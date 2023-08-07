FOOD

APPETIZERS

BAKED MEATBALLS

$10.50

CHEDDAR & MOZZARELLA, PARSLEY, MARINARA SAUCE, GARLIC BREAD

BRUSCHETTA

$9.50

TOMATO, RED ONION, GARLIC, BASIL, BALSAMIC REDUCTION, ROSEMARY FOCACCIA

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.00

DRIED CRANBERRIES, CRUMBLED FETA, LEMON POPPYSEED SAUCE

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$11.00

FRIED SHRIMP, SWEET CHILI AIOLI, MIXED GREENS, GREEN ONION, TOASTED SESAME SEED

PANKO CRUSTED ONION RINGS

$8.00

FRENCH ONION AIOLI

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.50

TRUFFLE OIL, PARMESAN, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI

ENTREES

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$15.00

ROASTED GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, GLAZED PEAS & CARROTS, BLACK PEPPER GRAVY

GROWN UP MAC & CHEESE

$13.50

CHEDDAR, PARMESAN, BLEU CHEESE & MOZZARELLA CREAM SAUCE, PEAS, BACON, BREAD CRUMBS, GREEN ONION

PAN SEARED SALMON

$19.50

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, PARMESAN BRUSSELS SPROUTS, DILL CREME FRAICHE

PASTA ALFREDO

$13.50

MUSHROOM, TOMATO, SPINACH, PARMESAN, PARSLEY, GRILLED GARLIC BREAD

PASTA ROSA

$10.00

TOMATO CREAM SAUCE, ROASTED GARLIC, SPINACH, GRATED PARMESAN

PETITE NY STRIP

$21.00

ROASTED GARLIC MASHED POTATOES, SAUTEED ONIONS AND MUSHROOMS, HORSERADISH SAUCE

PORK SCHNITZEL

$14.50

PANKO CRUSTED PORK LOIN, PAN FRIED POTATOES, ONION, SPINACH, LEMON VINAIGRETTE

PULLED CHICKEN RISOTTO

$15.00

BACON, TOMATO, RANCH, SPINACH, GREEN ONION, HERBED CREME FRAICHE

SALMON RISOTTO

$20.50

PARMESAN RISOTTO, CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS, TOMATO BRUSCHETTA, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

STEAK POMMES FRITES

$18.00

SEARED PETITE NY STRIP, PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI, HOUSE STEAK SAUCE

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

HOBBES BURGER

$11.00

AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI, PICKLE, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

BBQ BURGER

$12.50

AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON, BBQ SAUCE, ONION STRAWS, COLESLAW, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER

$11.50

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, SWISS, LETTUCE, FRENCH ONION AIOLI, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

SHRIMP PO'BOY

$11.00

FRIED SHRIMP, COLESLAW, SWEET CHILE AIOLI, HOAGIE BUN, GREEN ONION

PHILLY

$12.00

SHAVED BEEF, GREEN BELL PEPPER, ONION, SWISS, HORSERADISH AIOLI, HOAGIE BUN

FRENCH DIP

$12.50

SHAVED BEEF, SWISS CHEESE, GARLIC AIOLI, AU JUS ON TOASTED ROSEMARY FOCACCIA BREAD

BBQ PULLED CHICKEN

$11.00

ONION STRAWS, BACON, AMERICAN CHEESE, COLESLAW, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

SPICY CHICKEN

$10.50

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, JALAPENO, LETTUCE, PICKLED RED ONION, BUFFALO RANCH SPREAD, TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

$9.50

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, PICKLE, GARLIC AIOLI ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE

$10.50

AMERICAN CHEESE, SWISS, MOZZERELLA, TOMATO, BACON ON ROSEMARY FOCACCIA BREAD

SALADS & SOUPS

HOUSE SALAD

$4.50

MIXED GREENS, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, HOUSE CROUTONS

SIDE CAESAR

$5.00

CHOPPED ROMAINE, CAESAR DRESSING, SHAVED PARMESAN, HOUSE CROUTONS

CAESAR SALAD

$8.50

CHOPPED ROMAINE, CAESAR DRESSING, PARMESAN, CROUTONS

WEDGE

$6.50

ICEBURG LETTUCE WEDGE, CRUMBLED BACON, CHERRY TOMATO, BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

CHICKEN BLT SALAD

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, MIXED GREENS TOMATO, BACON, CROUTONS, PICKLED RED ONION, RANCH DRESSING

FETA & BERRY SALAD

$11.00

MIXED GREENS, DRIED CRANBERRIES, STRAWBERRIES, CRUMBLED FETA, CANDIED WALNUTS, LEMON POPPYSEED DRESSING

SEARED SALMON SALAD

$17.00

MIXED GREENS, STRAWBERRIES, RED ONION, CHERRY TOMATO, CANDIED WALNUTS, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$4.50+

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.50+

DESSERTS

BLUEBERRY BREAD PUDDING

$6.50

TRIPLE BERRY COULIS, VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM

BROWNIE A LA MODE

$6.00

CANDIED WALNUTS, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM, CARAMEL

NY STYLE CHEESECAKE

$7.00

SEASONAL

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$7.50

STRAWBERRIES, CANDIED WALNUTS, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, CARAMEL SAUCE

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.50
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$5.50
KIDS STEAK

$8.00
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.50
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$5.50
KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.50

BEVERAGES

SODA

COKE

$2.75
DIET COKE

$2.75
SPRITE

$2.75
MR. PIBB

$2.75
LEMONADE

$2.75
ICED TEA

$2.75
ARNOLD PALMER

$2.75

WINE

RED BOTTLE

HOUSE PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$22.00

HOUSE MERLOT BOTTLE

$22.00

HOUSE CABERNET BOTTLE

$22.00

WHITE BOTTLE

HOUSE CHARD BOTTLE

$22.00

HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO BOTTLE

$22.00

HOUSE MOSCATO BOTTLE

$22.00

HOUSE SAUVIGNON BLANC BOTTLE

$22.00

HOUSE SPARKLING BOTTLE

$26.00