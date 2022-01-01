  • Home
Sunriver Brewing Company - Bend Eastside (NRO) 1500 Northeast Cushing Drive Suite 100

No reviews yet

1500 Northeast Cushing Drive Suite 100

Bend, OR 97701

To Share or Not To Share

Beer Pretzel

$13.00

beer cheese, spicy beer mustard

General Tso Cauliflower

$15.00

sweet garlic ginger sauce, sesame seeds

Naked Chicken Wings

$17.00

choice of buffalo, bbq, or general tso

Pub Nachos

$14.00

green chili beer cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeno, cilantro lime sour cream

Side Fries

$6.00

Fork or Spoon

Soup of the Day

$7.00

chefs daily brew

Brewhouse Salad

$15.00

field greens, Fuzztail Hefeweizen marinated cranberries, pickled onions, candied walnuts, pepper bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing

Simple Salad

$9.00

field greens, cucumber, tomato, pickled onion, butter croutons, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, caesar dressing, parmesan, butter croutons, lemon

Roasted Veggie Salad

$17.00

Roasted Parsnips, Butternut Squash, Mixed Greens, Farro, Fuzztail Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Between Two Buns

Bacon Brew Burger

$17.00

Painted Hills natural beef, Tillamook cheddar, pepper bacon, tomato, lettuce, onion, roasted garlic aioli, telera roll

Wagyu Sliders

$19.00

American kobe beef, pepper bacon jam, Tillamook white cheddar, herb aioli, burgundy reduction, brioche bun

Turkey Dip

$18.00

smoked turkey breast, pepper bacon, tomato, Tillamook white cheddar, natural turkey jus, french roll

Impossible Smash Burger

$16.00

plant based patty, carmaelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mustard aioli, telera roll

Tri Tip Sando

$19.00

Tri Tip, Roasted Peppers, Pickled Jalapeno, Chipotle Mayo, Beer Cheese, Big Ed's Stadium Roll.

Birria Torta

$18.00

beef birria, pico de gallo, fresh mozzarella, cilantro crema, hoagie roll, consume for dipping

Flash Chicken Sando

$18.00

Food We Love

Fish N Chips

$18.00

Fuzztail Hefeweizen battered NW cod, lemongrass remoulade, grilled lemon

Reuben Calzone

$18.00

corned beef, caramelized onion, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, garlic oil, caraway seed, 1000 island dressing

Thai Chicken Curry

$17.00Out of stock

chicken, red curry, red onion, red bell pepper, Yukon gold potatoes, coconut rice

Pizza

Cheese

$17.00

tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone

Margherita

$20.00

tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella

Pepperoni

$20.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone

Roasted Veggie Pizza

$21.00

spicy marinara, cheddar jack blend, red onion, roasted red pepper, roasted poblano, spinach

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00

buffalo sauce, cheddar jack, bleu cheese, chicken, red onion, bacon, green onion, spicy honey drizzle

Spicy Andouille Pizza

$23.00

spicy marinara, mozzarella, pepper jack, jalapeno, andouille sausage, red onion, spicy honey

Kids

Kids Butter Pasta with Parmesan

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Fish

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Fries Side Only

$3.00

Kids Fruit Side Only

$3.00

Kids Veggie Side Only

$3.00

Beer

Wood Series: Chocolate Ice Cream Imperial Stout

$14.00

Wood Series: Double Mocha Imperial Stout

$14.00

Wild Series: Gin Fizz Saison

$14.00

Wood Series - Double Brown

$14.00

Wood Series: Rye Barrel Vanilla Stout

$14.00

Fuzztail Hefeweizen - 6 Pack

$10.50

Rippin NW Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$10.50

Rivermark Pilsner - 6 Pack

$10.50

Vicious Mosquito IPA - 6 Pack

$10.50

Clearview West Coast IPA - 6 Pack

$10.50Out of stock

Cocoa Cow Chocolate Milk Stout - 4 Pack

$16.00

Two Roots N/A IPA

$5.00

Ghostfish Glut Free

$6.50

Critical Few - Double IPA 4pck

$20.00

Omega Directive Hazy IPA 4pck

$20.00

Resin Nation - Double IPA 4pck

$20.00

Favor The Bold - West Coast IPA 4pck

$20.00

Turtle in the Clouds - Hazy IPA 4pck

$20.00

Revival - Vienna Lager 4pck

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eastside Location! Awesome craft beer, great food, engaging service!

Location

1500 Northeast Cushing Drive Suite 100, Bend, OR 97701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

