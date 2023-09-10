Favillas New York Pizza 5 regent park blvd suite 107
No reviews yet
5 Regent Park Boulevard
Asheville, NC 28806
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Salads
Side Garden
Romaine, onions, olives, & tomato
Large Garden
Romaine, onions, olives, & tomato
Caesar
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing on the side or tossed
Greek
Romaine, feta, red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, and tomato with special Greek dressing
Caprese
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, & balsamic glaze
Antipasto
Romaine, tomato, onion, Kalamata olives, ham, salami, capicola, roasted peppers, & mozzarella with Italian vinaigrette
Spinach
Spinach, diced egg, mushrooms, red onions, gorgonzola, sliced almonds with olive oil, & balsamic glaze
Side Dressings
Strombolis
Small Traditional Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, onions, mushrooms, two cheese blend of Romano, and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara
Medium Traditional Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, onions, mushrooms, two cheese blend of Romano, and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara
Large Traditional Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, onions, mushrooms, two cheese blend of Romano, and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara
Small Stromboli Build-Your-Own
Medium Stromboli Build-Your-Own
Large Stromboli Build-Your-Own
Calzones
Small Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, Romano, & mozzarella blend baked in a garlic Parmesan crust add additional ingredients for the pizza toppings price
Medium Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, Romano, & mozzarella blend baked in a garlic Parmesan crust add additional ingredients for the pizza toppings price
Large Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, Romano, & mozzarella blend baked in a garlic Parmesan crust add additional ingredients for the pizza toppings price
Subs
6" Meatball Parmesan
Savory meatballs served with a robust marinara sauce & melted mozzarella
12" Meatball Parmesan
Savory meatballs served with a robust marinara sauce & melted mozzarella
6" Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlets served with a robust marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
12" Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlets served with a robust marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
6" Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly breaded eggplant covered in our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
12" Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly breaded eggplant covered in our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
6" Steak Deluxe
Thinly sliced Angus beef steak with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and melted mozzarella
12" Steak Deluxe
Thinly sliced Angus beef steak with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and melted mozzarella
6" BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken chunks in a tangy BBQ sauce covered in melted Cheddar cheese
12" BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken chunks in a tangy BBQ sauce covered in melted Cheddar cheese
6" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken cutlets in a spicy buffalo sauce covered in melted provolone cheese
12" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken cutlets in a spicy buffalo sauce covered in melted provolone cheese
6" Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Tasty Italian sausage with green peppers and onion in marinara sauce
12" Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Tasty Italian sausage with green peppers and onion in marinara sauce
6" Hot Italian Sub
Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted peppers, and Italian dressing
12" Hot Italian Sub
Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted peppers, and Italian dressing
6" Cold Italian Sub
Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted peppers, and Italian dressing
12" Cold Italian Sub
Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted peppers, and Italian dressing
6" Hot Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
12" Hot Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
6" Cold Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
12" Cold Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Pizza
Specialty Gourmet Pizza
10" Alfredo Delight
Homemade alfredo with grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, & roasted garlic
10" Balsamic Chicken
Breaded chicken cutlets with diced tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, & balsamic glaze
10" BBQ Chicken
Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend
10" BBQ Delight
Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend, red onion, and pineapple
10" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled diced chicken, homemade buffalo sauce with a Cheddar cheese, blue cheese, and mozzarella blend
10" Cheeseburger
Black Angus ground beef, bacon, Cheddar cheese with a tasty burger sauce (available with lettuce, tomato, & onion)
10" Chicken Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce with grilled chicken & melted mozzarella
10" Chicken Parmesan
Freshly made chicken cutlets with dinner sauce, melted mozzarella, light ricotta topping with fresh basil & Romano cheese
10" Cream of Spinach
Homemade cream of spinach sauce with a sesame crust topped with melted mozzarella and Asiago cheese
10" Eggplant Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce with breaded eggplant & melted mozzarella
10" Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella, light ricotta, fresh basil, & Romano cheese
10" Gluten Free Balsamic Chicken
Breaded chicken cutlets with diced tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, & balsamic glaze
10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken
Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend
10" Gluten Free BBQ Delight
Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend, red onion, and pineapple
10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken
Grilled diced chicken, homemade buffalo sauce with a Cheddar cheese, blue cheese, and mozzarella blend
10" Gluten Free Cheeseburger
Black Angus ground beef, bacon, Cheddar cheese with a tasty burger sauce (available with lettuce, tomato, & onion)
10" Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce with grilled chicken & melted mozzarella
10" Gluten Free Chicken Parmesan
Freshly made chicken cutlets with dinner sauce, melted mozzarella, light ricotta topping with fresh basil & Romano cheese
10" Gluten Free Eggplant Alfredo
Homemade alfredo sauce with breaded eggplant & melted mozzarella
10" Gluten Free Eggplant Parmesan
Lightly breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella, light ricotta, fresh basil, & Romano cheese
10" Gluten Free Hidden Valley
Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, and bacon with a ranch dressing base
10" Gluten Free House
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers
10" Gluten Free Lasagna Pizza
Two layers of pasta & ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, dinner sauce, & topped with fresh basil
10" Gluten Free Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomato, mozzarella, basil, & olive oil
10" Gluten Free Meat
Ground beef, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, ham, & bacon
10" Gluten Free Meatball Parmesan
Homemade meatballs & dinner sauce with melted mozzarella topping, light ricotta topping with fresh basil, & Romano cheese
10" Gluten Free Pizza Fresco
Homemade marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil, olive oil & diced tomato
10" Gluten Free Pizza Primavera
Spinach, artichoke, lightly breaded eggplant, and zucchini on a garlic, olive oil, sesame crust topped lightly with our dinner sauce & Asiago cheese
10" Gluten Free Steak Deluxe
Tender sliced steak with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, & a mozzarella/Cheddar cheese blend
10" Gluten Free Veggie
Eggplant, green peppers, onions, garlic, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, & black olives
10" Gluten Free White Mediterranean
Fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, light garlic, ricotta, & feta cheese
10" Hidden Valley
Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, and bacon with a ranch dressing base
10" House
Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers
10" Lasagna Pizza
Two layers of pasta & ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, dinner sauce, & topped with fresh basil