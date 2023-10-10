Food Menu

Brunch

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

Quiche

$10.00

Country Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Bourbon Marinated Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Strawberry Souff'le Pancake

$14.00

Pistachio Stuffed French Toast

$16.00

Porkroll Croissant

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$18.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Appetizer

Surf & Turf Chili

$14.00

Filet Mignon Meatballs

$15.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Scallop Bruschetta

$16.00

Burrata Fresca

$13.00

Seafood Dip

$15.00

Sesame Seared Tuna

$16.00

Wings

$14.00

------------

Salads

Cobb Salad

$17.00

House Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Quinoa Black Bean Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches

Main Street Burger

$18.00

Blackened Salmon BLT

$19.00

Chicken Florentine Panini

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Filet Mignon Sandwich

$20.00

Reuben

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Stuffed Chicken

$24.00

Seafood

Hickory Charred Salmon

$25.00

Cioppino

$30.00

Prosciutto Crusted Scallops

$28.00

Lobster and Brown Butter Gnocchi

$32.00

Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Soup Du Jour

$5.00

Steaks & Chops

Bone in Pork Chop

$26.00

New York Strip

$25.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$32.00

Shoulder Tenderloin

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$36.00

Pasta

Bell pepper stuffed with roasted vegetables and quinoa on a bed of lettuce with avocado and sliced cucumber

Sausage Ravioli Marinara

$22.00

Four cheese ravioli, your choice of white or red share, mild Italian sausage, topped with lightly baked mozzarella and basil

Filet Meatball and Spaghetti

$23.00

House made filet mignon meatballs, classic spaghetti tossed in our homemade plum tomato sauce

Linguini Rustica

$22.00

Sauteed onion, artichokes, marinated tomatoes, prosciutto, in a light cream sauce

Prosciutto Carbonara

$23.00

Prosciutto and spaghetti tossed with an egg cream sauce with a shower of grated aged Pecorino Romano cheese and topped with fresh ground black pepper

Vegan Stuffed Pepper

$22.00

Bell pepper stuffed with roasted vegetables and quinoa on a bed of lettuce with avocado and sliced cucumber

Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Prosciutto & Avocado Flatbread

$15.00

Italian Sausage Flatbread

$15.00

Sides

Side Salad (Small)

$4.00

Caesar Salad (Small)

$4.00

Wasabi Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Fire Roasted Corn with Red Peppers

$4.00

Crispy Bacon Infused Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Mashed

$4.00

Dessert

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

PB Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Dish ice cream

$3.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Fuze Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Hot Tea-Lipton Black

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaffinated Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Milk

$3.50

Chico Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Kids Personal Pizza

$8.00

Kids Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Fuze Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Late Night Menu

Wings

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Classic Flatbread

$12.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Poppers

$10.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$14.00

Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries

$11.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Ham & Cheese Panini

$13.00

Vegan Stuffed Pepper

$22.00

Poppers

$12.00

Hot Honey Cheese Bites

$12.00

-- Course Line --

------------

Drink Menu

Vodka

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Citron

$9.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Manadrin

$7.00

Absolut Pear

$7.00

Absolut Raspberri

$7.00

Absolut Vanilla

$7.00

Tito's (HOUSE)

$6.50

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's (HOUSE)

$6.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.50

Gin

Faber (HOUSE)

$6.50

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Empress 1908

$9.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Silver (HOUSE)

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Gold (HOUSE)

$6.50

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Jack Daniel's (HOUSE)

$7.00

Maker's Mark 46

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$12.00

Bulleit RYE

$9.00

Bulleit BOURBON

$10.00

Jameson

$7.00

Crown Royal PEACH

$8.00

Crown Royal APPLE

$8.00

Crown Royal SALTED CARAMEL

$8.00

Dewar's Scotch

$7.00

Glenfiddich Scotch 15

$15.00

Glenlivet Scotch 15

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$30.00

American Honey

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Whistle Pig 15

$30.00

Rum

Bacardi White (HOUSE)

$6.50

Captain Morgan Spiced

$7.00

Malibu (Coconut)

$7.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$12.00

Cordials/Liqueurs

Aperol

$7.00

Melon Schnapps

$6.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$6.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Razzmatazz Schnapps

$6.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$9.00

Sambuca (WHITE)

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Rumple Minz

$7.00

Banana Liqueur

$6.00

Creme De Mint Liqueur

$6.00

White Chocolate Liqueur

$6.00

Campari (Negroni)

$9.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Christian Brother's Brandy

$6.00

Specialty Drinks

Malibu Bay Breeze

$10.00

Orange Crush

$11.00

House Margarita

$9.00

House Long Island

$10.00

TOP SHELF Long Island

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Lemondrop Martini

$12.00

House Mojito (Coconut)

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

House Bloody Mary

$12.00

House Mimosa

$8.00

Trashcan

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb Shot

$8.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Cocktail Menu

Berks Cosmopoliton

$12.00

The Frenchman

$13.00

Oley Valley Vanilla Pomtini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Goose Gimlet

$11.00

Lavendar Haze

$12.00

Gin Mule

$11.00

The Proper

$12.00

Main Street Margarita

$13.00

Lone Ranger

$13.00

Ice Spice

$12.00

Woodford Manhattan

$14.00

The RMC

$13.00

Main Street Mai Tai

$13.00

Mojito (Coconut)

$10.00

Limoncello Spritz

$9.00

THIS Sangria (RED)

$12.00

THAT Sangria (WHITE)

$12.00

Brunch Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Orange Creamsicle Martini

$12.00

Lemondrop Martini

$12.00

Inn on Main Bloody Mary

$12.00

Empress 75

$11.00

Grapefruit Gin Fizz

$11.00

Italian Margarita

$13.00

The Bloody Maria

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Royal Spritz

$13.00

Devon Pop-Tail

$9.00

Main Street Mimosa

$9.00

Pack-A-Punch

$10.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Beer-Draft

Miller Lite 16

$4.00

Yuengling 16

$4.00

Blue Moon 16

$6.00

Sam Adams 16

$6.00

Guinness 16

$6.00

Dogfish Head Punkin 12

$6.00

Ommegang 3 Philosphers 12

$7.00

Fiddlehead IPA 12

$6.00

Beer-Bottle/Cans

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Dogfish Head 60

$5.00

Dogfish Head 90

$5.00

Heiniken

$5.00

Heineken ZERO

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Yuengling Black and Tan

$4.00

Whiteclaw Strawberry

$4.00

Whiteclaw Mago

$4.00

Whiteclaw Blackberry

$4.00

Whiteclaw Pineapple

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Blake's Original Cider

$5.00

1911 Cider Donut

$7.00

Ommegang Gnomegarden

$7.00

Ommegang Neon Rainbows

$7.00

Captain Lawrence Citra Haze IPA

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Golden Road: Mango Kart

$6.00

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Micholeb Ultra

$5.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Troegs Perpetual

$6.00

Victory Berry Monkey

$6.00

Victory Sour Monkey

$6.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$6.00

New Belgium VooDoo Ranger

$6.00

Hoegarden

$6.00

Lindemans Framboise

$12.00

Lindemans Peche

$12.00

Franziskaner Weissbier

$6.00

White Wine Glass

GLS ROSE: Notorius Pink

$9.00

GLS Reisling: Pacific Rim

$10.00

GLS Moscato: Baretnura

$12.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc: Sand Point

$10.00

GLS Pinot Grigio: Mezzacorona

$9.00

GLS Pinot Grigio: Barone Fini

$11.00

GLS Chardonnay: St. Huberts

$11.00

GLS Chardonnay: Duckhorn

$17.00

GLS PROSECCO: Bartenura

$12.00

Red Wine Glass

GLS Red Blend: 1000 Stories

$11.00

GLS Merolt: Ghost Pines

$12.00

GLS Pinot Noir: Sand Point

$10.00

GLS Malbec: Alamos

$9.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon: Imagery

$11.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon: Kenwood Vineyards

$17.00

GLS Allenbach Wines: Chambourcin

$9.00

White Wine Bottle

BTL ROSE: Notorius Pink

$28.00

BTL Reisling: Pacific Rim

$32.00

BTL Moscato: Baretnura

$36.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc: Sand Point

$32.00

BTL Pinot Grigio: Mezzacorona

$28.00

BTL Pinot Grigio: Barone Fini

$32.00

BTL Chardonnay: St. Huberts

$32.00

BTL Chardonnay: Duckhorn

$68.00

BTL PROSECCO: Bartenura

$36.00

Red Wine Bottle

BTL Red Blend: 1000 Stories

$32.00

BTL Merolt: Ghost Pines

$36.00

BTL Pinot Noir: Sand Point

$32.00

BTL Malbec: Alamos

$28.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon: Imagery

$32.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon: Kenwood Vineyards

$68.00

BTL Allenbach Wines: Chambourcin

$28.00