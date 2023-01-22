Norte Azul Cantina 15952 State Route 22

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Norte Guacamole (GF, V)
Queso Fundito & Chips (GF, v)
Norte Nachos (GF, v)

APERITIVOS

Chips & Salsa (GF, V)

$5.00

hand-cut white corn tortilla chips choose: salsa roja, salsa verde or both +2

Norte Guacamole (GF, V)

$8.00

Hass avocado, garlic, lime, cilantro, fresh crispy tortilla chips

Queso Fundito & Chips (GF, v)

$7.00

Mexican melted cheese dip (5oz) with poblano peppers, fresh crispy tortilla chips

Crispy Empanadas - Chicken & Cheese

$12.00

Fried turnovers (2), stuffed with shredded chicken & cheese. served with pico de gallo & Mexican cremas

Crispy Empanadas - Beef & Olive

$12.00

fried turnovers (2), stuffed with marinated ground beef, green olives, and golden raisins. Served with pico de gallo & Mexican cremas

Stuffed Jalapenos

$9.00+

(choose 6 or 12) breaded & fried, cheese stuffed, jalapeno peppers, drizzled with guava glaze & cotija cheese

Mini Taco Bites (GF)

$10.00

fried mini corn taco shells, filled with chicken & cheese

Fried Avocado (v)

$13.00

fresh avocado slices, breaded & fried. Served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Cowgirl Bites

$12.00

Fried corn fritters, stuffed with cream cheese, jalapenos, and bacon. Served with honey aioli

Norte Nachos (GF, v)

$12.00

crispy tortilla chips, re-fried black beans, Mexican cheeses, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, and Mexican cremas. Add: Shredded Chicken +4, Carnitas Pulled Pork +4, Barbacoa Braised Beef +5

Fried Cheese Curds (v)

$12.00

fresh cheese curds, breaded & fried. Served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Fiesta Fries (v)

$10.00

crispy french fries, pickled onions, cotija cheese crumbles, pico de gallo, and crema.

Chicken Wings

$17.00+

(choose 10 or 20) fresh jumbo chicken wings, deep fried & tossed in choice of sauce. choose: cherry bomb (spicy), tequila lime, sriracha-agave, or BBQ

ENSALADAS Y SOPAS

Rancher's Chili (GF)

$6.00+

three beans, marinated beef, broiled mexican cheese, avocado crema

Black Bean Soup (GF, v)

$4.00+

Norte Greens (GF, v)

$7.00+

Local greens, sliced avocado, seasonal vegetables, house dressing. Add: Grilled Chicken +5, Grilled Flank Steak +6, Grilled Wild Shrimp +8, or Seared Ahi Tuna +8

Tex Mex Salad (GF, v)

$13.00

Local greens, sliced avocado, roasted sweet corn & poblano peppers, black beans, cotija cheese, avocado crema. Add: Grilled Chicken +5, Grilled Flank Steak +6, Grilled Wild Shrimp +8, or Seared Ahi Tuna +8

Bowl - Shredded Chicken

$15.50

Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and seasoned shredded chicken

Bowl - Carnitas Pork

$15.50

Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and smoked pork shoulder

Bowl - Roasted Veggie

$15.50

Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and roasted seasonal vegetables

Bowl - Barbacoa Beef

$18.50

Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and smoked beef brisket

Bowl - Flank Steak

$18.50

Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, beans, cheese, house cremas and sliced grilled flank steak

Bowl - Baja Shrimp

$21.00

Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, cabbage slaw, crispy shrimp, cotija cheese, and sriracha aioli

Bowl - CBR

$20.00

Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, buttermilk ranch

Bowl - Cowboy

$20.00

Local greens, fresh veggies, served with rice, BBQ beef brisket, crispy onion rings, spicy, shredded cheese, BBQ sauce

PLATOS GRANDE

Burrito - Shredded Chicken

$13.50

Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with seasoned shredded chicken

Burrito - Carnitas Pork

$13.50

Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with smoked pork shoulder

Burrito - Roasted Veggie

$13.50

Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with roasted seasonal veggies

Burrito - Barbacoa Beef

$16.50

Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with smoked beef brisket

Burrito - Flank Steak

$16.50

Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese, with sliced grilled flank steak

Burrito - Plain

$13.50

Large flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, and cheese

Chimichanga - Shredded Chicken

$14.50

Crispy fried flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, cabbage, cheese, and Seasoned shredded chicken

Chimichanga - Carnitas Pork

$14.50

Crispy fried flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, cabbage, cheese, and smoked pork shoulder

Chimichanga - Roasted Veggie

$14.50

Crispy fried flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, cabbage, cheese, and Roasted seasonal veggies

Chimichanga - Barbacoa Beef

$17.50

Crispy fried flour tortilla, stuffed with rice, black beans, cabbage, cheese, and smoked beef brisket

Quesadilla - Shredded Chicken

$12.50

Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and seasoned shredded chicken

Quesadilla - Carnitas Pork

$12.50

Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and smoked pork shoulder

Quesadilla - Roasted Veggie

$12.50

Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and roasted seasonal veggies

Quesadilla - Barbacoa Beef

$15.50

Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and smoked beef brisket

Quesadilla - Flank Steak

$15.50

Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and sliced grilled flank steak

Quesadilla - Wild Shrimp

$16.50

Large flour tortilla, filled with a blend of mexican cheeses and grilled wild shrimp

Quesadilla - Plain

$12.50

Tacos - Shredded Chicken

$16.00

seasoned shredded chicken in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.

Tacos - Carnitas Pork

$16.00

smoked shredded pork shoulder in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.

Tacos - Roasted Veggie

$16.00

Roasted seasonal veggies in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.

Tacos - Barbacoa Beef

$19.00

Smoked beef brisket in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.

Tacos - Flank Steak

$19.00

sliced grilled flank steak in corn tortillas, with cabbage, cotija cheese, avocado crema, and pico. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.

Tacos - Yellowfin Tuna

$21.00

sushi-grade ahi tuna in flour tortillas, with fermented cabbage slaw, avocado crema, sriracha crema, and guava glaze. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.

Tacos - Lobster

$32.00

Fresh lobster meat, in flour tortillas, with sliced avocado, fire roasted sweet corn, and garlic-chili aioli. Served with rice & beans, and local greens.

Fajitas - Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast with pan fried bell peppers & onions, red rice & black beans, shredded cheese, local greens, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas (3)

Fajitas - Flank Steak

$20.00

Marinated grilled flank steak, with pan fried bell peppers & onions, red rice & black beans, shredded cheese, local greens, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas (3)

Fajitas - Wild Shrimp

$23.00

Grilled wild shrimp, with pan fried bell peppers & onions, red rice & black beans, shredded cheese, local greens, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas (3)

Fajitas - Roasted Veggie

$17.00

Roasted seasonal veggies, with pan fried bell peppers & onions, red rice & black beans, shredded cheese, local greens, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas (3)

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, hot honey drizzle, spicy pickles, cabbage slaw, sriracha aioli, on a challah roll, served with crispy fries.

All American Sliders

$17.00

Three (3) fresh ground mini burger patties, american cheese, spicy pickles, and spicy aioli, on potato slider rolls, served with crispy fries.

Cantina Mac & Cheese

$11.00

creamy blended cheeses, with elbow noodles, topped with crispy, broiled cheese. Add: BBQ Pulled Pork +4, Seasoned Shredded Chicken +4, Barbacoa Beef +6, New England Lobster +12

Cowboy Burrito

$18.00

BBQ beef brisket, crispy onion rings, spicy pickles, blended cheese, seasoned rice

Baja Shrimp Burrito

$19.00

Crispy fried shrimp, seasoned rice, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, sriracha aioli

C-B-R Burrito

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, buttermilk ranch, seasoned rice, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

BURRITOS ESPECIALES

Cowboy Burrito

$18.00

BBQ beef brisket, crispy onion rings, spicy pickles, blended cheese, seasoned rice

Baja Shrimp Burrito

$19.00

Crispy fried shrimp, seasoned rice, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, sriracha aioli

C-B-R Burrito

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, buttermilk ranch, seasoned rice, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese

KIDS MENU

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Nachos

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Tacos - Chicken

$3.50+

Kids Tacos - Carnitas Pork

$3.50+

Kids Tacos - Barbacoa Beef

$4.50+

Kids Tacos - Beans & Cheese

$3.00+

SIDES

Side of Salsa Roja 5oz

$3.00

Side of Salsa Verde 5oz

$3.00

Side of Sour Cream 5oz

$3.00

Side of Queso 5oz

$5.00

Side of Guacamole 5oz

$6.00

Side of Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Salsa Roja 2oz

$1.00

Side of Salsa Verde 2oz

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream 2oz

$1.00

Side of Queso 2oz

$3.00

Side of Guacamole 2oz

$3.50

Side of Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Side of Red Rice

$3.00

Side of Black Beans

$3.00

Side of Rice & Beans

$3.50

Side of Fajita Tortillas (3)

$2.50

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Side of Onion Rings

$6.00

Side of Tex Mex Corn

$3.50

DESSERTS

Dulce de Leche Churros

$7.00

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

Flan

$6.00

Coconut cake

$6.00

MARGARITAS & CARAFES

Norte Margarita

$8.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$10.00

Raspberry Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry - Mango Margarita

$10.00

El Corazon Margarita

$10.00

pome g r ana t e , blood or ang e , pa s s ion f ruit

Toasted Coconut Margarita

$10.00

Habanero - Peach Margarita

$11.00

habane ro t equi l a , whit e pe a ch

Jalapeno - Guava Margarita

$11.00

jalapeño tequila , gua v a s y rup

Spicy Mango Margarita

$11.00

scotch bonnet pepper , mango, tajin

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

norte margarita , grand marnier

The Girlfriend Margarita

$12.00

coconut tequila, pineapple, orange

The Smokeshow

$12.00

mezcal joven, lime, agave, triple sec

Norte Margarita Carafe

$24.00

Blood Orange Margarita Carafe

$32.00

Raspberry Margarita Carafe

$32.00

Strawberry Margarita Carafe

$32.00

Prickly Pear Margarita Carafe

$32.00

Mango Margarita Carafe

$32.00

Strawberry - Mango Margarita Carafe

$32.00

El Corazon Margarita Carafe

$32.00

Toasted Coconut Margarita Carafe

$32.00

Habanero - Peach Margarita Carafe

$36.00

Jalapeno - Guava Margarita Carafe

$36.00

Spicy Mango Margarita Carafe

$36.00

Cadillac Margarita Carafe

$40.00

The Girlfriend Margarita Carafe

$40.00

The Smokeshow Margarita Carafe

$40.00

FROZEN COCKTAILS

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Frozen Corona-Rita

$12.00

Frozen Drink Special

$10.00

Ask your server or hostess for today's offering!

COCKTAILS

Holiday Punch Margarita

$12.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

La Flor Amor

$9.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Blue & Blue

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Smoky Paloma

$10.00

Christmas Sidecar

$11.00

Assorted Shot

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

BEER

Pacifico On-Tap

$6.00

Spaten Premium Lager On-Tap

$6.00

Northway Perfect Pilsner On-Tap

$7.00

Fiddlehead IPA On-Tap

$7.00

Common Roots Gondola Session IPA On-Tap

$8.00

Froth Brewing Juice Life IPA On-Tap

$8.00

Zero Gravity Little Wolf APA On-Tap

$7.00

Switchback Ale On-Tap

$6.00

Guinness On-Tap

$7.00

Community Beer Works Whale Brown Ale On-Tap

$7.00

Roaring 20s Turing ESB On-Tap

$8.00

Founders Snowbound Vanilla Porter On-Tap

$8.00

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat On-Tap

$6.00

Nine Pin Blueberry-Peach Cobbler Cider On-Tap

$7.00

Paradox Brewery Adirondack Pilsner On-Tap

$7.00Out of stock

Thin Man Bliss IPA On-Tap

$8.00

Northway Sunrise Session Can

$6.00

Wolf Hollow PIlsner Can

$7.00

Sam Adams Jack-O Can

$5.00

Westbrook Cucumber-Lemon Gose Can

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Wild Little Thing Can

$5.00

Adirondack Cidery Farmhouse Cider Can

$7.00

Indian Ladders C&B Cider Can

$7.00

Nine Pin Ciderworks

$8.00

Community Beer Works That IPA Can

$5.00

Common Roots Shadow Figures Porter Can

$7.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Coors Baquet Original

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Yuengling Light

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Modelo Negra

$4.50

Dos Equis Sepcial

$4.50

Dos Equis Ambar

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Corona Premiere

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50

Heineken 16oz Can

$5.00

Twisted Tea Bottle

$4.50

Twisted Tea 1/2 & 1/2 Can

$4.50

White Claw Surge Seltzer 12oz

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Seltzer

$4.50

Truly Lemonade Seltzer 12oz

$4.50

Truly Hard Seltzer 12oz - Citrus Mix

$4.50

Truly Hard Saltzer 12oz - Berry Mix

$4.50

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$4.50

Rescue Club N/A Pilsner

$5.00

Rescue Club N/A IPA

$5.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Fountain Soda Refill

$1.00

Goslings Ginger Beer

$3.50

Barq's Root Beer

$3.50

Jarritos Soda

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo-Chico Glass Bottle

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Blue

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juice - 8oz

$3.00+

Club Soda

$1.00

N/A Margarita

$4.50

Hot Coffee - Regular

$3.50

Hot Coffee - Decaf

$3.50

WINE

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon 375mL

$16.00

Antigal Uno Malbec 375mL

$16.00

La Crema Pinot Noir 375mL

$16.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay 375mL

$16.00

Three Pears Pinot Grigio 375mL

$16.00

Matanzas Creek Sauvignon Blanc 375mL

$16.00

Miraval Rose de Provence 375mL

$16.00

Sofia Coppola Blanc de Blancs Sparkling 187mL

$9.00

COCKTAIL SPECIALS

Blood Orange Paloma

$10.00

Santa's Sidecar

$11.00

Bright & Stormy

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

15952 State Route 22, Stephentown, NY 12168

