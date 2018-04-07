Oyster House Brewing Company

A map showing the location of Oyster House Brewing CompanyView gallery

Starters

Oysters on the Half Shell

$32.00

Oysters on the Half Shell 1/2 Dozen

$22.00

Blue Cheese Fried Oysters

$16.00

Char-grilled Oysters

$18.00

Bourbon Pimento Mac-n-Cheese

$12.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$18.00

Happy Hour Oysters

$22.00

Bienville

$20.00Out of stock

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

T-Dippy

$15.00

Oyster Shooter

$3.00

Vodka Shooter

$8.00

Beer Shooter

$4.50

Tito's Shooter

$10.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$13.00

Mezcal Shooter

$11.00

Tequila Shooter

$8.00

Soups

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00

Shrimp and Andouille Gumbo

$10.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

1/2 Greek

$7.00

1/2 Caesar

$6.00

Louie

$18.00

Nicoise

$18.00

Sandwiches

OHouse Burger

$16.00

Pub Burger

$12.00

Oyster PoBoy

$16.00

Shrimp PoBoy

$16.00

Blackened Catfish Sandwich

$16.00

USAIN BOLT

$16.00

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Traditional BLT

$12.00

Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled Boy

$16.00

Entrees

Fish-n-Chips`

$16.00

Etouffee

$20.00

Trout

$22.00

Red Beans and Rice w/ Andouille

$16.00

Veggies And Beans And Rice Vegan

$12.00

Oyster Basket (8)

$17.00

Shrimp Basket (6)

$16.00

Specials

Dessert

$6.00

Pasta Special

$17.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Slaw

$6.00

Beans N Rice

$6.00

Potato Wedges

$6.00

Veggies

$6.00

Flying Baguette

$1.50

Puppies

$6.00

Side Remy

$0.50

Retail Llama

$8.00

Cheese Up!

$1.50

Side 4 Pickles

$1.00

Side Fried Oysters

$7.00

Side Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Side Andouille

$10.00

Side Crawfish

$7.00

Fried Chicken

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Side Catfish

$10.00

Side Sauteed Shrimp

$7.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Brunch

Breakfast Bowl

$16.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp N Grits

$18.00

Omelette

$13.00

Benny

$16.00

Bread Pudding

$16.00

CrabCake Salad

$18.00

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Butternut Benny

$16.00

BFast Hoagie

$13.00

No Egg

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Titos

$8.00

Titos Bloody

$9.00

LIT

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

White Russian

$8.50

Rum Punch

$8.50

Sunday Bloody

$8.00

Michelada

$7.00

Sunday Mimosa

$6.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Bombay

$8.00

Mimosa Spec

$5.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Sailor Jerry's

$8.00

Mt Gay

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Sauza

$8.00

Margarita

$8.50

Sauza Margarita

$9.50

Gold Sauza

$9.50

Herradurra

$11.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Mezcal Mary

$12.00

Mezcal Marg

$12.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Woodford

$12.00

Crown

$9.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Oban

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$13.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Aperol

$9.00

DRINKS

SODA

$3.00

JUICE

$3.50

TEA

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Chardonnay

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Bubbles

$8.00

Bottle P Grigio

$26.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$26.00

Bottle P Noir

$26.00

Bottle Cabernet

$26.00

Bottle Bubbles

$26.00

Cork Fee

$20.00

Half Glass

$4.00

Rose Gls

$8.00

Rose Btl

$26.00

Sangria

$8.00

MERCH

T Shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$50.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Taster Glass

$4.00

Tulip Glass

$12.00

Hat

$20.00

Glass Shipped

$6.00

Llamma Spit

$8.00

Playing Cards

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Ellie's Plate

$7.50

Kids Fish

$7.50

Kids Shrimp

$7.50

Kids Oysters

$7.50

Gram Burger

$7.00

Butter Noodles W Parm

$5.00

Franks Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Butter Noodles NO CHEESE

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

625 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

