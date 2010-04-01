Restaurant header imageView gallery

Noli's Pizzeria - Gretna

No reviews yet

11832 Standing Stone Dr.

Bay #7

Gretna, NE 68028

Order Again

Popular Items

Gluten Free Pie
New York Pie 18"

Create Your Own Pizza

"It's The Water" (and a bit of love & fresh ingredients!)
New York Pie 18"

New York Pie 18"

$24.00

18" New York Neapolitan Pie- Mozzarella Blend & Fresh Sauce included. (Vegan options available:)

Nolita 12"

Nolita 12"

$14.00

The Classic Size of a Traditional Neapolitan, we introduced our "little Noli" to satisfy a smaller crowd, or order a few and enjoy an array of flavors!

Grandma Pizza 9"x12"

Grandma Pizza 9"x12"

$16.00

Hearty Pan Pie, Just like Grandma made. Includes our Mozzarella blend & Fresh Sauce (vegan options available:)

Gluten Free Pie

$14.00

GF Cauliflower Cheese Crust- Mozzarella blend and Fresh Tomato Sauce.

Specialty New York Pie 18"

Bianco 18"

$30.00

Herb ricotta, Goat cheese, feta, fresh mozzarella, garlic olive oil.

Caprese 18"

$28.00

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato, garlic olive oil, balsamic glaze, fresh basil.

DiManzo 18"

DiManzo 18"

$38.00

Our Finest Hour, begins with Filet Mignon, House Gorgonzola Sauce, Portobello, Fresh Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Garlic oil, Balsamic glaze, topped with Fresh Basil.

Polpette 18"

$28.00

Home Run! Our House-made Meatball (the best!), Onion, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Noli's Rockin' Cheese Blend.

Capricosa 18"

$30.00

Salami, Portobello, black olive, tomato sauce, grated mozzarella.

Vegiatta 18"

$30.00

Portobello, artichoke, garlic, red pepper, tomato sauce, mozzarella, balsamic glaze.

Liguriano 18"

$31.00

Pesto sauce, sausage, Kalamata olive, Portobella, Goat cheese, fresh mozzarella.

Callabria 18"

$31.00

Specialty Nolita 13"

Bianco 13"

Bianco 13"

$16.00

Herb ricotta, Goat cheese, feta, fresh mozzarella, garlic olive oil.

Caprese 13"

Caprese 13"

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato, garlic olive oil, balsamic glaze, fresh basil.

Capricosa 13"

$16.00

Salami, Portobello, black olive, tomato sauce, grated mozzarella.

DiManzo 13"

$21.00

Filet Mignon, gorgonzola sauce, Portobello, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, garlic oil, balsamic glaze, fresh basil.

Liguriano 13"

$17.00

Pesto sauce, sausage, Kalamata olive, Portobella, Goat cheese, fresh mozzarella.

Margherita 13"

Margherita 13"

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato sauce, basil.

Polpette 13"

$15.00

Meatball, onion, tomato sauce, grated mozzarella.

Vegiatta 13"

$16.00

Portobello Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic, Red Pepper, Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella blend, Balsamic Glaze.

Callabria 13"

$17.00

Specialty GF PIe 12"

Bianco GF

$15.50

Caprese GF

$12.50

Capricosa GF

$15.50

Liguriano GF

$16.00

Margherita GF

$12.50

Speziato GF

$16.00

Spring Chicken GF

$15.50

Vegiatta GF

$15.50

DiManzo GF

$16.00

Pizza Dough Ball

New York Dough Ball

$10.00

Nolita Dough Ball

$7.00

Kids Meal (w/Drink)

Butter Noodles

$8.00

Marinara Noodles

$8.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Prima

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Allium Fondue

$8.00

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Foccacia

$13.00

Meatball

$13.00

Mussels

$8.00

Sandwiches

Salumi -Salami/Pesto

$14.00

Bistecca- Tenderloin

$16.00

Pollo -Chicken/Bacon

$15.00

Salmone - Salmon

$16.00

Formaggio - Cheese/Tomato (V)

$17.00

Pasta

Bechamella Fettuccine (V)

$12.00

Sugo e Polpette- Spaghetti

$14.00

Parma Rosa - Penne

$16.00

Florentine Formaggio. - Cavatappi

$14.00

Crema di Pesto- Thin Spaghetti

$16.00

Sides

Herb Roasted Potatoes

Sautéed Primavera- Vegetables

Side Salad

House Salad

Small

$6.00

Large

$12.00

Small Caesar

$7.00

Specialty Salad

Caprese

$12.00

Large Caesar

$13.00

Momo's Famoso

$14.00

Mediterranean

$13.00

Small Caesar

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

New York Style - Omaha Nebraska - 'It's the Water' -

Location

11832 Standing Stone Dr., Bay #7, Gretna, NE 68028

Directions

