Main Street OG Sandwiches

Cluck Norris

$16.00

A Main Street classic! Roasted chicken, crispy bacon, homemade ranch and creamy avacado! What more could you ask for?

Razpenjo

$16.00

turkey, jalapenjo kettle chips, raspberry jam, jalapenjo aioli and spring mix

Hog Heaven

$16.00

ham, bacon jam, farmers' cheese, tomato, mayo and spring mix

Chicken Salad

$16.00

New Farmwich, Who Dis?

$16.00

Creamy avacado, garlic chive spread, farmers' cheese, tomato, red pepper, cucumber, feta, and sliced red onion

The McManderloin

$17.00

Award winning Chef Aaron McMahon's version of a midwestern classic Pork T sandwich! Hand breaded, crispy pork tenderloin, served wih Boetje's mustard aioli, springmix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, and pickle served on our homemade bread.

I Like Beef Cuts and I Cannot LIe

$16.00

Our take on the classic Steak Egg and Cheese Sandwich is loaded with tender, slow roasted, juicy sliced steak, two fried eggs, onion confit, arugula, melted Havarti cheese and Chermoula aioli

Turkey Pesto Is the Besto

$16.00

A bold sunflower seed basil pesto, whipped ricotta spread, Heirloom Tomatoes, crispy bacon, shaved turkey and arugula all nestled between toasted, crusy homemade Garlic Parmesean Focaccia bread equals the best turkey sandwich EVA!

I Want Candied (Bacon Lettuce, Tomato) Sandwich

$16.50

We eleveated the basic BLT by making it gourmet with candied bacon, ripe Heirloom Tomatoes, and roasted garlic aioli served on our homemade bread.

The 210

$16.00

turkey, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, sundried tomato basil aioli, baby spinach

Greens & Grains

I Like You Elote

$15.00

Creamy, tangy and a bit spicy, this salad is a love song to summer sweet corn! Crispy, juicy grilled sweet corn is the star of this salad, along with cotjjia cheese, pickled jalapenjo, crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos, pico de gallo, crispy roasted pinto beans served over chopped romane with homemade Salsa Ranch Dressing.

Berry Best Spinach Salad Ever

$15.00

Sweet mixed berries, tender baby spinach, creamy feta cheese, mandarin oranges, candied orange almonds all topped with a tangy mixed berry vinaigrette dressing. A perfect summer salad!

Almost A Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce, homemade garlic groutons, garlic dressing and Parmesean cheese

Asian Bowl

$13.00

Carrots, pickled onion, cucumber, crispy wonton strips, quinioa, romaine, mandarin oranges, sesame soy vinaigrette

Spring Roll In A Bowl

$14.00

Fresh, light and full of flavor, Spring Roll In A Bowl is a deconstructed spring roll made with a combination of rice noodles, crunch cucumbers, creamy avocado, crispy carrots, chopped romaine, freshmint and cilantro, garnished with peanuts and served with our homemade peanut lime dressing.

Crispy Chickpea Bowl

$13.00

Crispy chickepeas, quinoa, spinach, hardboiled egg, toasted almonds, avocado, homemade honey Dijon vinaigrette

Extras

Homemade Parmesean Ranch Potatoe Chips

$3.00

Brussle Sprout Bacon Slaw

$3.00

Crispy Fried Kale

$4.00

A Cup of McMahon's Mac & Cheese

$5.00

A Bowl of McMahon's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Extra Pickle

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.50

Extra Meat

$2.00

Extra Bacon Jam

$2.00

Happytizers, Appetizers that make you happy!

Fried Cheese, Please

$16.00

Hand breaded and fried crispy goat cheese and Brie balls served with sweet, homemade strawberry jam, a drizzel of honey and cripsy basil.

Big Meat Energy (small)

$20.00

Chef Aaron's assorted cured meats and cheeses, summer fresh fruit, Gherkin pickles, olives, Boehtje's Mustard, served with crackers and our toasted Parmesean Focaccia

Big Meat Energy (large)

$28.00

Chef Aaron's assorted cured meats and cheeses, summer fresh fruit, Gherkin pickles, olives, Boehtje's Mustard, served with crackers and our toasted Parmesean Focaccia

Family Heirloom

$16.00

Chef Aaron's twist on a Caprese Salad! Overlapping slices of Heirloom Tomatoes, fresh Mozzerella and basil, topped with Fresh Herb Vinaigrette served with house made grilled pesto focaccia to layer on for the perfect bite!

Everyday I'm Brusselin"

$16.00

Chef Aaron's most famous dish! Caramelized brussel sprouts, tossed with crispy kale, roasted chickpeas, tart dried cranberries, and toasted almonds then topped with creamy feta cheese, a balsamic glase and fresh lemon zest. A fan favorite.

How Do You Solve A Problem Like Tortilla?

$16.00

A thick, homemade masa tortilla, filled with slow roasted verde pork, crispy pinto beans and pico de gallo and topped with a squeeze of fresh lime and cilantro.

Romaine Calm and Carry On!

$16.00

Our version of a lettuce wrap, but we made it Greek! Made with ground turkey, crunchy cucumbers, creamy feta, shredded carrots, crispy chickpeas and served with fresh romaine cups and a side of Citrus vinaigrette for dipping.

This My House, Entrees Please

Rigatoni, Rigatoni, Give Me The Formuoli

$30.00

Our play on classic Chicken Confit! Slow roasted pulled chicken, fresh summer asparagus, sauteed spinach, caramelized mushrooms, tossed with Chef Aaron's pesto butter, and topped with freshly shredded Romano cheese and crispy salami.

You're Shrimply The Best!

$32.00

Bold garlic shrimp stir fried with red peppers, onions and fresh broccoli, served over a warm bed of herbed

Fo Shizzle, My Schnitzel

$32.00

Crispy hand breaded por schnitzel, served with a side of Tiph's homemade carmelized German spaetzle, brussel sprouts with bacon and sauteed onions, then topped with mushroom gravy

Steak My Breath Away....

$35.00

Koreak inspired marinated steak, nestled on a bed of fresh herbed ginger rice, sliced foaged radished, shredded crunchy cabbage, and topped with Chef's sweet, spicy and savory Kalbi Sauce then garnished with crunch fried garlic chips and corn nuts.

Awwwwww... Steak Out!

$35.00

Thinkly sliced steak marinated ni chipoltes and chimichurri, grilled to perfection and served over cilantro lime rice, cripsy pinto beans, elote corn, Chef Aaron's verde sauce, Cotija cheese, avocado crema, chimichurri sauce and crushed Flamin Hot Cheetos.

Spring Roll In A Bowl

$15.00

Fresh, light and full of flavor, Spring Roll In A Bowl is a deconstructed spring roll made of rice noodles, crunch cucumbers, creamy avocado, crispy carrots, chopped romaine, freshmint and cilantro garnished with peanuts and served with our homemade peanut lime dressing.

Almost A Ceasar Salad (full)

$15.00

Kinda like a Ceasar Salad, but not quite! Chopped, cripsy iceberg lettuce, croutons made from Tiphanie's homemade bread, shredded Parmesean cheese all tossed our fan favorite Garlic dressing.

Almost A Ceasar Salad (side)

$10.00

Kinda like a Ceasar Salad, but not quite! Chopped, cripsy iceberg lettuce, croutons made from Tiphanie's homemade bread, shredded Parmesean cheese all tossed our fan favorite Garlic dressing.

Berry Best Spinach Salad Ever (full)

$14.00

This fresh, vibrant salad is bursting with flavor and loaded with bright ingredients! Sweet mixed berries, tender baby spinach, creamy feta cheese, Mandarin oranges, candied orange almonds all topped with Mixed Berry Vinaigrette Dressing.

Berry Best Spinach Salad Ever (side)

$10.00

This fresh, vibrant salad is bursting with flavor and loaded with bright ingredients! Sweet mixed berries, tender baby spinach, creamy feta cheese, Mandarin oranges, candied orange almonds all topped with Mixed Berry Vinaigrette Dressing.

I Love You Elote (full)

$15.00

Creamy, tangy and a little bit spicy, this salad is a love song to summer sweet corn! Crisp, juicy grilled sweet corn is the star of this salad, along with Cotija cheese, pickled jalapenjo, crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos, pico de gallo, cripsy roasted pinto beans served over chopped romaine with homemade Salsa Ranch dressing.

I Love You Elote (half)

$10.00

Creamy, tangy and a little bit spicy, this salad is a love song to summer sweet corn! Crisp, juicy grilled sweet corn is the star of this salad, along with Cotija cheese, pickled jalapenjo, crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos, pico de gallo, cripsy roasted pinto beans served over chopped romaine with homemade Salsa Ranch dressing.

NA Beverages

drinks

24 oz pop

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

16 oz pop

$2.50

Desserts & Pastries

case cakes

4" case cake

$28.00

6" case cake

$55.00

8" case cake

$65.00

Whole Cheesecake

$65.00

dessert bars

Door County Cherry Pie Bars

$5.75

M & M Nutella Blondies

$4.75

cookies

Cosmic Brownie Cookie

$4.50

Decorated Sugar Cookie

$5.75

Fluffer Nutters

$5.75

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.25

Open Face Oreos

$4.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake Bar

$3.50

Monster Cookie

$3.50

Lemon Blackberry Cookie

$4.50

Soft Frosted Cherry Almond Cookie

$4.50

cupcakes

cupcake

$4.00

dozen cupcakes

$40.00

day old cupcakes

$2.75

pastries

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.25

Tarts

$7.25

Tammy's Pastry Feature

$5.25

Pop Tarts

$4.95

Macarons

Macarons

$3.25

bars

Salted Caramel Brownies

$4.95

Special Tiph Bar

$3.95

Lemon Bar

$4.95

Chocolate Chip PB S'More Bar

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake Bar

$6.25

Blueberry Cheesecake Bar

$6.25

cake by the slice

Cake By The Slice

$8.50

Kids Menu

Kids' menu

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$8.00

Classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Three cheese grilled cheese

A Cup of McMahon's Mac & Cheese

$5.00

A Bowl of McMahon's Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids' dinner menu

A Little Bit of Chicken Fried, Rice

$13.00

Cha Cha Sliders

$13.00

Chick N Spetz

$13.00

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Sandwiches

Twisto On A Monte Cristo

$16.00

Our Monte Cristo is a twist on this classic decadent, indulgent sandwich! Sweet, salty and cheesy, we stuff ours with ham, Swiss cheese, two fried eggs and dijoinnaise, cook it French Toast style and top it with powdered sugar. Served with Funnel Cake Fries and a side of Raspberry Dipping Sauce.

Yo Soy Chorizo

$13.00

A breakfast sandwich made with two fried eggs, hash brown patty, cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, and served with our homemade Southwest Sauce on our homemade bread.

What The French, Toast?

$13.00

Wakey Wakey Eggs & Bakey Jam

$13.00

This breakfast sandwich is made with two fried eggs, our FAMOUS BACON JAM, more bacon, melted American cheese, and a hash brown patty all served on our homemade bread.

Breakfast Bowls

Acai Bowl

$14.00

Our Acai Bowl is smooth, thick, fruity and fresh! First we blend it with acai, summer fresh berries and yogurt. Then we top it with more berries, bananas and homemeade granola. A perfect refreshing breakfast or summer snack.

Kind Of A Pig Deal

$14.00

Made with ham, sausage, and bacon, served over our crispy potatoes, sauteed onioins, melted farmers' cheese, and two fried eggs.

Southwest Bowl

$15.00

We start with sauteed peppers and onions, serve it over fried potatoes and chorizo, top it with two fried eggs, homemade Southwest Sauce and Colby Jack cheese.

Veggie Bowl

$12.00

We start by frying two eggs, then we serve it over sauteed peppers and onions, spinach and breakfast potatoes. Then we top it with feta cheese and balsamic glaze.

Bar Menu

Cocktails

Wanna Play Mermaids

$10.00

Malibu, Blue Curaco, pineapple juice, coconut

Adult Swim

$9.00

Vodka, fresh strawberries, Absolut Berry Vodkarita

Watermelon Sugar

$9.00

Fresh watermelon juice, basil vodka, lime

Hot Girl Summer

$9.00

Malibu, pineapple, cranberry

Tan Lines

$11.00

Fresh cantelope juice, St. Germain, prosecco

Summer Fling

$11.00

Empress Gin, sparkling Rose, lemon

Pineapple On The Patio

$10.00

Vodka, triple sec, pineapple juice martini

Ranch Water

$9.00

Tequilla, lime Topo Chico

Raspberry Mojito

$9.00

Raspberry, lime, rum, mint

Mojito

$9.00

Lime, rum, mint

Bacardi and Coke

$8.00

Rum and Coke

Titos & Mixer

$7.00

Captain and Coke

$7.00

Tastes Like Summer

$11.00

Barbie Margarita

$10.00

Wine and Bubbles

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc glass

$12.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc bottle

$35.00

Crusher Pinot Noir glass

$9.00

Crusher Pinot Noir bottle

$26.00

Studio by Marival Rose glass

$12.00

Studio by Marival Rose bottle

$35.00

Ruffino Pino Grigio glass

$11.00

Ruffino Pino Grigio bottle

$31.00

Glass of champagne

$8.00

Bottle of champagne

$25.00

Glass of prosecco

$9.00

Bottle of prosecco

$30.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Beer

Coors Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Summer Shandy

$4.00

Absolut Berry Vodkarita

$6.50

Shots and Mixers

Well

$5.00

Premium

$7.00

Juice Mixer

$2.50

Soda Mixer

$2.00

Party On The Patio

Adult Root Beer

$13.00

Strawberry Margarita Pouch

$15.00

Tiphanie Blue Pouch

$15.00

Pineapple On The Patio Pouch

$15.00

Tiph0-Tini

$11.00

White Sangria Bucket

$16.00

Booze Bucket

$16.00

Happy Hour Menu

