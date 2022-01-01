Main picView gallery

On Tap 1424 NE Cushing Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

1424 NE Cushing Dr.

Bend, OR 97701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

10 Barrel Skin in the Game Sour

$5.00+

HenHouse Juiced on Cherry & Lime Gose

$5.00+

Wild Ride Patio Days

$4.00+

Drowned Lands Wander Pilsner

$6.00+

Steeplejack Kolsch

$5.00+

Spider City Hefeweizen

$5.00+

Grains of Wrath Papermaker Pale

$5.00+

Boss Rambler Day Crew Pale Ale

$5.00+

Georgetown Bodhizafa

$6.00+

Breakside Industrielle IPA

$6.00+

Pfriem Dank IPA

$6.00+

ColdFire Poetic Forms IPA

$6.00+

Boneyard 7 Day WKND IPA

$6.00+

Via Trippin in the Jungle IPA

$6.00+

Sunriver Favor the Bold IPA

$6.00+

Stoup Northwest Red Ale

$5.00+

Block 15 Ol Saint Nick

$5.00+

Wayfinder Funeral Bock

$5.00+

Backwoods Pecan Pie Porter

$5.00+

Ruse Borders of the Night Stout

$5.00+

Maui Nitro Coconut Porter

$6.00+

Mason Jars

$2.00

Cider

San Juan Hard Seltzer

$5.00+

Caldera Tangerine Hard Seltzer

$5.00+

Golden State Mighty Dry Cider

$6.00+

Tumalo Cranberry Cider

$6.00+

Legend Cider Blueberry

$6.00+

Finn River Pear Cider

$6.00+

Mason Jars

$2.00

Wine

Rainstorm Pinot Noir

$7.00+

North x Northwest Red Blend

$7.00+

Campbell Lane Pinot Gris

$7.00+

Angeline Chardonnay

$7.00+

Prosecco

$6.00+

Kombucha/CBD/Coffee

Compassion Kombucha Blueberry Cherry

$6.00+

Ablis Strawberry Mojito

$5.00+

Compassion Kombucha Strawberry Lemon

$6.00+

Coffee 4 Kids Nitro

$5.00+

Mason Jars

$2.00

N/A Cans

Untitled Art N/A Cans

$4.00+

Altitude CBD Drinks

$5.00

Beer Cans

Mixed 4-Pack

$16.00

Beachwood Laurel IPA Cans

$16.00+

Fort George Cheers to the Land IPA

$17.00+

Drowned Lands Silent Stars Cans

$16.00+

Pfriem Dank IPA Cans

$15.00+

Alesmith Hop Cypher Cans

$15.00+

Fremont Ectoplasm Cans

$16.00+

All Swag

Beanies

$25.00

Dog Bandanas

$5.00

Drink Tank Cups

$15.00

Drink Tanks

$50.00

Flannels

$40.00

Mason Jars

$2.00

Hats

$25.00

Summer Hoodies

$35.00

Mountain Bike Jersey

$50.00

Stickers

$1.00

TShirts

$20.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Bucket Hats

$30.00

Membership Fees

Drinking Team Annual Membership

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1424 NE Cushing Dr., Bend, OR 97701

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Worthy Brewing - Main Pub
orange starNo Reviews
495 NE Bellevue Dr Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Bangers and Brews Eastside
orange starNo Reviews
1462 NE Cushing Dr #140, Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food East #2 - Life & Time East
orange starNo Reviews
1462 NE Cushing Drive Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
HABLO TACOS
orange starNo Reviews
1462 NE Cushing Dr. BEND, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Sunriver Brewing Company - Bend Eastside (NRO) - 1500 Northeast Cushing Drive Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Northeast Cushing Drive Suite 100 Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Baldy's BBQ - Eastside Bend
orange starNo Reviews
2670 ne hwy 20 Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bend

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
AVID Cider Co - Bend
orange star4.7 • 790
550 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie
orange star4.7 • 695
803 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bend
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston