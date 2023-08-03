FOOD

Breakfast

Yin Parfait

$11.00

Coconut pecan pudding, topped with seasonal fresh fruit & grizzly peak granola

Om

$7.00

Chai spice overnight oats layered with coconut whip & topped with blueberries

PCT Oatmeal

$13.50

Nut and seed filled, lightly sweetened maple cinnamon oatmeal topped with fresh fruit, cinnamon & chia seeds

Grizzly Peak

$8.00

Crunchy oat based granola & seasonal fruit with a side of cashew coconut milk

Moon Salutation

$11.00

Avocado based cacao pudding topped with grizzly peak granola & seasonal fruit

Sun Salutation

$8.50

Coconut based pudding topped with banana and grizzly peak granola

Vinyasa

$9.50

Key lime pudding topped with grizzly peak granola

Big Bear Waffle

$16.00

Waffle topped with whipped almond butter, whipped coconut cream, syrup, banana & candied coconut

El Capitan Waffle

$8.00

Choose your own toppings

Toast

Painted Hills

$7.50

Toast with almond butter, blueberries & chia jam topped with honey drizzle

Fort Rock

$8.00

Toast with whipped almond butter, banana, cacao nibs & cacao drizzle

Alvord

$8.00

Smashed avocado toast topped with olive oil and flake salt

Steens

$9.50

SW style toast with guacamole, house made nut based "taco meat", black beans, cherry tomatoes, green onion, cashew cream and topped with cilantro

High Desert

$10.50

Deluxe breakfast toast with avocado, cherry tomatoes, nut based "sausage" nacho cheese sauce and sprouts

Oregon Outback

$8.50

Pesto, sun dried tomato, pecan based "nut meat" and cashew cream sauce

Smith Rock

$13.00

Avocado toast with smokey pecan based nut "meat", cherry tomatoes, ranch sauce and a side of greens tossed in chili lime dressing

Smoothies

Glissade

$8.00+

Banana, date, vanilla & almond milk smoothie

Bunny Hill

$7.50+

Banana, berries, coconut milk & coconut nectar

Summit

$9.00+

Banana, pineapple, spinach, kale & coconut milk

Powerslide

$9.00+

Banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, maple syrup, vanilla & coconut milk

Sail

$13.50

Almond milk, cherries, almond butter, protein powder, coconut oil, maple syrup, dragon fruit powder, liquid light & coconut yogurt

Granny Gear

$12.50

Lemon cheesecake smoothie- lemon, chickpeas, date syrup, pecans, passionfruit, vanilla protein & cashew coconut milk

Salads

North

$15.00

Salty sweet romaine based salad with sun dried tomatoes, golden raisins, coconut shreds, sauerkraut, pine nuts, green onion, chia seeds, & our matcha rosemary vinaigrette

Northwest

$16.50

Arugula based salad with fresh pear, candied hazelnuts, smokey nut meat, seasonal fruit & smoky onion dressing

South

$14.50

Mixed greens salad topped with shredded carrots, green onion, cilantro, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, pepitas, hemp hearts, sprouts and avocado cilantro dressing.

Southwest

$21.00

Full send salad with romaine, purple cabbage, green onion, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, avocado, sunflower sprouts, taco nut "meat" cashew cream & chili lime dressing

East

$14.50

Massaged kale, shredded carrot, beet & cabbage, with currants, sprouted almonds, orange slices, black sesame seeds & sweet ginger tahini dressing

West

$16.50

Romaine salad with kalamata olives, pickled onions, cucumber, tomatoes, green onions, walnut parmesan, toasted tahini hummus, hemp hearts and our herbed ranch dressing.

Bowls

Denali

$14.00

fresh zucchini noodles with purple cabbage & carrots, grreen onion, sprouted almonds, black sesame seeds and our red chili almond sauce

Yellowstone

$8.50+

cashew coconut curry over a bed of rainbow quinoa, topped with carrot, purple cabbage cilantro and green onion

Maverick

$15.00

rainbow quinoa & seasonal greens with guacamole, cilantro, sprouts, black beans, shredded carrot, green onion, taco seasoned almond crumble & chili lime sauce

Barrel

$13.00

rainbow quinoa & seasonal greens with tahini pate, shredded beets, carrots, candied coconut, purple cabbage & sweet maple sauce

Yosemite

$15.00

Quinoa, romaine, cucumber, smoky nut meat, cherry tomatoes & avocado served with ranch sauce

Soup

Rogue Gorge

$13.50

House made veggie broth with zucchini noodles, mushrooms, & jalapeno. Topped with almonds, black sesame seeds & jalapeno.

Bivouac (plant based chili)

$12.00+

plant based veggie chili topped with cashew cream, cilantro, green onions & a side of nori crackers

GRAB N GO - DRINKS

12 oz Cold Pressed Juice

Carabiner (grab n go)

$10.50

Cold Pressed Celery, Cucumber, Green Apple, Orange, Kale, Cilantro

Mojo (grab n go)

$10.50

Cold Pressed Carrot, Green Apple, Beet, Kale, Lemon, Ginger

Compass (grab n go)

$10.50

Cold Pressed Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Cilantro, Lemon

Sunrise (grab n go)

$10.50

Cold Pressed Carrot, Orange, Ginger

Rappel (grab n go)

$10.00Out of stock

Cold Pressed Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger

Vertical (grab n go)

$10.50

Cold Pressed Green Apple, Wheatgrass, Lemon

Slackline (grab n go)

$8.00

Cold Pressed Watermelon, Mint, Lime

Lavender Lemonade (grab n go)

$10.50

Cold Pressed Green Apple, Lemon, Lavender, Beet

Cucumber (grab n go)

$8.50

Cold Pressed Cucumber juice

Celery (grab n go)

$8.50Out of stock

Cold Pressed Celery Juice

Orange (grab n go)

$8.50

Cold Pressed Orange Juice

Vertical Limit (grab n go)

$11.25Out of stock

Cold Pressed Green Apple, Wheatgrass, Lemon, Jalapeno

Evergreen (grab n go)

$10.50Out of stock

Cold Pressed Cucumber, Celery, Romaine, Lemon, Ginger

Belay (grab n go)

$10.00Out of stock

Cold Pressed Orange, Lemon, Cucumber & Pineapple

Carrot (grab n go)

$7.50Out of stock

Cold Pressed Carrot Juice

Pear-a-glide (grab n go)

$10.00

Cold Pressed Pear & Coconut Cashew Milk

12oz Nut Milk Mixes

Forest (grab n go)

$8.00Out of stock

Matcha milk with wild orange

Marathon (grab n go)

$8.50

Coconut cold brew

Ultra (grab n go)

$8.50

Cashew coconut chai

Aquifer (grab n go)

$8.50Out of stock

Sweet coconut cashew blue algae milk

Hot Springs (grab n go)

$8.00

Golden Milk

Ridgeline (grab n go)

$8.00Out of stock

Coconut cacao milk

Whiteout (grab n go)

$9.50Out of stock