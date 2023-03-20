Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palermos Pizza 1016 dekalb pike

No reviews yet

1016 dekalb pike

blue bell, PA 19422

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Main Menu

Appetizers

Steamed Clams

$16.00

Crispy Fried Calamari

$14.00

Hummus

$10.50

Bruschetta

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.00

Buffalo Wings (10)

$14.00

Sampler

$15.00

Falafel Sandwich

$11.00

Baba Ganoush

$10.50

Mediterranean Combo

$17.00

Extra Pita

$4.00

Mussels

$14.00

Fresh Pita

$2.00

Large Dough

$4.50

Medium Dough

$4.00

GF Pizza

$7.00

Pizza. Sauce

$2.00

Mozzarella cheese

$4.00

Sandwiches/Hoagies/Wraps

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$10.00+

Fresh Chicken Sandwich

$10.00+

Italian

$9.50+

Turkey

$9.50+

Imported Ham

$9.50+

Genoa Salami

$9.50+

Tuna

$9.50+

Mixed Cheese

$9.50+

Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Greek Wrap

$13.00

Tom Sandwich

$8.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.00

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$13.00

Cheeseburger Platter

$15.50

De Lux

Paninis

Mozzarella Fresca Panini

$14.50

Chicken Pesto Panini

$15.50

Eggplant Pesto Panini

$14.50

Turkey Pesto Panini

$14.50

Tuna Panini

$14.50

Chicken Melt Panini

$15.50

Grilled Chicken Panini

$15.50

Steaks & Hot Subs

Steak

$9.50+

Chicken Steak

$9.50+

Pizza Steak

$10.00+

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.50+

Meatball Sandwich

$9.30+

Sausage

$9.30+

Fried Chicken

$10.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.75+

Meatball Parmigiana

$9.75+

Sausage parmigiana

$9.75+

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.00+

Tom

$12.00

Cheese Steak Hogie

$11.50+

Chicken Cheese Steak Hogie

$11.50+

Dinner Menu

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Potato Gnocchi

$19.00

Falafel Crusted Salmon

$26.00

Chicken Breast Française

$24.00

Penne alla Vodka

$21.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.00

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$27.00

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

Dinner Salad

Pasta Platters

Manicotti

$19.00

Meat Lasagna

$20.00

Ravioli

$19.00

Spinach Ravioli

$19.00

Meat Ravioli

$196.00

Ziti

$14.50

Baked Ziti

$19.00

Stuffed Shells

$19.00

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$20.50

Sausage Spaghetti

$19.00

Meatball Spaghetti

$19.00

Chicken Parmigiana over Spaghetti

$21.00

Eggplant Parmigiana over Spaghetti

$19.00

Spaghetti With Sauce

$14.50

Dinner Salad

Sides

Cheese Fries

$6.25

Chicken Finger Platter

$11.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

French Fries

$4.75

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Large Bread

$2.00

Onion Rings

$8.50

Penne

$9.50

Pizza Fries

$7.75

Small Bread

$1.00

1 Meatball

$2.00

Tiramisu

$5.50

Sampler Platter

$12.50

Side Of Broccoli

$2.00

Cannoli

$3.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Side Chicken

$3.75

Side Of Spaghetti

$9.50

Sausage

$3.75

Mozz Ch Fries

$7.30

Falefoll Boll

$1.50

Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Kids menu

Kids Penne Butter

$6.00

Kids Penne Sauce

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Chips

$5.00

Kids Ravioli

$6.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti Sauce

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti Butter

$5.00

Traditional Pizza

Traditional Pies

Personal Traditional Pizza

$12.00

Medium Traditional Pizza

$16.90

Large Traditional Pizza

$17.90

Sicilian Traditional Pizza

$21.90

Flatbread Traditional Pizza

$19.50

Fina Pizza

$17.95

Glutten Free

$7.00

Large White Pizza

$17.90

Midium White Pizza

$16.90

Personal White

$12.00

Salad/Soup

Soup

Italian Wedding

$5.00

Chicken Noodle

$5.00

Minestrone

$5.00

Salad

Tossed Salad

$7.00+

Palermo Salad

$11.00+

Caesar

$7.00+

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$11.00+

Tuna Salad

$10.50+

Antipasto

$10.50+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00+

Steak Salad

$10.50+

Chicken Steak Salad

$10.50+

Caprese Salad

$8.50+

Avocado Salad

$8.50+

Goat Cheese Salad

$10.50+

Israeli Salad

$11.00+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00+

Greek Salad

$9.50+

Yoram Salad

$12.00+

Jen Salad

$12.00+

Romain

Am Ch.

$1.50

Maria Israli

$17.00

Spinach Salad

$9.50+

Marla avocado Salad

$12.00+

Slices

By The Slice

BBQ

$3.25

Buffalo

$3.25

Chicken Pesto

$3.25

Margherita

$3.25

Palermo

$3.25

Pepperoni

$3.25

Plain

$2.75

Sicilian

$2.75

Taco

$4.00

Trenton

$3.25

White

$2.75

White Feta

$3.25

Pepperoni Sausage Roll

$3.50

Mushroom Roll

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.25

1 Galic Knot

$0.75

3 Garlic Knot

$2.25

5 Garlic

$3.75

Special Pizzas

Personal Special Pizza

$15.90

Medium Special Pizza

$25.90

Large Special Pizza

$27.50

Sicilian Special Pizza

$31.00

Gourmet & White Pizza

Personal

Personal Half & Half Specialty Pizza

Personal Margherita

$14.00

Personal Grilled Chicken Pesto

$15.50

Personal Palermo

$14.50

Personal BBQ Chicken

$15.50

Personal Ricotta-Pesto-Garlic

$14.50

Personal White Vegetable

$15.00

Personal Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.50

Personal White Feta

$15.00

Personal White Estate

$14.50

Personal Portobello

$16.00

Personal Cheese Steak

$15.90

Personal Chicken Steak

$15.90

Personal White Capri

$17.00

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$15.50

Personal Red Vegetable

$17.00

Personal Hawaiian

$14.00

Personal Meat Lover's

$17.00

Personal Taco Pizza

$15.90

Personal Gluten-Free Pizza

$12.50

Personal Special

$17.00

G F Margherita

$15.00

Medium

Medium Half & Half Specialty Pizza

Medium Margherita

$20.40

Medium Grilled Chicken Pesto

$25.00

Medium Palermo

$24.40

Medium BBQ Chicken

$25.00

Medium Ricotta-Pesto-Garlic

$22.40

Medium White Vegetable

$24.40

Medium Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.40

Medium White Feta

$24.40

Medium White Estate

$24.40

Medium Portobello

$25.40

Medium Cheese Steak

$24.40

Medium Chicken Steak

$24.40

Medium White Capri

$24.40

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Medium Red Vegetable

$25.90

Medium Hawaiian

$21.90

Medium Meat Lover's

$25.90

Medium Taco Pizza

$24.50

Medium Special

$27.45

Large

Large Half & Half Specialty Pizza

Fina

$17.90

Large Margherita

$21.40

Large Grilled Chicken Pesto

$27.00

Large Palermo

$25.40

Large BBQ Chicken

$27.00

Large Ricotta-Pesto-Garlic

$23.40

Large White Vegetable

$25.40

Large Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.40

Large White Vegetable

$25.40

Large Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.40

Large White Feta

$25.40

Large White Estate

$25.40

Large Portobello

$26.40

Large Cheese Steak

$25.40

Large Chicken Steak

$25.40

Large White Capri

$26.40

Large Buffalo Chicken

$26.40

Large Red Vegetable

$27.90

Large Hawaiian

$22.90

Large Meat Lover's

$27.90

Large Taco Pizza

$26.50

Large Special

$29.54

Stromboli/Calzones

Stromboli

Italian Stromboli

$13.90+

Ham & Cheese Stromboli

$13.90+

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$14.00+

Chicken Cheesesteak Stromboli

$14.00+

Vegetable Stromboli

$13.90+

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$15.80+

Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli

$15.80+

Calzones

Ham Calzone

$12.50

Spinach Calzone

$12.50

Steak Calzone

$14.00

Chicken Steak Calzone

$14.00

Catering

Catering Salads

1/2 tray caesar salad

$35.00

full tray ceasar salad

$70.00

1/2 tray Greek salad

$40.00

full tray Greek salad

$75.00

1\2 Tossad Salad

$45.00

CATERING ENTREES

1/2 TRAY BAKED ZITI

$45.00

FULL TRAY BAKED ZITI

$85.00

1/2 TRAY CHEESE RAVIOLI

$50.00

FULL TRAY RAVIOLI

$80.00

1/2 STUFFED SHELLS

$50.00

FULL TRAY STUFFED SHELLS

$80.00

1/2 TRAY LASAGNA

$65.00

FULL TRAY LASAGNA

$115.00

1/2 TRAY CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$65.00

FULL TRAY CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$100.00

1/2 TRAY SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$35.00

FULL TRAY SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$60.00

1/2 TRAY CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$65.00

FULL TRAY CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$100.00

1/2 TRAY MEAT BALL

$55.00

FULL TRAY MEAT BALLS

$90.00

CATERING APPETIZERS AND HOAGIE TRAY

HOAGIE TRAY (7 12INCH HOAGIES CUT IN 1/3)

$70.00

1/2 TRAY FRIED CALAMARI

$55.00

FULL TRAY CALAMARI

$100.00

1/2 TRAY WINGS

$55.00

FULL TRAY WINGS

$100.00

1/2 TRAY CHICKEN FINGERS

$48.00

FULL TRAY CHICKEN FINGERS

$85.00

1/2 TRAY HUMUS

$45.00

FULL TRAY HUMUS

$85.00

PEPPERONI & MUSHROOM ROLLS (12 ROLLS)

$30.00

Drinks

Fountain

Soda

$2.50

Bottled

12 oz can

$1.30

2 Liter

$3.25

20oz

$2.50

Juice

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Water

$1.35

Lemonade

$2.75

Coffe

$1.50

Desserts

cannoli

$2.75

Pastry

$5.50

Open Food

Choose your own

BLT or Chicken

$15.00

Veal sandwich

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned and operated restaurant providing Italian and Israeli cuisine. Come in and enjoy!

1016 dekalb pike, blue bell, PA 19422

