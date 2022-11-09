Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bagels

O'Bagel - Hoboken

review star

No reviews yet

600 Washington Street

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Jersey Debate
Bee Sting

Bagel

Bagel

Bagel

$2.00

Hand rolled baked daily fresh bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$9.50
Dozen Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$18.50

Bagels w/ Spreads

Bagel w/ Butter

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.75

Choice of Bagel with whipped butter

Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese

$3.75

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese

Bagel w/ Scallion Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Scallion Cream Cheese

$5.25

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese mixed with scallions

Bagel w/ Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese

$5.25

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese mixed with assortment of garden peppers

Bagel w/ Strawberry Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Strawberry Cream Cheese

$5.25

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese mixed with strawberries

Bagel w/ Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

$5.25Out of stock

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese mixed with walnuts, raisins and cinnamon

Bagel w/ Jalapeno Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$5.25

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese mixed with sliced jalapeños

Bagel w/ Tuscan Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Tuscan Cream Cheese

$5.25

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese mixed with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers and basil

Bagel w/ Lox Spread

$6.25Out of stock

Choice of bagel with whipped plain cream cheese mixed with chunks of smoked salmon

Bagel w/ Chicken Salad

Bagel w/ Chicken Salad

$8.75

Choice of bagel with homemade chicken salad

Bagel w/ Tuna Salad

Bagel w/ Tuna Salad

$8.75

Choice of bagel with homemade tuna salad

Bagel w/ Avocado

Bagel w/ Avocado

$5.25

Bagel w/ Sliced Cheese

$4.50

Bagel w/ Apple Pie Cream Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

O'Classics

Jim Halpert

Jim Halpert

$10.25

choice of bagel with tuna salad, sliced Swiss cheese, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers topped with arugula balsamic salad

Riverwalk

Riverwalk

$10.25

Choice of bagel with chicken salad, slice of cheddar cheese, sliced tomatoes, lettuce with a chipotle aioli sauce

BYO

BYO

$10.75
BLT

BLT

$6.25
Big Daddy

Big Daddy

$10.75
Fresh Prince

Fresh Prince

$10.75

EGGCEPTIONAL

Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$4.75
Jersey Debate

Jersey Debate

$6.45

Taylor Ham, or Pork Roll, (whatever you debate) egg and American cheese

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$6.45

Crispy bacon, scrambled egg, and American Cheese

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$6.45
Ridge Diablo

Ridge Diablo

$10.00

Choice of bagel with taylor ham, bacon, scrambled egg, pepper jack cheese with pickled jalapeños and a chipotle aioli

Turkey Bacon, Egg and Cheese

$8.00
Bee Sting

Bee Sting

$10.00

Choice of bagel with Crispy Bacon, scrambled eggs, melted Wisconsin cheddar, a smear of scallion cream cheese, topped with Mike’s hot honey

Deli Meat, Egg and Cheese

Deli Meat, Egg and Cheese

$10.45

The Hayride

$10.50Out of stock

O'Deli

Big Daddy

$15.45

Riverwalk

$15.45
Boken

Boken

$15.45
Not Your AVG Club

Not Your AVG Club

$15.45

Side Spreads

Breakstone Butter

Breakstone Butter

$6.25
1/2lb Cream Cheese

1/2lb Cream Cheese

$5.60
1/2 lb Scallion Cream Cheese

1/2 lb Scallion Cream Cheese

$6.25
1/2 lb Veggie Cream Cheese

1/2 lb Veggie Cream Cheese

$6.25
1/2lb Lox Spread

1/2lb Lox Spread

$6.25Out of stock
1/2 lb Strawberry Cream Cheese

1/2 lb Strawberry Cream Cheese

$6.25
1/2 lb Tuscan

1/2 lb Tuscan

$6.25

1/2lb Sweet Nuts

$6.25Out of stock
1/2 lb Chicken Salad

1/2 lb Chicken Salad

$6.75
1/2 lb Tuna Salad

1/2 lb Tuna Salad

$6.75
1/2 lb Firehog

1/2 lb Firehog

$6.25

1/2 lb whitefish salad

$7.50

1 lb whitefish salad

$14.50

1/4lb sliced lox

$10.00

1/2 lb sliced lox

$19.50

1lb sliced lox

$38.50

Baked Goods

Crumbcake

$3.15Out of stock

Sides

Chips

$3.00

Hashbrown

$2.25

Side of Bacon

$2.75

Side of Chipotle

$1.00

Side of Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side of Mayo

$1.00

Side of Mike's Hot Honey

$1.50

Side of Mustard

$1.00

Side of Taylor Ham

$2.75

Side of Russian

$1.00

Side of Sausage

$2.75
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.75

Coleslaw

$3.75

Coffee

BWE Cold Brew Bottle

BWE Cold Brew Bottle

$5.45Out of stock

Gatorade

Yellow Gatorade

Yellow Gatorade

$3.15
Red Gatorade

Red Gatorade

$3.15
Blue Gatorade

Blue Gatorade

$3.15
Orange Gatorade

Orange Gatorade

$3.15

Soda

Diet Coke bottle

Diet Coke bottle

$3.15
Coke bottle

Coke bottle

$3.15

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Juice

Nesquick

Nesquick

$3.15
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.15
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.15

Snapple

Peach Snapple

Peach Snapple

$3.35
Diet Peach Snapple

Diet Peach Snapple

$3.35
Lemon Snapple

Lemon Snapple

$3.35
Diet Lemon Snapple

Diet Lemon Snapple

$3.35

Water

water

water

$1.95

Joes Tea

Lemon

Lemon

$3.75Out of stock
Peach

Peach

$3.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
HOME OF THE JUMBO BAGEL

600 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030

