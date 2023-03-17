Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old School Tavern
23 Rushmore Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

23 Rushmore Dr.

Greenville, SC 29615

Hand Helds

Cheese Sticks

$9.00

4 hand cut & breaded mozzarella sticks, fried & served with Marinara sauce

Pretzel

$11.00

Oversided Pretzel served with Beer Cheese

Southwest Egg Rolls

$9.00

2 house-made egg rolls, stuffed with spiced chicken, cheese, corn & black beans, with spicy ranch

Nachos

$10.00

House fried tortilla chips, queso blanco, corn, black beans, red onions, cilantro, jalapeños, pico de gallo and sour cream:

Quesadilla

$8.00

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Wings (6)

$9.00

Wings (12)

$14.00

$1 Wings

$1.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Old School Burger

$13.00

Tavern Burger

$15.00

Beyond Veggie Burger

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Salads

House Salad - Small

$6.00

House Salad - Large

$9.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Mac N' Cheese

$5.00

House Salad

$6.00

Chips

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Bar & grill, live music venue, daily events, scratch kitchen, craft cocktails & fun retro vibes!

Location

23 Rushmore Dr., Greenville, SC 29615

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

