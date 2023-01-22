- Home
- /
- Stephentown
- /
- Norte Azul Cantina - 15952 State Route 22
Norte Azul Cantina 15952 State Route 22
No reviews yet
15952 State Route 22
Stephentown, NY 12168
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APERITIVOS
Chips & Salsa (GF, V)
hand-cut white corn tortilla chips choose: salsa roja, salsa verde or both +2
Norte Guacamole (GF, V)
Hass avocado, garlic, lime, cilantro, fresh crispy tortilla chips
Queso Fundito & Chips (GF, v)
Mexican melted cheese dip (5oz) with poblano peppers, fresh crispy tortilla chips
Crispy Empanadas - Chicken & Cheese
Fried turnovers (2), stuffed with shredded chicken & cheese. served with pico de gallo & Mexican cremas
Crispy Empanadas - Beef & Olive
fried turnovers (2), stuffed with marinated ground beef, green olives, and golden raisins. Served with pico de gallo & Mexican cremas
Stuffed Jalapenos
(choose 6 or 12) breaded & fried, cheese stuffed, jalapeno peppers, drizzled with guava glaze & cotija cheese
Mini Taco Bites (GF)
fried mini corn taco shells, filled with chicken & cheese
Fried Avocado (v)
fresh avocado slices, breaded & fried. Served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
Cowgirl Bites
Fried corn fritters, stuffed with cream cheese, jalapenos, and bacon. Served with honey aioli
Norte Nachos (GF, v)
crispy tortilla chips, re-fried black beans, Mexican cheeses, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, and Mexican cremas. Add: Shredded Chicken +4, Carnitas Pulled Pork +4, Barbacoa Braised Beef +5
Fried Cheese Curds (v)
fresh cheese curds, breaded & fried. Served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
Fiesta Fries (v)
crispy french fries, pickled onions, cotija cheese crumbles, pico de gallo, and crema.
Chicken Wings
(choose 10 or 20) fresh jumbo chicken wings, deep fried & tossed in choice of sauce. choose: cherry bomb (spicy), tequila lime, sriracha-agave, or BBQ
ENSALADAS Y SOPAS
Rancher's Chili (GF)
three beans, marinated beef, broiled mexican cheese, avocado crema
Black Bean Soup (GF, v)
Norte Greens (GF, v)
Local greens, sliced avocado, seasonal vegetables, house dressing. Add: Grilled Chicken +5, Grilled Flank Steak +6, Grilled Wild Shrimp +8, or Seared Ahi Tuna +8
Tex Mex Salad (GF, v)
Local greens, sliced avocado, roasted sweet corn & poblano peppers, black beans, cotija cheese, avocado crema. Add: Grilled Chicken +5, Grilled Flank Steak +6, Grilled Wild Shrimp +8, or Seared Ahi Tuna +8
Bowl - Shredded Chicken
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and seasoned shredded chicken
Bowl - Carnitas Pork
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and smoked pork shoulder
Bowl - Roasted Veggie
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and roasted seasonal vegetables
Bowl - Barbacoa Beef
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and smoked beef brisket
Bowl - Flank Steak
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and sliced grilled flank steak
Bowl - Baja Shrimp
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, cabbage slaw, crispy shrimp, cotija cheese, and sriracha aioli
Bowl - CBR
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, buttermilk ranch
Bowl - Cowboy
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, BBQ beef brisket, crispy onion rings, spicy, shredded cheese, BBQ sauce
Bowl - Two Fillings
Bowl - Two Fillings
Rancher's Chili (GF)
three beans, marinated beef, broiled mexican cheese, avocado crema
Black Bean Soup (GF, v)
Norte Greens (GF, v)
Local greens, sliced avocado, seasonal vegetables, house dressing. Add: Grilled Chicken +5, Grilled Flank Steak +6, Grilled Wild Shrimp +8, or Seared Ahi Tuna +8
Tex Mex Salad (GF, v)
Local greens, sliced avocado, roasted sweet corn & poblano peppers, black beans, cotija cheese, avocado crema. Add: Grilled Chicken +5, Grilled Flank Steak +6, Grilled Wild Shrimp +8, or Seared Ahi Tuna +8
Bowl - Shredded Chicken
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and seasoned shredded chicken
Bowl - Carnitas Pork
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and smoked pork shoulder
Bowl - Barbacoa Beef
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and smoked beef brisket
Bowl - Roasted Veggie
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and roasted seasonal vegetables
Bowl - Flank Steak
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and sliced grilled flank steak
Bowl - Baja Shrimp
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, cabbage slaw, crispy shrimp, cotija cheese, and sriracha aioli
Bowl - CBR
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, buttermilk ranch
Bowl - Cowboy
Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, BBQ beef brisket, crispy onion rings, spicy, shredded cheese, BBQ sauce
Bowl - Two Fillings
PLATOS GRANDE
Burrito - Shredded Chicken
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with seasoned shredded chicken
Burrito - Carnitas Pork
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with smoked pork shoulder
Burrito - Roasted Veggie
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with roasted seasonal veggies
Burrito - Barbacoa Beef
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with smoked beef brisket
Burrito - Flank Steak
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with sliced grilled flank steak
Burrito - Two Fillings
Burrito - Plain
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese
Chimichanga - Shredded Chicken
Crispy fried flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, cabbage, cheese, and Seasoned shredded chicken
Chimichanga - Carnitas Pork
Crispy fried flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, cabbage, cheese, and smoked pork shoulder
Chimichanga - Roasted Veggie
Crispy fried flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, cabbage, cheese, and Roasted seasonal veggies
Chimichanga - Barbacoa Beef
Crispy fried flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, cabbage, cheese, and smoked beef brisket
Quesadilla - Shredded Chicken
Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and seasoned shredded chicken
Quesadilla - Carnitas Pork
Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and smoked pork shoulder
Quesadilla - Roasted Veggie
Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and roasted seasonal veggies
Quesadilla - Barbacoa Beef
Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and smoked beef brisket
Quesadilla - Flank Steak
Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and sliced grilled flank steak
Quesadilla - Wild Shrimp
Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and grilled wild shrimp
Quesadilla - Two Fillings
Quesadilla - Plain
Tacos - Shredded Chicken
seasoned shredded chicken in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.
Tacos - Carnitas Pork
smoked shredded pork shoulder in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.
Tacos - Roasted Veggie
Roasted seasonal veggies in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.
Tacos - Barbacoa Beef
Smoked beef brisket in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.
Tacos - Flank Steak
sliced grilled flank steak in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.
Tacos - Yellowfin Tuna
sushi-grade ahi tuna in flour tortillas, with fermented cabbage slaw, avocado crema, sriracha crema, and guava glaze. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.
Tacos - Lobster
Fresh lobster meat, in flour tortillas, with sliced avocado, fire roasted sweet corn, and garlic-chili aioli. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.
Fajitas - Grilled Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast with pan fried bell peppers & onions, red rice & black beans, shredded cheese, local greens, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas (3)
Fajitas - Flank Steak
Marinated grilled flank steak, with pan fried bell peppers & onions, red rice & black beans, shredded cheese, local greens, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas (3)
Fajitas - Wild Shrimp
Grilled wild shrimp, with pan fried bell peppers & onions, red rice & black beans, shredded cheese, local greens, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas (3)
Fajitas - Roasted Veggie
Roasted seasonal veggies, with pan fried bell peppers & onions, red rice & black beans, shredded cheese, local greens, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas (3)
Fajitas - Two Meats
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast, hot honey drizzle, spicy pickles, cabbage slaw, sriracha aioli, on a challah roll, served with crispy fries.
All American Sliders
Three (3) fresh ground mini burger patties, american cheese, spicy pickles, and spicy aioli, on potato slider rolls, served with crispy fries.
Cantina Mac & Cheese
creamy blended cheeses, with elbow noodles, topped with crispy, broiled cheese. Add: BBQ Pulled Pork +4, Seasoned Shredded Chicken +4, Barbacoa Beef +6, New England Lobster +12
Chimichanga - Plain
Cowboy Burrito
BBQ beef brisket, crispy onion rings, spicy pickles, blended cheese, seasoned rice
Baja Shrimp Burrito
Crispy fried shrimp, seasoned rice, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, sriracha aioli
C-B-R Burrito
grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, buttermilk ranch, seasoned rice, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese
Burrito - Shredded Chicken
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with seasoned shredded chicken
Burrito - Carnitas Pork
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with smoked pork shoulder
Burrito - Roasted Veggie
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with roasted seasonal veggies
Burrito - Barbacoa Beef
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with smoked beef brisket
Burrito - Flank Steak
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with sliced grilled flank steak
Burrito - Plain
Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese
Burrito - Two Fillings
Chimichanga - Shredded Chicken
Crispy fried flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, cabbage, cheese, and Seasoned shredded chicken
Chimichanga - Carnitas Pork
Crispy fried flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, cabbage, cheese, and smoked pork shoulder
Chimichanga - Roasted Veggie
Crispy fried flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, cabbage, cheese, and Roasted seasonal veggies
Chimichanga - Barbacoa Beef
Crispy fried flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, cabbage, cheese, and smoked beef brisket
Chimichanga - Plain
Quesadilla - Shredded Chicken
Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and seasoned shredded chicken
Quesadilla - Carnitas Pork
Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and smoked pork shoulder
Quesadilla - Roasted Veggie
Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and roasted seasonal veggies
Quesadilla - Barbacoa Beef
Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and smoked beef brisket
Quesadilla - Flank Steak
Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and sliced grilled flank steak
Quesadilla - Wild Shrimp
Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and grilled wild shrimp
Quesadilla - Two Fillings
Quesadilla - Plain
Tacos - Shredded Chicken
seasoned shredded chicken in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.
Tacos - Carnitas Pork
smoked shredded pork shoulder in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.
Tacos - Roasted Veggie
Roasted seasonal veggies in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.
Tacos - Barbacoa Beef
Smoked beef brisket in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.
Tacos - Flank Steak
sliced grilled flank steak in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.
Tacos - Yellowfin Tuna
sushi-grade ahi tuna in flour tortillas, with fermented cabbage slaw, avocado crema, sriracha crema, and guava glaze. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.
Tacos - Lobster
Fresh lobster meat, in flour tortillas, with sliced avocado, fire roasted sweet corn, and garlic-chili aioli. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.
Fajitas - Grilled Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast with pan fried bell peppers & onions, red rice & black beans, shredded cheese, local greens, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas (3)
Fajitas - Flank Steak
Marinated grilled flank steak, with pan fried bell peppers & onions, red rice & black beans, shredded cheese, local greens, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas (3)
Fajitas - Wild Shrimp
Grilled wild shrimp, with pan fried bell peppers & onions, red rice & black beans, shredded cheese, local greens, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas (3)
Fajitas - Roasted Veggie
Roasted seasonal veggies, with pan fried bell peppers & onions, red rice & black beans, shredded cheese, local greens, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas (3)
Fajitas - Two Meats
Side of Fajita Tortillas (3)
All American Sliders
Three (3) fresh ground mini burger patties, american cheese, spicy pickles, and spicy aioli, on potato slider rolls, served with crispy fries.
Cantina Mac & Cheese
creamy blended cheeses, with elbow noodles, topped with crispy, broiled cheese. Add: BBQ Pulled Pork +4, Seasoned Shredded Chicken +4, Barbacoa Beef +6, New England Lobster +12
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken breast, hot honey drizzle, spicy pickles, cabbage slaw, sriracha aioli, on a challah roll, served with crispy fries.
BURRITOS ESPECIALES
Cowboy Burrito
BBQ beef brisket, crispy onion rings, spicy pickles, blended cheese, seasoned rice
Baja Shrimp Burrito
Crispy fried shrimp, seasoned rice, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, sriracha aioli
C-B-R Burrito
grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, buttermilk ranch, seasoned rice, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese
KIDS MENU
SIDES
Side of Salsa Roja 5oz
Side of Salsa Verde 5oz
Side of Sour Cream 5oz
Side of Queso 5oz
Side of Guacamole 5oz
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Salsa Roja 2oz
Side of Salsa Verde 2oz
Side of Sour Cream 2oz
Side of Queso 2oz
Side of Guacamole 2oz
Side of Tortilla Chips
Side of Red Rice
Side of Black Beans
Side of Rice & Beans
Side of Fajita Tortillas (3)
Side of French Fries
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Tex Mex Corn
MARGARITAS & CARAFES
Norte Margarita
Blood Orange Margarita
Raspberry Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Prickly Pear Margarita
Mango Margarita
Strawberry - Mango Margarita
El Corazon Margarita
pome g r ana t e , blood or ang e , pa s s ion f ruit
Toasted Coconut Margarita
Habanero - Peach Margarita
habane ro t equi l a , whit e pe a ch
Jalapeno - Guava Margarita
jalapeño tequila , gua v a s y rup
Spicy Mango Margarita
scotch bonnet pepper , mango, tajin
Cadillac Margarita
norte margarita , grand marnier
The Girlfriend Margarita
coconut tequila, pineapple, orange
The Smokeshow
mezcal joven, lime, agave, triple sec
Norte Margarita Carafe
Blood Orange Margarita Carafe
Raspberry Margarita Carafe
Strawberry Margarita Carafe
Prickly Pear Margarita Carafe
Mango Margarita Carafe
Strawberry - Mango Margarita Carafe
El Corazon Margarita Carafe
Toasted Coconut Margarita Carafe
Habanero - Peach Margarita Carafe
Jalapeno - Guava Margarita Carafe
Spicy Mango Margarita Carafe
Cadillac Margarita Carafe
The Girlfriend Margarita Carafe
The Smokeshow Margarita Carafe
Norte Margarita
Blood Orange Margarita
Raspberry Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Prickly Pear Margarita
Mango Margarita
Strawberry - Mango Margarita
El Corazon Margarita
pome g r ana t e , blood or ang e , pa s s ion f ruit
Toasted Coconut Margarita
Habanero - Peach Margarita
habane ro t equi l a , whit e pe a ch
Jalapeno - Guava Margarita
jalapeño tequila , gua v a s y rup
Spicy Mango Margarita
scotch bonnet pepper , mango, tajin
Cadillac Margarita
norte margarita , grand marnier
The Girlfriend Margarita
coconut tequila, pineapple, orange
Spicy Mango Margarita Carafe
Mango Margarita Carafe
El Corazon Margarita Carafe
Strawberry - Mango Margarita Carafe
The Smokeshow Margarita Carafe
Blood Orange Margarita Carafe
Prickly Pear Margarita Carafe
Strawberry Margarita Carafe
Raspberry Margarita Carafe
Toasted Coconut Margarita Carafe
Norte Margarita Carafe
Habanero - Peach Margarita Carafe
The Girlfriend Margarita Carafe
Cadillac Margarita Carafe
Jalapeno - Guava Margarita Carafe
FROZEN COCKTAILS
COCKTAILS
BEER
Pacifico On-Tap
Spaten Premium Lager On-Tap
Northway Perfect Pilsner On-Tap
Fiddlehead IPA On-Tap
Common Roots Gondola Session IPA On-Tap
Froth Brewing Juice Life IPA On-Tap
Zero Gravity Little Wolf APA On-Tap
Switchback Ale On-Tap
Guinness On-Tap
Community Beer Works Whale Brown Ale On-Tap
Roaring 20s Turing ESB On-Tap
Founders Snowbound Vanilla Porter On-Tap
Sam Adams Cherry Wheat On-Tap
Nine Pin Blueberry-Peach Cobbler Cider On-Tap
Paradox Brewery Adirondack Pilsner On-Tap
Thin Man Bliss IPA On-Tap
Northway Sunrise Session Can
Wolf Hollow PIlsner Can
Sam Adams Jack-O Can
Westbrook Cucumber-Lemon Gose Can
Sierra Nevada Wild Little Thing Can
Adirondack Cidery Farmhouse Cider Can
Indian Ladders C&B Cider Can
Nine Pin Ciderworks
Community Beer Works That IPA Can
Common Roots Shadow Figures Porter Can
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Coors Baquet Original
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
Yuengling Lager
Yuengling Light
Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz
Stella Artois
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
Dos Equis Sepcial
Dos Equis Ambar
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Corona Premiere
Tecate
Heineken 16oz Can
Twisted Tea Bottle
Twisted Tea 1/2 & 1/2 Can
White Claw Surge Seltzer 12oz
Michelob Ultra Seltzer
Truly Lemonade Seltzer 12oz
Truly Hard Seltzer 12oz - Citrus Mix
Truly Hard Saltzer 12oz - Berry Mix
Heineken 0.0 N/A
Rescue Club N/A Pilsner
Rescue Club N/A IPA
N/A BEVERAGES
Fountain Soda
Fountain Soda Refill
Goslings Ginger Beer
Barq's Root Beer
Jarritos Soda
Mexican Coke
Topo-Chico Glass Bottle
Red Bull
Red Bull Blue
Shirley Temple
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Juice - 8oz
Club Soda
N/A Margarita
Hot Coffee - Regular
Hot Coffee - Decaf
WINE
COCKTAIL SPECIALS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
15952 State Route 22, Stephentown, NY 12168