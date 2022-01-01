Old 33 Beer and Burger imageView gallery
Old 33 Beer and Burger

review star

No reviews yet

159 West Rockingham Street

Elkton, VA 22827

Appetizers

Copper Head Jalapeño Bites

$8.50

Jalapeńos stuffed with sausage, cream and cheddar cheese, wrapped in bacon, served with a side of sweet chili sauce.

Fried Pickle Spears

$5.50

Pickles spears battered and fried, served with a side of ranch.

Loaded Cheeseburger Fries

$9.00

Fries topped with melted queso cheese, ground beef, crispy bacon bits and green onions. Served with a side of our signature sauce.

App Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Waffle cut sweet potato fries, served with creamy maple syrup.

App Curly Fries

$5.00

Boneless Wings (6 Sm)

$8.00

Boneless Wings (12 Lg)

$13.00

Pork Riblets

$9.50

Served BBQ or Plain.

Traditional Wings (6)

$8.00

Traditional Wings (12 Lg)

$13.00

Onion Rings

$6.50

Beer battered onion rings, served with our signature sauce.

Soft Baked Pretzel

$7.25

Served with our homemade beer cheese.

Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Fried Mushroom

$8.00

Signature Burgers

Classic Cheese Burger

$9.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.

Tex Mex

$11.00

Beef & chorizo burger, melted pepper jack cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, avocado & chipotle mayo sauce.

Shenandoah

$11.00

Beef burger, grilled onions and mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Route 33

$13.00

Beef burger, bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, lettuce, tomato & house sauce.

Rockingham

$11.00

Beef burger topped with our homemade chili, red onions & cheddar cheese.

The Valley

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, sliced avocado, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato.

Vegan Burger

$11.00

Veggie patty, topped with mushrooms, red onions, avocado, spinach & tomato.

The Meat Lover

$13.00

Beef burger, grilled chicken, bacon, jack cheese, red onions, lettuce & tomato.

Country Road

$11.00

Beef patty topped with mac & cheese and bacon.

Hawaiian Burger

$11.00

Beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple ring, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato & onions.

Rodeo Burger

$11.00

Beef patty topped with american cheese, bacon, onion straws, lettuce, pickles & BBQ sauce.

Make Your Own Burger

MYOB Beef

$6.50

MYOB Chicken

$6.50

MYOB Veggie

$6.50

MYOB PLAIN

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Plain cheeseburger

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.25

4 wings served in a choice of sauce

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Fruit cup

$1.00

Grilled Cheese No Fries

$3.00

Homemade Soup

Vegetable Beef

$7.50

Chili Bean Soup

$7.50

Crab Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Creamy Potato W/bacon

$6.00Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.50Out of stock

Mix Vegetable Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Mix Vegetable Minestrone Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Desserts

Lava Cake

$7.50

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Ice-Cream Sundae

$6.50

Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, peanuts, whipped cream and a cherry.

Banana Foster

$8.00

Sautéed in butter, rum and brown sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream and berries, topped with whipped cream.

Scoop of Ice cream

$1.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.25

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.25

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.25

Banana Milkshake

$6.25

Nutella Milkshake

$6.25

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.00

Side Of Curly Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Potato Salad

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.00

Beef Patty

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side of Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50

Side of Onion Rings

$4.00

SD House Sauce

$0.25

SD Maple Sauce

$0.25

SD Beer Cheese

$0.25

SD Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.25

SD Ranch

$0.25

SD Blue Cheese

$0.25

SD Mayo

$0.25

SD BBQ Sauce

$0.50

SD Honey Mustard

$0.25

SD A1 Sauce

SD Chipotle Mayo

$0.25

SD Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.25

Side .25

$0.25

Salads

Old 33 House Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix, spinach, dried apple chips, red onions, tomatoes, candied pecans & blue cheese.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romain lettuce, croutons, traditional Caesar dressing, topped with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Special !

"Bleu" Ridge Buffalo Burger

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

BLT Sandwich

$9.95

Fish & Chips

$13.00

12" Fried Haddock Fillet With Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce.

Lunch Special

$9.00

Dinner Special

$10.00Out of stock

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

MT Dew

$3.00

DR Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$2.00

Water

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

UnSweet Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Milk

Kids Milk

$2.00

Certificate

Certificate $10

$10.00

Certificate $15

$15.00

Certificate $20

$20.00

Certificate $25

$25.00

Certificate $30

$30.00

Certificate $40

$40.00

Certificate $50

$50.00

Certifcate $60

$60.00

Certificate $75

$75.00

Certificate $100

$100.00

Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$38.00

T Shirt

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

159 West Rockingham Street, Elkton, VA 22827

Directions

Old 33 Beer and Burger image

