Guajiro Cuban Comfort Food 122 Riverside Dr

No reviews yet

122 Riverside Dr

Asheville, NC 28801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich * Sandwich Cubano
Roasted Pork *Lechon Asado
Twice Fried Plantains *Tostones

Breakfast

#1 Cuban Breakfast (V) *Desayuno Cubano

$10.00

2 Fried eggs with mixed rice and beans, sweet plantains and two ham croquettes. *2 huevos fritos con congri, maduros, y dos croquetas.

#2 Two eggs any style (V) *Dos huevos cualquier estilo

$9.50

With Cuban toast and coffee * Con tostada y cafe con leche.

#3 Scrambled eggs (2) With onion and cheese *Dos hues revueltos con Cebolla y queso

$13.00

With Ham, Bacon, sausage, or plant based ham (V) also served with cuban toast and coffee with milk. * Con Jamón, tocino, salchicha o carne de planta (V) servido con tostada y cafe con leche.

#4 Egg Omelette Sandwich with Ham and Cheese * Sandwich de Tortilla de huevo con Jamón y Queso

$10.00

#5 Egg Omelette Sandwich with Veggies and Cheese (V) * Sandwich de Tortilla de Huevo Con Vegetables y Queso (V)

$10.00

#6 Steak and Two Fried Eggs * Bistec con Dos Huevos Fritos

$13.50

With French fries and Coffee with milk *Con papas fritas y cafe con leche

Soups

Abuela's Chicken Soup * Sopa De Pollo De Abuela

$4.50+Out of stock

Nana's Black Bean Soup *Sopa de Frijoles Negros De Nana

$4.00+

Appetizers

Homemade Plantain Chips *Mariquitas de Platano

$7.00

With a Side of Chef's Cilantro Sauce

Twice Fried Plantains *Tostones

$6.00

with a side of Mojo Sauce

Sweet Plantains Wrapped in Bacon * Madras con Tocino

$7.50

APP Pork Chunks * Masas de Puerco

$10.00

Served with Raw onions

Yuca Fries * Yuca Frita

$7.00

With Chef's Cilantro Sauce

Sandwiches

Midnight Sandwich * Media Noche

$12.00

Sweet egg roll bread with ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, and pickles *

Cuban Burger * Frita Cubana

$11.50Out of stock

Pork chorizo and beef patty with cheese on a toasted bun with shoestring fries.

Croquetta Sandwich * Croquetta Preparada

$13.00

Ham and Swiss cheese topped with ham croquettes on toasted Cuban bread

Roast Pork Sandwich * Pan con Lechon

$12.50

Roasted Pork on Cuban Bread with raw onion and mojo sauce.

Cuban Sandwich * Sandwich Cubano

$13.00

Ham, roast pork and swiss cheese on cuban bread with mustard, mayonnaise, and pickles.

Steak Sandwich * Pan con Bistec

$13.00

Steak with grilled onions shoestring potato fries, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Sandwich * Sandwich de Pollo a la Plancha

$13.50

Grilled and served with sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, and shoestring potato fries

Veggie Cuban Sandwich * Sandwich Cubano Vegetarian

$15.00Out of stock

Plant based ham, roast jackfruit, Swiss cheese on cuban bread with mustard, mayonnaise, and pickles.

Entrees *Platos Fuertes

Grilled Chicken Steak * Bistec de Pollo a la Plancha

$15.00

Served with sautéed onions, white rice, black beans. *Con arroz blanco, frijoles negros

Breaded Chicken Steak *Pollo Empanizado

$16.00

Served with White rice and black beans. *Con arroz blanco y frijoles negros

Cuban Steak * Bistec de Palomilla

$14.00Out of stock

Top Sirloin steak with sautéed onions. Served with white rice and black beans *Con arroz blanco y frijoles negros

Pork Chunks *Masas de Puerco

$15.00

Tender Juicy Chunks of fried pork with raw onions, mojo, rice, and beans

Roasted Pork *Lechon Asado

$15.00

Marinated Tender Pork Served with white rice and black beans. *Con arroz blanco y frijoles negros.

Sides * Accompañantes

Cuban Bread Basket *Cansta de pan Cubano

$3.00

Toasted with Butter

White Rice *Arroz Blanco

$2.00

Mixed Rice and Beans *Congri

$3.00

Nana's Black Beans *Frijoles negros de Nana

$3.00

Sweet Plantains *Platanos Maduros

$3.00

2 Fried Plantains *Tostones

$4.00

French Fries * Papas fritas

$5.00

Mixed Salad *Ensalada Mixta

$5.00Out of stock

Mixed Vegetables *Vegetales Mixtos

$4.00Out of stock

Dessert * Postre

Milk Custard *Flan (V)

$4.50

Milk Custard with Coconut * Flan de Coco (V)

$5.00

Guava and Cream Cheese * Casco de Guyana con Queso Crema

$4.50

Pastries * Pastelitos

Guava * Guayaba

$2.00

Cream Cheese* Queso Crema

$2.00

Guava and Cream Cheese *Guayaba con Queso Crema

$2.50

Ham Croquete * Croqueta de Jamón

$1.50

Papas Rellenas (Fried Stuffed Potatoes)

$3.00Out of stock

Deep-Fried Potato Filled with meat

Empanadas

$3.00Out of stock

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.50

Coke, Sprite

Canned Juices *Jugo en Lata

$3.00

Classic Cuban Sodas *Refesco Cubano

$3.00

Ironbeer, Jupiña (pineapple soda), Materva (Yerba mate soda), Malta (carbonated malt).

Coconut Water with Pulp

$4.00

Shakes *Batidos 16oz

$6.50Out of stock

Vanilla, Chocolate, Mamey, Papaya, Mango, Malted wheat (Trigo)

Coconut Water Mango

$4.25

Coffee

Cuban Espresso *Colada 4oz.

$2.50

Sweetened Espresso Shot with four shots cups to share.

Cuban Espresso with Milk *Cortadito 4oz.

$3.00

Half Cuban Espresso with Half Steamed Milk

Coffee with Milk*Cafe Con Leche

$4.25+

Cuban Espresso with Milk

Hot Chocolate *Chocolate Caliente

$4.00

Steamed Milk 8oz

$3.50

Sauces

Chef's Cilantro Sauce 2OZ

$1.00

Mojo Criollo *Garlic Citrus Sauce 2OZ

$1.00

Merch

Palm Tree Sticker

$1.00

Abuelo Clear Sticker

$1.50+

Logo Sticker

$2.25

Small Abuelo Bag

$10.00

Grey Abuelo T-Shirts

$15.00

Holograph Palm Tree Sticker

$2.50

Main Logo Magnet

$3.00

Abuelo Key chain

$3.00

Main Badge Logo Sticker

$2.50

Main Badge Guajiro Sticker

Specials

Special del Dia

$17.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cuban comfort food, big servings with affordable prices

Location

122 Riverside Dr, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

