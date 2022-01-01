Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Mulehouse Jasper - 2 N Main St.

593 Reviews

$$

2 N Main Street

Jasper, GA 30143

Order Again

Appetizers

Pretzel

Pretzel

$14.00

Giant pretzel served with Chef's pimento beer cheese sauce

Beer Cheese Fries

$12.00

Steak fries topped with Chef's pimento beer cheese sauce

Whipped Feta

$13.00

A smooth Feta cheese dip topped with honey, served with pita bread and veggies

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$10.00

A house-made duo of traditional hummus & hummus of the day, pita bread and veggies

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Caramelized onion, beef broth, melted cheese

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

House-made soup. Changes frequently.

Entrees

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$39.00

6 oz Filet Mignon topped with a mushroom sauce, served with smashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable

Pecan-Crusted Trout

$23.00

Georgia trout filet, pecan & breadcrumb crust, mashed potatoes, seasonal veg

Steak Frites

$23.00

6 oz Flat Iron steak, fries, house-made chimichurri sauce

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Kolsch beer-battered cod tails, house-made tartar sauce, fries

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp, kale, mushrooms, sausage, spiced tomato broth over savory grits

Bronzed Salmon

$26.00

Chargrilled bronzed salmon topped with compound butter served over savory grits with a seasonal veg

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Breaded chicken, Chef’s signature marinara, mashed potatoes, ginger carrots

Wellness Bowl

Wellness Bowl

$16.00

Seasonal bowl with hummus and several fresh veggie preparations (changes daily).

Kale Pesto Pasta

Kale Pesto Pasta

$17.00

House-made kale & garlic pesto, cavatappi pasta, mushrooms, tomatoes, Feta, house-made Parmesan crisp (Vegan available by request)

Veggie Plate

$18.00

Selection of four vegetable sides

Soup/Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Traditional Caesar salad with homemade Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, house-made croutons, house-made Parmesan crisp

Grecian Salad

Grecian Salad

$9.00+

Romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, Feta, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, Greek vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, croutons, cheddar, served with house-made Ranch dressing

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Caramelized onion, beef broth, melted cheese

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

House-made soup. Changes frequently.

Kale Salad

$8.00+Out of stock

Tender kale, house-made vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Mulehouse Burger

Mulehouse Burger

$15.00

⅓ lb beef burger, Swiss & Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, Brioche bun, served with fries

Buffalo Pork Belly Sandwich

Buffalo Pork Belly Sandwich

$15.00

Braised pork belly, Chef’s buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made Ranch, Brioche, served with fries

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, melted cheese, Chef's marinara, Brioche bun, served with fries

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Vegetarian black bean burger patty, Swiss & cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, house-made pickles, Brioche bun, served with fries

Grilled Cheese Pita

$10.00

Cheddar and Swiss on grilled pita bread, served with fries

Gyro Wrap (Beef & Lamb)

$15.00

Thinly-sliced mix of beef & lamb, pita bread, onions, tomatoes, Grecian sauce, served with fries

Chicken Gyro

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, pita bread, onions, tomatoes, Grecian sauce, served with fries

Falafel Gyro

$12.00

Fried falafel nuggets, lettuce, tomato, onions, Grecian sauce, grilled pita

Cod Gyro

$16.00

Beer-battered cod, pita bread, lettuce, tomatoes, Grecian sauce, served with fries

Sides

Fries

$5.00

steak fries dusted with Grecian seasoning

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

creamy, whipped mashed potatoes

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

cavatappi pasta in a creamy cheese sauce

Grits

$5.00

savory local grits

Kale Salad

$5.00

tender kale, veggies, house-made dressing

Ginger Carrots

Ginger Carrots

$5.00

sautéed ginger carrots

Side Seasonal Salad

$7.00

Parmesan Crisp

$2.00

house-made Parmesan crisp

Pita Chips

$1.50

Dessert

Cheesecake

$12.00

Silky house-made cheesecake, (Varies daily. Ask for details.)

Baklava

$6.00

A pastry made with flaky filo dough, nuts, honey, cinnamon and sugar.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

1/4 lb beef patty, cheddar cheese, brioche bun, served with fries

Kid's Pita Pizza

$8.00

pita topped with house-made marinara, cheddar and Swiss cheese, served with fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

grilled pita, melted cheddar and Swiss cheese, served with fries

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Old Mulehouse is chef-driven neighborhood pub in downtown Jasper. Enjoy delicious pub classics and dinner specials.

2 N Main Street, Jasper, GA 30143

