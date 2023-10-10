The Inn on Main 401 Main st
401 Main st
Oley, PA 19547
Food Menu
Brunch
Biscuits and Gravy
$12.00
Quiche
$10.00
Country Breakfast Bowl
$12.00
Chicken Fried Steak
$15.00
Chicken and Waffles
$15.00
Bourbon Marinated Steak & Eggs
$20.00
Eggs Benedict
$14.00
Strawberry Souff'le Pancake
$14.00
Pistachio Stuffed French Toast
$16.00
Porkroll Croissant
$15.00
Smoked Salmon Flatbread
$18.00
Breakfast Burrito
$13.00
Appetizer
Sandwiches
Seafood
Steaks & Chops
Pasta
Vegan Stuffed Pepper
$22.00
Bell pepper stuffed with roasted vegetables and quinoa on a bed of lettuce with avocado and sliced cucumber
Sausage Ravioli Marinara
$22.00
Four cheese ravioli, your choice of white or red share, mild Italian sausage, topped with lightly baked mozzarella and basil
Filet Meatball and Spaghetti
$23.00
House made filet mignon meatballs, classic spaghetti tossed in our homemade plum tomato sauce
Linguini Rustica
$22.00
Sauteed onion, artichokes, marinated tomatoes, prosciutto, in a light cream sauce
Prosciutto Carbonara
$23.00
Prosciutto and spaghetti tossed with an egg cream sauce with a shower of grated aged Pecorino Romano cheese and topped with fresh ground black pepper
Vegan Stuffed Pepper
$22.00
Bell pepper stuffed with roasted vegetables and quinoa on a bed of lettuce with avocado and sliced cucumber
Flatbread
Sides
Dessert
Drinks
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Cherry Coke
$3.00
Seagrams Ginger Ale
$3.00
Fanta Orange
$3.00
Fuze Raspberry Tea
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea
$3.00
Tonic Water
$3.00
Hot Tea-Lipton Black
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Decaffinated Coffee
$3.00
Espresso
$5.00
Milk
$3.50
Chico Milk
$3.50
Orange Juice
$3.50
Kids Menu
Kids Drinks
Late Night Menu
Drink Menu
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey/Scotch
Jack Daniel's (HOUSE)
$7.00
Maker's Mark 46
$9.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
$12.00
Bulleit RYE
$9.00
Bulleit BOURBON
$10.00
Jameson
$7.00
Crown Royal PEACH
$8.00
Crown Royal APPLE
$8.00
Crown Royal SALTED CARAMEL
$8.00
Dewar's Scotch
$7.00
Glenfiddich Scotch 15
$15.00
Glenlivet Scotch 15
$15.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$30.00
American Honey
$7.00
Fireball
$7.00
Whistle Pig 15
$30.00
Cordials/Liqueurs
Aperol
$7.00
Melon Schnapps
$6.00
Sour Apple Schnapps
$6.00
Butterscotch Schnapps
$6.00
Peach Schnapps
$6.00
Razzmatazz Schnapps
$6.00
Bailey's Irish Cream
$7.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Limoncello
$7.00
Disaronno Amaretto
$9.00
Sambuca (WHITE)
$8.00
Chambord
$9.00
Frangelico
$8.00
Rumple Minz
$7.00
Banana Liqueur
$6.00
Creme De Mint Liqueur
$6.00
White Chocolate Liqueur
$6.00
Campari (Negroni)
$9.00
Rumchata
$7.00
Hennessy
$9.00
Christian Brother's Brandy
$6.00
Specialty Drinks
Malibu Bay Breeze
$10.00
Orange Crush
$11.00
House Margarita
$9.00
House Long Island
$10.00
TOP SHELF Long Island
$13.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Lemondrop Martini
$12.00
House Mojito (Coconut)
$10.00
Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Negroni
$12.00
House Bloody Mary
$12.00
House Mimosa
$8.00
Trashcan
$10.00
Irish Car Bomb Shot
$8.00
Pina Colada
$10.00
Cosmo
$11.00
Cocktail Menu
Berks Cosmopoliton
$12.00
The Frenchman
$13.00
Oley Valley Vanilla Pomtini
$12.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Goose Gimlet
$11.00
Lavendar Haze
$12.00
Gin Mule
$11.00
The Proper
$12.00
Main Street Margarita
$13.00
Lone Ranger
$13.00
Ice Spice
$12.00
Woodford Manhattan
$14.00
The RMC
$13.00
Main Street Mai Tai
$13.00
Mojito (Coconut)
$10.00
Limoncello Spritz
$9.00
THIS Sangria (RED)
$12.00
THAT Sangria (WHITE)
$12.00
Brunch Cocktails
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Orange Creamsicle Martini
$12.00
Lemondrop Martini
$12.00
Inn on Main Bloody Mary
$12.00
Empress 75
$11.00
Grapefruit Gin Fizz
$11.00
Italian Margarita
$13.00
The Bloody Maria
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$9.00
Royal Spritz
$13.00
Devon Pop-Tail
$9.00
Main Street Mimosa
$9.00
Pack-A-Punch
$10.00
Lynchburg Lemonade
$9.00
Irish Coffee
$7.00
Beer-Draft
Beer-Bottle/Cans
Coors Banquet
$4.00
Coors Lite
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Dogfish Head 60
$5.00
Dogfish Head 90
$5.00
Heiniken
$5.00
Heineken ZERO
$5.00
Labatt Blue
$4.00
Twisted Tea
$4.00
Yuengling Black and Tan
$4.00
Whiteclaw Strawberry
$4.00
Whiteclaw Mago
$4.00
Whiteclaw Blackberry
$4.00
Whiteclaw Pineapple
$4.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$4.00
Blake's Original Cider
$5.00
1911 Cider Donut
$7.00
Ommegang Gnomegarden
$7.00
Ommegang Neon Rainbows
$7.00
Captain Lawrence Citra Haze IPA
$6.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Bud Lite
$4.00
Golden Road: Mango Kart
$6.00
Goose Island IPA
$6.00
Micholeb Ultra
$5.00
New Belgium Fat Tire
$6.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
Troegs Perpetual
$6.00
Victory Berry Monkey
$6.00
Victory Sour Monkey
$6.00
Victory Golden Monkey
$6.00
New Belgium VooDoo Ranger
$6.00
Hoegarden
$6.00
Lindemans Framboise
$12.00
Lindemans Peche
$12.00
Franziskaner Weissbier
$6.00
White Wine Glass
Red Wine Glass
White Wine Bottle
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
401 Main st, Oley, PA 19547
Gallery
