrimp. Made With Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Hot Sauce

Big Easy Burger

Big Easy Burger

$23.00

1/2 Lb Angus Beef Topped With Crab Meat, Andouille Sausage, Lettuce, Red Onion, And A Fried Green Tomato

Voodoo Chicken Sandwich

Voodoo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Bacon And Sausage Topped With Creole Remoulade

French Dip

French Dip

$17.00Out of stock

Thin Sliced Beef Served On A French Roll And Au Jus Gravy

Baja Shrimp Tacos

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

2 Tacos Topped With Cajun Slaw, Pickled Onions, And Lime

PO'BOYS

Catfish Po'Boy

Catfish Po'Boy

$15.00

Fried Catfish Filets With Lettuce Tomato, And Pickle On A Hoagie

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.00

Fried Shrimp With Lettuce, Tomato, And Pickle Served On A Hoagie

Oyster Po'Boy

Oyster Po'Boy

$17.00

Deep Fried Oysters With Lettuce, Tomato, And Pickle Served On A Hoagle

Fried Chicken Po'Boy

Fried Chicken Po'Boy

$15.00

Breaded And Fried Chicken Breast With Lettuce, Tomato, And Pickle Served On A Hoagie

Veggie Po'Boy

$14.00

Mixed Grilled Veggies Topped With A Creole Remoulade On A Hoagie

Gator Po'Boy

Gator Po'Boy

$21.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Gator With Lettuce, Tomato, And Pickle Served On A Hoagie

Roast Beef Po'Boy

Roast Beef Po'Boy

$16.00Out of stock

Chuck Roast Chunks With Gravy With Lettuce And Tomato Served On A Hoagie

ENTREES

Shrimp Etouffee

Shrimp Etouffee

$24.00

Blonde Roux, Holy Trinity, Shrimp, Andouille, And Rice

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$24.00

Tomato Sauce Base, Rice, Onions, Peppers, Shrimp, And Andouille Sausage

Jambalaya Stuffed Pepper

Jambalaya Stuffed Pepper

$21.00

Bell Pepper Stuffed With A Tomato Sauce Base, Rice, Onions, Peppers, Topped With A Vegan Bbq Sauce

Seafood Boil

Seafood Boil

$28.00

Shrimp, Crawfish, Corn, Sausage, And Potatoes

Strip Steak

$33.00

12 Oz Strip Steak Served With Garlic Mashed And Grilled Seasonal Veggies

Fried Chicken Dinner

Fried Chicken Dinner

$25.00

Deep Fried Chicken With Garlic Mashed, Collard Greens, And Cajun Made Carrots

Red Beans And Rice

Red Beans And Rice

$20.00

Kidney Beans, Garlic, Spices, Rice, And Andouille Sausage

Swamp Pasta

Swamp Pasta

$22.00

Angel Hair Pasta Served In A Cajun Blended Cheese Cream Sauce Smothered With Shimp

Cajun Mac N Cheese

Cajun Mac N Cheese

$22.00

Penne Pasta Served In A Cajun Cheese Sauce Served With Sausage, Shrimp, And Panko Bread Crumbs

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$25.00

6Oz Salmon Filet Served With Lime And Cilantro Rice And Grilled Veggies

Chicken Gumbo

Chicken Gumbo

$24.00

Dark Roux, Holy Trinity, Shreded Chicken, Okra, And Rice

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$25.00

Dark Roux, Holy Trinity, Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Crab Meat, And Chicken

Fried Oyster Scampi

Fried Oyster Scampi

$26.00

Butter And White Wine Garlic Based Sauce Over Angel Hair Pasta Served With 5 Fried Oysters On Top

Fried catfish

$18.00

DESSERTS

Stuffed Beignets

Stuffed Beignets

$12.00

6 Cream Filled Beignets

Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$10.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock
King Cake

King Cake

$22.00

Happy Hour

HH BLACKSMITH

$7.00

HH MELON ISLE

$7.00

HH PIMMS CUP

$7.00

HH ABSINTHE FRAPPE

$7.00

HH VIEUX CARRE

$7.00

HH JENNINGS DAIQUIRI

$7.00

HH COCKTAIL A LA LOUISIANA

$7.00

HH BY WATER

$7.00

HH BOURBON STREET SMASH

$7.00

HH NOLA MULE

$7.00

HH HURRICANE CATEGORY 1

$7.00

HH HURRICANE CATEGORY 2

$9.00

HH HURRICANE CATEGORY 3

$11.00

HH CAJUN FRIES

$4.00

HH GATOR BITES

$6.00Out of stock

HH FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$4.50

HH CRAB CAKES

$10.00

HH HUSH PUPPIES

$4.00

HH DEEP FRIED PICKLES

$4.50

HH CORN BREAD SERVICE

$3.50

HH CAJUN NACHOS

$6.00

$2 Oyster

$2.00

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$10.00

Bottle Service

Titos

$80.00

Cinco de mayo

$5 cinco

$5.00

Brunch

Bottomless mimosa

$25.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cajun Bloody Mary

$9.00

Coffee

$4.00

Assorted Fruit

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$8.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Spring Salad Sm

$6.00

Spring Salad Lg

$12.00

Caesar Salad Sm

$7.00

Caesar Salad Lg

$14.00

Crab Cake Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Cheddar Shrimp n Grits

$17.00

Chicken n Waffles

$20.00

Steak & Eggs

$25.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Witch Dr Hash

$15.00

Voodoo Breakfast Sammy

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Breakfast Burger

$20.00

Side of toast

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side of Fried Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Andouille Sausage

$4.00

Soup du Jour

$6.00

Lunch

French onion soup

$7.00

Corn chowder cup

$5.00

Corn chowder bowl

$9.00

Seafood bisque cup

$5.00

Seafood bisque bowl

$11.00

House salad sm

$5.00

House salad Lg

$9.00

Caesar salad Sm

$6.00

Caesar salad Lg

$11.00

Deep fried burrito

$12.00

Big easy burger

$16.00

Voodoo chicken sandwich

$14.00

Baja shrimp tacos

$14.00

Catfish poboy

$14.00

Fried shrimp poboy

$14.00

Fried chicken poboy

$14.00

Fried gator poboy

$14.00Out of stock

Fried oyster poboy

$14.00

Veggie poboy

$14.00

Shrimp etouffee

$18.00

Creole jambalaya

$18.00

Jambalaya stuffed pepper

$15.00

Southern fried chicken

$17.00

Red beans and rice

$16.00

Swamp pasta

$16.00

Cajun Mac n cheese

$15.00

Chicken gumbo

$16.00

Seafood gumbo

$17.00

Fried oyster scampi

$18.00

Cajun fries

$5.00

Gator bites

$13.00Out of stock

Fried green tomatoes

$6.00

Crab cakes

$16.00

Hush puppies

$6.00

Deep fried pickles

$7.00

Corn bread

$5.00

Cajun nachos

$9.00

Buffalo wings single

$14.00

Buffalo wings double

$26.00Out of stock

Blacksmith

$7.00

Melon isle

$7.00

Pimms cup

$7.00

Absinthe frappe

$7.00

Vieux carre

$7.00

Jennings daiquiri

$7.00

Cocktail a la Louisiana

$7.00

By water

$7.00

French 75

$7.00

Bourbon street smash

$7.00

Nola mule

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Lunch combo

$14.99

Pride crawl

$4 well

$4.00

$5 high noon

$5.00

$6 Hurricane

$6.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ice-T

$2.00

Energy

$4.00

Sour

Tonic

Soda

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Bottle of water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Buffalo's home for New Orleans Cocktails and Cuisine dedicated to bringing the flavor, sound, and atmosphere of New Orleans right here to Buffalo

Location

297 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY 14202

Directions

Gallery
NOLA Buffalo image
NOLA Buffalo image
NOLA Buffalo image

