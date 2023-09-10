Popular Items

16" Cheese

$15.99

Side Order of French Fries

$3.99


Appetizers

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Served with homemade marinara

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

Served with roasted red pepper sauce

8 Wings

$10.99

Meatballs & Sausage

$9.95

With melted mozzarella & garlic rolls

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

With french fries

Individual Pinwheels

$3.95

3 Pieces Pinwheels

$9.99

Salads

Side Garden

$3.45

Romaine, onions, olives, & tomato

Large Garden

$7.95

Romaine, onions, olives, & tomato

Caesar

$8.95

Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing on the side or tossed

Greek

$8.95

Romaine, feta, red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, and tomato with special Greek dressing

Caprese

$9.45

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, & balsamic glaze

Antipasto

$9.95

Romaine, tomato, onion, Kalamata olives, ham, salami, capicola, roasted peppers, & mozzarella with Italian vinaigrette

Spinach

$9.95

Spinach, diced egg, mushrooms, red onions, gorgonzola, sliced almonds with olive oil, & balsamic glaze

Side Dressings

$1.00

Strombolis

Small Traditional Stromboli

$13.45

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, onions, mushrooms, two cheese blend of Romano, and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara

Medium Traditional Stromboli

$18.45

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, onions, mushrooms, two cheese blend of Romano, and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara

Large Traditional Stromboli

$23.45

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, salami, capicola, onions, mushrooms, two cheese blend of Romano, and mozzarella, served with a side of marinara

Small Stromboli Build-Your-Own

$13.45

Medium Stromboli Build-Your-Own

$18.45

Large Stromboli Build-Your-Own

$23.45

Calzones

Small Cheese Calzone

$10.99

Ricotta, Romano, & mozzarella blend baked in a garlic Parmesan crust add additional ingredients for the pizza toppings price

Medium Cheese Calzone

$15.99

Ricotta, Romano, & mozzarella blend baked in a garlic Parmesan crust add additional ingredients for the pizza toppings price

Large Cheese Calzone

$20.99

Ricotta, Romano, & mozzarella blend baked in a garlic Parmesan crust add additional ingredients for the pizza toppings price

Subs

6" Meatball Parmesan

$8.49

Savory meatballs served with a robust marinara sauce & melted mozzarella

12" Meatball Parmesan

$13.99

Savory meatballs served with a robust marinara sauce & melted mozzarella

6" Chicken Parmesan

$8.49

Breaded chicken cutlets served with a robust marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

12" Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Breaded chicken cutlets served with a robust marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

6" Eggplant Parmesan

$8.49

Lightly breaded eggplant covered in our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

12" Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Lightly breaded eggplant covered in our marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

6" Steak Deluxe

$8.74

Thinly sliced Angus beef steak with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and melted mozzarella

12" Steak Deluxe

$14.49

Thinly sliced Angus beef steak with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and melted mozzarella

6" BBQ Chicken

$8.49

Grilled chicken chunks in a tangy BBQ sauce covered in melted Cheddar cheese

12" BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken chunks in a tangy BBQ sauce covered in melted Cheddar cheese

6" Buffalo Chicken

$8.49

Grilled chicken cutlets in a spicy buffalo sauce covered in melted provolone cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken cutlets in a spicy buffalo sauce covered in melted provolone cheese

6" Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$7.99

Tasty Italian sausage with green peppers and onion in marinara sauce

12" Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$12.99

Tasty Italian sausage with green peppers and onion in marinara sauce

6" Hot Italian Sub

$7.99

Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted peppers, and Italian dressing

12" Hot Italian Sub

$12.99

Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted peppers, and Italian dressing

6" Cold Italian Sub

$7.99

Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted peppers, and Italian dressing

12" Cold Italian Sub

$12.99

Ham, salami, capicola, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted peppers, and Italian dressing

6" Hot Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

12" Hot Ham & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

6" Cold Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.99

Ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

12" Cold Ham & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Ham and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Pizza

10" Cheese

$10.99

14" Cheese

$13.99

16" Cheese

$15.99

20" Cheese

$23.99Out of stock

Sicilian Cheese

$21.99

10" Gluten Free Cheese

$13.99

Specialty Gourmet Pizza

10" Alfredo Delight

$14.99

Homemade alfredo with grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, & roasted garlic

10" Balsamic Chicken

$14.99

Breaded chicken cutlets with diced tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, & balsamic glaze

10" BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend

10" BBQ Delight

$14.99

Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend, red onion, and pineapple

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Grilled diced chicken, homemade buffalo sauce with a Cheddar cheese, blue cheese, and mozzarella blend

10" Cheeseburger

$14.99

Black Angus ground beef, bacon, Cheddar cheese with a tasty burger sauce (available with lettuce, tomato, & onion)

10" Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Homemade alfredo sauce with grilled chicken & melted mozzarella

10" Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Freshly made chicken cutlets with dinner sauce, melted mozzarella, light ricotta topping with fresh basil & Romano cheese

10" Cream of Spinach

$14.99

Homemade cream of spinach sauce with a sesame crust topped with melted mozzarella and Asiago cheese

10" Eggplant Alfredo

$14.99

Homemade alfredo sauce with breaded eggplant & melted mozzarella

10" Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

Lightly breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella, light ricotta, fresh basil, & Romano cheese

10" Gluten Free Balsamic Chicken

$14.99

Breaded chicken cutlets with diced tomato, fresh basil, mozzarella, & balsamic glaze

10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend

10" Gluten Free BBQ Delight

$14.99

Tender chicken with a flavorful BBQ sauce & topped with a melted mozzarella & Cheddar cheese blend, red onion, and pineapple

10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Grilled diced chicken, homemade buffalo sauce with a Cheddar cheese, blue cheese, and mozzarella blend

10" Gluten Free Cheeseburger

$14.99

Black Angus ground beef, bacon, Cheddar cheese with a tasty burger sauce (available with lettuce, tomato, & onion)

10" Gluten Free Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Homemade alfredo sauce with grilled chicken & melted mozzarella

10" Gluten Free Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Freshly made chicken cutlets with dinner sauce, melted mozzarella, light ricotta topping with fresh basil & Romano cheese

10" Gluten Free Eggplant Alfredo

$14.99

Homemade alfredo sauce with breaded eggplant & melted mozzarella

10" Gluten Free Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

Lightly breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella, light ricotta, fresh basil, & Romano cheese

10" Gluten Free Hidden Valley

$14.99

Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, and bacon with a ranch dressing base

10" Gluten Free House

$14.99

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers

10" Gluten Free Lasagna Pizza

$14.99

Two layers of pasta & ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, dinner sauce, & topped with fresh basil

10" Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$14.99

Fresh tomato, mozzarella, basil, & olive oil

10" Gluten Free Meat

$14.99

Ground beef, pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon, ham, & bacon

10" Gluten Free Meatball Parmesan

$14.99

Homemade meatballs & dinner sauce with melted mozzarella topping, light ricotta topping with fresh basil, & Romano cheese

10" Gluten Free Pizza Fresco

$14.99

Homemade marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil, olive oil & diced tomato

10" Gluten Free Pizza Primavera

$14.99

Spinach, artichoke, lightly breaded eggplant, and zucchini on a garlic, olive oil, sesame crust topped lightly with our dinner sauce & Asiago cheese

10" Gluten Free Steak Deluxe

$14.99

Tender sliced steak with sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, & a mozzarella/Cheddar cheese blend

10" Gluten Free Veggie

$14.99

Eggplant, green peppers, onions, garlic, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, & black olives

10" Gluten Free White Mediterranean

$14.99

Fresh spinach, diced tomatoes, light garlic, ricotta, & feta cheese

10" Hidden Valley

$14.99

Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, and bacon with a ranch dressing base

10" House

$14.99

Beef, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers

10" Lasagna Pizza

$14.99

Two layers of pasta & ground beef, ricotta, mozzarella, dinner sauce, & topped with fresh basil